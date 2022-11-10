ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, VA

WHSV

Several events to be held at Friendly City Safe Space this week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Transgender Awareness Week runs from November 13-19 and leads into Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20. There are 1.6 million people who identify as transgender in the United States. There are several organizations throughout the Shenandoah Valley that focus on supporting the LGBTQ+ community, including...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg teacher named Elementary State Conservation Teacher of the Year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A teacher in Harrisonburg is getting statewide recognition for her conservation efforts. Alexandra Szucs has worked at Spotswood Elementary School for five years where she’s been able to combine her passion for environmental science with her love for teaching. That’s what led her to named the 2022 Elementary State Conservation Teacher of the Year.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Salvation Army of Harrisonburg kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The holidays are getting closer, and the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg kicked off its 97th season of the Red Kettle Campaign. The goal for 2022 is $200,000. “Christmas is huge. We are helping over 680 families with Christmas packages. We are serving over 1400 angels this...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Massanutten area Boy Scout troops bring holiday cheer with annual ‘Scouting for Food’ drive

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Boy Scout troops around the Valley have been partaking in the annual Scouting for Food drive. Last weekend, troops went door to door in local neighborhoods putting out door hangers. The door hangers had information about the drive on them and said the scouts would be back in a week to pick up any food donations the households wanted to give.
MASSANUTTEN, VA
WHSV

High School Volleyball State Tournaments

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school volleyball state tournaments. East Rockingham hosts Poquoson in the Class 2 Semifinal on Tuesday, November 15 at 6:30 p.m. Fort Defiance hosts Hidden Valley in the Class 3 Semifinal on Tuesday, November 15 at 7 p.m.
ELKTON, VA
WHSV

Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg holds final show

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The last dance has come. The final Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg has officially wrapped up. Team Chandler received the Children’s Champion Award, winning the first phase of the competition by receiving more pre-event votes (in the form of donations to HRCDCC).
HARRISONBURG, VA

