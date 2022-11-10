Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in VirginiaMelissa FrostVirginia State
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugsTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
WHSV
Several events to be held at Friendly City Safe Space this week
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Transgender Awareness Week runs from November 13-19 and leads into Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20. There are 1.6 million people who identify as transgender in the United States. There are several organizations throughout the Shenandoah Valley that focus on supporting the LGBTQ+ community, including...
WHSV
Harrisonburg teacher named Elementary State Conservation Teacher of the Year
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A teacher in Harrisonburg is getting statewide recognition for her conservation efforts. Alexandra Szucs has worked at Spotswood Elementary School for five years where she’s been able to combine her passion for environmental science with her love for teaching. That’s what led her to named the 2022 Elementary State Conservation Teacher of the Year.
WHSV
Blue Ridge Free Clinic working to educate community members with diabetes, provide supplies
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - November is National Diabetes Month and according to the Virginia Department of Health, over 700,000 people in the state live with the disease. The Blue Ridge Free Clinic (BRFC) in Harrisonburg says it is the second most common chronic disease staff there treat after hypertension. “We...
WHSV
Salvation Army of Harrisonburg kicks off Red Kettle Campaign
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The holidays are getting closer, and the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg kicked off its 97th season of the Red Kettle Campaign. The goal for 2022 is $200,000. “Christmas is huge. We are helping over 680 families with Christmas packages. We are serving over 1400 angels this...
WHSV
Woodstock nonprofit working to raise awareness of conditions at animal shelters around the country
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Cara Achterberg of Maurertown had fostered over 200 animals and wrote a book about the topic, and was on tour for the book visiting shelters in the region when she says she found her next calling. “I discovered what was happening in the shelters and I...
WHSV
Massanutten area Boy Scout troops bring holiday cheer with annual ‘Scouting for Food’ drive
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Boy Scout troops around the Valley have been partaking in the annual Scouting for Food drive. Last weekend, troops went door to door in local neighborhoods putting out door hangers. The door hangers had information about the drive on them and said the scouts would be back in a week to pick up any food donations the households wanted to give.
WHSV
High School Cross Country State Results
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school cross country state championships. To see full results, click here. To see full results, click here.
WHSV
High School Volleyball State Tournaments
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school volleyball state tournaments. East Rockingham hosts Poquoson in the Class 2 Semifinal on Tuesday, November 15 at 6:30 p.m. Fort Defiance hosts Hidden Valley in the Class 3 Semifinal on Tuesday, November 15 at 7 p.m.
WHSV
Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg holds final show
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The last dance has come. The final Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg has officially wrapped up. Team Chandler received the Children’s Champion Award, winning the first phase of the competition by receiving more pre-event votes (in the form of donations to HRCDCC).
Virginia teen dead from overdose after buying fentanyl-laced pills over Snapchat
A forensic examination of Ali's victim revealed that they had died of "acute fentanyl toxicity"-- but in Snapchat conversations with Ali, it's clear the teen believed they were purchasing Percocet.
WHSV
Gameday Coverage: Dukes crush Old Dominion 37-3, improve to 4-2 in Sun Belt
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison cruised in a 37-3 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday afternoon. The Dukes snap a three-game losing streak while Old Dominion drops four in a row. JMU now has a 6-3 record, including a 4-2 mark in Sun Belt play. JMU outgained Old Dominion...
WHSV
JMU men’s basketball rolls past Buffalo, improves to 3-0 overall
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball moved past Buffalo 97-82 on Saturday. The Dukes improve to 3-0 on the season. Vado Morse led the Dukes with 22 points while Alonzo Sule added 14 points and 7 rebounds. Takal Molson had 14 points while Mezzie Offurum added eleven.
WHSV
Bridgewater dominates Guilford 64-22, ends regular season with 9-1 record
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football finished its regular season with a 64-22 win over Guilford. The Eagles notch their fourth straight win over the Quakers. Bridgewater improves to 9-1 including a 5-1 mark in ODAC play. The Eagles dominated the Quakers in rushing and passing yards. Bridgewater rushed for...
WHSV
“You are what your record says you are”: Dukes solidify winning season in FBS debut
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison has cemented a winning record in its first season as an FBS team. The Dukes are coming off a dominant 37-3 win over in-state Sun Belt opponent Old Dominion. This game, dubbed the Royal Rivalry, was the first meeting between these two football teams since 2012.
Comments / 0