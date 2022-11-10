Read full article on original website
Well this is awkward: Bruins forced to make wardrobe change due to uniform gaffe before game
It’s often been said there are two events you never want to show up to while wearing white. Weddings and a November game against the Vancouver Canucks. The Bruins were forced to make a quick wardrobe change prior to puck drop against the Canucks after both teams took the ice for pregame warmups wearing white uniforms.
Jakub Zboril’s Reaction After Heroic First NHL Goal In Bruins Win
The Boston Bruins proved yet again why they’re the best team in the NHL, especially when it comes to third-period play, during their 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday. However, thanks to the darkhorse efforts of veteran Jakub Zboril, the Bruins skated away with the third straight victory in the books.
NHL Rumours: Canadian Team Is Looking To Add Another Forward
Welcome back to NHL Rumours. Today we will be discussing the Calgary Flames and some moves they are looking to make. The Flames have had a very surprising offseason. They signed star free agent Nazem Kadri, and traded longtime forward Sean Monahan. It now looks like the Flames are regretting...
Bruins fans outraged over controversial free agent signing
Reader discretion, this article presents multiple incidents of racially targeted language. The Boston Bruins have come out of the gates strong in 2022 with a 13-2 start. However, the relationship between the Bruins’ front office and the fanbase remains strained. The tension was recently exacerbated by the signing of free agent Mitchell Miller, who had previously been released by the Arizona Coyotes shortly after he was drafted due to evidence of Mitchell’s serial abuse of a Black, disabled classmate that began in elementary school.
NHL Rumours: New Jersey Devils Goaltending May be an Area for Trade
Welcome back to NHL rumours. Each day, we look at all that is happening throughout the league. Breaking down the latest trade, signings, and roster rumours. Today, we examine a rumour from Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com. Ryan asked Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald about the New Jersey Devils goaltending situation and if he would explore a trade. Fitzgerald answered “We’ll explore anything and everything. If it makes sense to keep us from overworking certain goalies or if we prefer to keep our (young goalies) in AHL.”
Fantasy Hockey 2022-23 Week Six: Studs, Duds, and Sleepers
Every Monday, Last Word on Hockey will survey the Fantasy Hockey landscape and select a handful of players to assist in your weekly match. We will attempt to select “Studs” who may be available in your league as opposed to who we know are already owned by other teams. The “Duds” will most certainly be taken and will serve as a warning when you have “who do I start/sit” questions. The “Sleepers” will be almost exclusively available in most leagues. We will also attempt to have a mix of players that will apply to traditional leagues as well as banger leagues. All ownership numbers are based on Sunday research and may be slightly different at the time of publication. Here are our selections for Week 6:
DEVAN DUBNYK ON FORMER 1ST OVERALL PICK AND TEAMMATE, 'THIS GUY WAS AN IDIOT'
Devan Dubnyk joined Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor on Monday and had strong words for his former teammate, Nail Yakupov. Gregor asked the retired goalie about the worst teammate he ever had with regards to taking high shots in practice. Without hesitation, Dubnyk offered Yakupov's name. Dubnyk: Oh, Nail Yakupov....
NHL Rumors: Flames, Devils, Bruins, Blue Jackets, Golden Knights
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames keep losing and some of that has to do with Jonathan Huberdeau’s injury and some friction between the coach and the players. The New Jersey Devils are dealing with some injuries in goal. Does that mean they’ll explore the trade...
