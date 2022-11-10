ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Sonya Wilson
5d ago

I would like to say I'm sorry for your struggles and also to thank you for your service. I am so sorry to hear the VA failed you in getting back in contact in a timely manner. I am also happy to hear you are getting support from your family however. My husband spent a year in Iraq and had the nightmares and short fuse times for quite a while when he came back. He ended up in an anti depressant and gabapentin as well. It did help but it is sad so many have to resort to medication. again thank you so much for your service.

