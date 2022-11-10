Read full article on original website
Sonya Wilson
5d ago
I would like to say I'm sorry for your struggles and also to thank you for your service. I am so sorry to hear the VA failed you in getting back in contact in a timely manner. I am also happy to hear you are getting support from your family however. My husband spent a year in Iraq and had the nightmares and short fuse times for quite a while when he came back. He ended up in an anti depressant and gabapentin as well. It did help but it is sad so many have to resort to medication. again thank you so much for your service.
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio city is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt with pandemic moneyJake WellsLucas County, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Related
Not your average nurses: ProMedica flights medics are experts in field, and in air
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica Air and Mobile helps people all across the midwest, whether it's a stroke, heart attack or other medical emergency. The medics who work out of these flying hospitals are some of the best trained in the world. "It's a lot of time, a lot of...
Local health professionals concerned by rising flu cases in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — The flu is on the rise across Ohio, with cases now 8 times higher in the last week of October and the first week of November than they were at the same time pre-COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Lowered immunity...
Local shelters raising awareness for National Hunger and Homelessness Week
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — As the holidays approach, people take time to consider what they're thankful for. Some choose to donate to others. The Bethany House in Toledo is asking you to think of them and other local shelters this week. Over the weekend, people 'filled the truck' with...
13abc.com
TFRD: smoke alarms saved Toledo family of six
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters credit smoke alarms for saving the lives of a family whose home went up in flames in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue officials, a home on Nevada in Toledo caught fire Sunday morning and was deemed a total loss. A family of six, with four children and two adults, all made it out of the home safely -- but the incident commander says that by all accounts, they would not have made it out without the smoke alarms firefighters had provided for the family just months earlier.
13abc.com
The Grand Lodge Food Pantry hosts food distribution for Toledo area families in need
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Grand Lodge Food Pantry supports Toledo area families in need with its food distribution on Thursday. The food distribution will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the TPPA building located on 1947 Franklin Avenue. Attendees must be 18 years of age or older...
13abc.com
Luken T. Boyle Campaign to hold “Day of Kindness” fundraiser
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Luken T. Boyle Campaign for Kindness is holding a “Day of Kindness” fundraiser this week. The fundraiser will be held on Nov. 16 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at RESET located at 27250 Crossroads Pkwy in Rossford. Organizers say the public is...
13abc.com
Monroe County ISD staff fired after mistreating students with special needs: Parents outraged
MONROE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The family of an 11-year-old Monroe County boy with autism, can’t help but ask the question why, over and over again, when they think about what they say his teachers did to him at school. The boy’s family asked us to call him J.J.
13abc.com
Department of Health and Human Services informs people about World Pneumonia Day
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reminds people on the importance of a healthy lifestyle to prevent pneumonia, on World Pneumonia Day. There are treatments for pneumonia and a vaccine to prevent it in populations like seniors and young children. Lower the risks of...
13abc.com
Whitehouse officer fired following accusations of sending texts to student
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police officer in Whitehouse is off the job and has been fired amid claims she exchanged text messages with an Anthony Wayne high school student. School leaders and police administrators are calling the situation inappropriate. According to the documents obtained by 13abc, the former officer...
13abc.com
Community reacts to Braylen Noble’s mother and grandmother’s sentencing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mother and grandmother of three-year-old Braylen Noble were sentenced, Monday, to probation. The sentence came more than two years after the young child was found dead in the pool of Hunter’s Ridge Apartments. The search for the young boy gathered community members far and wide. As result, many local residents expressed their surprise after hearing Dajnae Cox’s and Bobbie Johnson’s sentencing.
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Ritter Planetarium & Brooks Observatory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks keeps his eyes to the skies as he visits the University of Toledo’s Ritter Planetarium and Brooks Observatory. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Were Toledo tax documents left unsecured? Suspended city auditor, mayor's administration trade accusations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video about the auditor's suspension originally aired Nov. 1. Boxes filled with city of Toledo tax documents containing personal information of residents were left in an unsecured area inside One Government Center for more than a month earlier this year. According to...
bgindependentmedia.org
Local citizens honored for showing the Spirit of Wood County
Wood County recognized local citizens who are building an agricultural legacy, who brought industrial development to Bowling Green, and who feed the hungry and clothe the poor. The seven people recognized Sunday during a ceremony in the courthouse atrium were Gary Harrison of Montgomery Township, Jonathan Jakubowski of Bowling Green,...
Coroner: Homicide suspect killed by Ohio police shot 7 times
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio coroner says an armed double homicide suspect shot and killed by police officers in Toledo had seven gunshot wounds. Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, a Lucas County deputy coroner, said 24-year-old Prince Jones had abdominal and chest wounds and ruled the death a homicide after an autopsy Saturday, The (Toledo) Blade reported. […]
13abc.com
TPD finds female shot inside residence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Sunday morning, the Toledo Police Department responded to a person shot on the 400 block of Baden Street. Police found one female shot inside the residence, and she was taken to a hospital. There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest Toledo man for active warrant and reportedly failing to disclose gun in car
Bowling Green Police arrested a Toledo man Saturday for an active warrant in Lucas County and reportedly failing to disclose a gun in his vehicle when asked. An officer was on patrol around 12:37 a.m. on East Court Street when he noticed a modified black Dodge Charger parked on the street. Earlier in the night, the officer heard radio traffic about law enforcement pursuing a black Dodger southbound on Interstate 75. The pursuit was terminated and the license plate was never obtained.
13abc.com
TFRD: Hole cut in roof of home on fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday morning at 8:20 a.m., Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 5700 block of Windgate Drive for a fire. According to the TFRD Battalion Chief, the homeowner was woken up to an off-duty firefighter banging on his door. Upon TFRD’s arrival, there was...
13abc.com
Double homicide victim killed
Toledo and Lucas County officials are trying to relieve medical debt for potentially thousands of residents, but there are still plans that need to be ironed out. Making wine is an art form, and one they’ve been perfecting at Benfield Wines in Swanton for the last 7 years, but it’s about a lot more than vino here.
13abc.com
Man sentenced in connection to fatal shooting of 16-year-old Alexia Carey
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced Monday in relation to the 2019 death of a 16-year-old East Toledo teen. According to court documents, Jarrett Sullivan was sentenced to 360 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. In March 2019, Sullivan was charged with inciting violence and knowingly...
Braylen Noble's mother, grandmother avoid jail time in 3-year-old's death
TOLEDO, Ohio — The mother and grandmother of Braylen Noble avoided jail time Monday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Dajnae Cox, Braylen's mother, was sentenced to two years of probation. Bobbie Johnson, Braylen's grandmother, received one year of probation. Braylen was found dead in a Toledo apartment complex...
