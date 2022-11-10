ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
WSAW

Wisconsin DOT provides winter road condition reports for state roadways

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is providing winter road condition reports for over 14,000 miles of state roadways. With the season’s first accumulating snowfall for most of Wisconsin, including winter weather advisories on Monday in western Wisconsin, the DOT is reminding people who plan on traveling in the state that they can find road condition reports at 511wi.gov.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

New study shows a rise in domestic violence homicides

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of studies released this fall show a troubling trend in Wisconsin: Domestic violence homicides are on the rise across the state. According to the End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, domestic violence-related homicides rose from 60 to 65 from 2020 to 2021. Violence Policy Center ranked states based on the number of women killed in single victim/single offender homicides in 2020. Wisconsin came in 8th on the list.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy