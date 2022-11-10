Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving Is Who We Thought He Was
Kyrie has portrayed himself to be exactly the guy we think he is, despite what LeBron James thinks.
Jason Whitlock: The NBA Owes Kyrie Irving an Apology
Jason Whitlock explains why the thinks Adam Silver and the Brooklyn Nets violated Kyrie Irving’s religious freedoms by suspending him for a tweet he shared last month that Whitlock called 'harmless.'
Colin Cowherd Says Lakers Are Nearing Irrelevance: 'Their Future is Bleak'
Colin Cowherd explains why he thinks the Los Angeles Lakers franchise is ‘staring down the barrel of a decade of irrelevance.'
Let’s Not Pretend Kyrie Irving Is a Victim
That anti-Semitic movie link is just one of many things Irving needs to answer for.
Jay Williams Defends Kyrie Irving: 'I Might Lose My Job'
Jay Williams defended Kyrie Irving amid the intense backlash Irving has garnered since he retweeted a controversial link to a documentary on Amazon that many have labeled anti-Semitic.
Major Update on Kyrie Irving's Relationship With Nike Brand
Here is the latest on Kyrie Irving's relationship with Nike and they announced that it had "suspended" its relationship with Irving and canceled the upcoming release of his latest signature shoe amid the point guard's sharing of a film containing anti-Semitic material.
