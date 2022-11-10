ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Toto blesses the rains down in Macon in February

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Legendary rock band Toto is bringing their 15th incarnation of the supergroup to the Macon City Auditorium this winter. You can hear the drums echoing on February 9th as John Pierce of The News, Robert Sput Searight of Ghost-Note and Snoop Dogg, Dominique Xavier Taplin of Prince and Ghost-Note, Warren Ham of Ringo Starr, and more form the lineup for this tour.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles coming to the Macon Coliseum

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Get ready to travel back in time as RAIN - A Tribute to The Beatles prepares to transport you to the times of Abbey Road and the famous Rooftop Concert at the Macon Coliseum. The theatrical event that the Associated Press calls "the next best thing...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Royal Comedy 2023 Tour coming to Macon City Auditorium

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Royal Comedy Tour is coming to the Macon City Auditorium in May, bringing some big names sure to have attendees rolling in laughter all night. The line-up of Sommore of Soul Plane and Friday After Next, Bruce Bruce of IFC's Maron and Comic View on BET, Lavell Crawford of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and Special K from the Ricky Smiley Morning Show rolls into the Auditorium on May 13th.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

The Macon City Auditorium gets 'Impractical' with Joe Gatto in March

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Extending his Night of Comedy tour, Impractical Joker Joe Gatto is bringing his brand of stand-up comedy to the Auditorium. The co-founder of the Tenderloins Comedy Troupe will be in Macon for one night only on March 30th. Tickets go on sale on Friday morning at...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

H & H and community to pay respects to Mama Louise

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- H & H Restaurant is inviting friends and family of co-founder Mama Louise Hudson to drop by and pay their respects. The restaurant has been a downtown staple since it was opened in 1959 by Mama Louise and Mama Hill and gained national recognition as part of Macon's Rock N Roll history due to the Mamas' taking care of the then up-and-coming Allman Brothers Band when they were low on cash and hungry.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb Superintendent to hold Parent Engagement Sessions

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County School Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims will be holding engagement sessions open to all Bibb County parents as part of his entry plan into the School District. The meetings are intended to provide parents with an opportunity to hear from Dr. Sims as well as...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Search underway for escaped Macon inmate

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The search is on for an escaped inmate in Macon. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, 28-year-old Iquane Shaqille Brown escaped from the Macon Transitional Center. Brown was in jail on charges of armed robbery in Cobb County. Brown is described as a black...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Mercer football player speaks about UVA shooting

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- For some Mercer Bears, the horrible events that took place at the University of Virginia on Sunday, hit a little too close to home. In a press conference ahead of the Bears upcoming game on Saturday, Head Coach Drew Cronic revealed that some of the football players killed in the shooting were high school teammates with some of the Mercer team.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Rocky Creek Road

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An unidentified female is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Rocky Creek Road in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, she was sitting at a bus stop when a vehicle hydroplaned and left the road, crashing into the bus stop and the victim.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

GSP: Driver making pass in no-pass zone hits Dept. of Corrections van in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A wreck involving a Department of Corrections van is under investigation in Baldwin County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers were dispatched to OId Plantation Trail just after 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers say the driver of a Nissan Altima was trying to pass a tractor-trailer on a hill in a no-passing zone when they hit the DOC van head-on.
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Dublin man killed in wrong-way driver crash on I-75 in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Dublin man is dead after being involved in a wrong-way driver wreck on I-75 in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday on I-75 southbound near the Pierce Avenue exit ramp. Investigators...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Local NAACP held a meeting for unsolved murders in Baldwin county

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga (WGXA) - The NAACP held a meeting tonight in Milledgeville. The discussion touched on topics like crime, unsolved murders, and criminal justice reform in the African American community within Baldwin county. People were able to ask law enforcement and elected officials questions about situations that have been happening...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies called to Macon hospital after man was brought in with gunshot wound

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in Macon Thursday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Atrium Navicent Health just after 7 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, deputies were told a man had been brought to the hospital after being shot. Investigators determined he was shot on Greenbriar Road and brought to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County School District launces online survey for community feedback

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County School District has partnered with Engage2Learn to host focus group sessions and engage with the community to seek feedback in developing the District's 5-year strategic plan. Along with community engagement sessions, the District is also looking for feedback through an online survey that...
BIBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy