MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Royal Comedy Tour is coming to the Macon City Auditorium in May, bringing some big names sure to have attendees rolling in laughter all night. The line-up of Sommore of Soul Plane and Friday After Next, Bruce Bruce of IFC's Maron and Comic View on BET, Lavell Crawford of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and Special K from the Ricky Smiley Morning Show rolls into the Auditorium on May 13th.

MACON, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO