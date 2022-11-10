Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New bourbon boutique opens in Downtown Neenah
Grainworks Old and New, a new business in downtown Neenah, opened this past weekend specializing in bourbon barrel decor.
nbc15.com
Fire destroys Green Lake County home Sunday night
VILLAGE OF KINGSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire completely destroyed a home in the Village of Kingston Sunday night, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:18 p.m., Green Lake County dispatch received a report of a structure fire at 115 Park St. in the Village of Kingston. The caller said flames were visible from inside the house.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: The amazing scrap metal toymaker from Sherwood
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - For nearly two decades, a Calumet County man has been busy turning scrap metal into toys. He has made hundreds of them. This week in Small Towns, we travel to Sherwood to see these artistic creations. Inside Milan Deprez’s garage, you’ll find a toy making...
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Green Lake County leaves residence a ‘total loss’, cause unknown at this time
KINGSTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A residence in Green Lake County is a ‘total loss’ after authorities put out a fire, and stayed on scene for nearly five hours. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office released information about a house fire that happened on November 13. Around 7:20 p.m. authorities received a call regarding a structure fire at 115 Park Street in the Village of Kingston.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: From scrap metal to toys
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - For nearly two decades, a Calumet County man has been turning scrap metal into toys. Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander travels to Sherwood to see Milan Deprez’s artistic creations. It all started when Milan made a tractor out of an old power drill....
Wisconsin Mansion Houses A Museum Of Beautiful Paper Weights
A child's fascination with paper weights has turned into a Wisconsin museum filled with beautiful examples of the office desk accessory. I never collected anything as a child. Baseball cards didn't do anything for me. I think there was an attempt to collect stamps for about 2 weeks before I realized that was stupid. Maybe it was because I never found anything I was truly passionate about as a kid or maybe I'm missing a gene that other's have to make them want to collect things.
wearegreenbay.com
House fire in Sheboygan leaves 2 dogs dead, causes an estimated $25k in damages
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Sheboygan responded to a house fire on Saturday afternoon that left two dogs dead, two residents displaced, and roughly $25,000 in damages. According to a release, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on November 12 in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue.
WBAY Green Bay
Ready or not, here comes snow
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Whether you like it or not, it’s time to start preparing for it. Snow is in the forecast for mid-November. Brown County Highway Commissioner Paul Fontecchio tells us because of the mild weather earlier this month they’ve only brined once so far this season. Now that brine mixture is on area roads.
visitoshkosh.com
Thanksgiving Weekend in Oshkosh
The holiday season is officially here. Soon, your family and friends will be knocking on your door and you’ll have to entertain them. Luckily for you, Oshkosh is here to help with a generous helping of events, attractions and entertainment for the entire Thanksgiving Weekend. Family-friendly Holiday Events. Nutcracker...
Charges recommended for two teens in Pulaski bonfire incident
Charges have been forwarded for review against two teenagers involved in the Pulaski bonfire incident that occurred in October.
wearegreenbay.com
Eagle Point Senior Living shows gratitude for residents
(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in senior living but this thanksgiving month, they are showing gratitude for their residents. Local 5 Live stopped by Eagle Point Senior Living with how this can have a long-lasting positive effect within the community and outside as well. Eagle Point Senior...
wearegreenbay.com
Customer appreciation sale at The Tailored Hide in Neenah
(WFRV) – It’s all about customer appreciation at a local business in Neenah. Leeann from The Tailored Hide Custom Leather and Gift Gallery stopped by Local 5 Live with details on their Customer Appreciation sale and a closer look at what you can shop for. The customer appreciation...
Name released in fatal Portage County SUV crash
Police have identified the man who died in a Portage County SUV crash as 51-year-old Richard Wurzinger, of Bancroft. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 5 on Forest Drive in the town of Plover. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch.
WISN
2-year-old Wisconsin boy needs donor for kidney transplant
APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton toddler needs a kidney transplant, and his family is looking for a donor. Two-year-old Arlo Lesatz was born with chronic kidney disease. He has already undergone 12 surgeries and has been on in-home dialysis for more than six months, WBAY-TV reported. Neither of his...
wxerfm.com
The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 11/11/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. You can help save a life at a community blood drive event at LTC today (Friday) from noon-5! The American Red Cross will be there for this life saving event! https://www.facebook.com/events/814608473124642/
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
wearegreenbay.com
More information released on Pulaski bonfire incident, two teens & homeowner to have charges forwarded to DA’s office
PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – The investigation into the Pulaski bonfire incident has reportedly concluded, and charges have been/will be forwarded for three people. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says it has finished its investigation into the bonfire incident that injured multiple people. Authorities said that charges will be forwarded for review against three different people.
wearegreenbay.com
‘If he sees this, thank you’: Paul’s Pantry gets massive donation after city employee’s quick thinking
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – From tragedy to triumph, a batch of fruit made its way to Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay on Friday. After a truck full of pears was rejected by a store because they tipped over inside, the truck driver was set to discard nearly five pallets of bagged, organic Bartlett pears.
nbc15.com
Businesses offering deals for veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A variety of businesses and organizations are offering special deals for veterans on Veteran’s Day. Businesses in the local area and across the region are honoring veterans with special deals this Friday. Some of the deals being offered to veterans on Veteran’s Day include:
wiproud.com
9 dairy cattle dead after hauler carrying 38 Holsteins tips over on Wisconsin highway on-ramp
CHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – Nine dairy cattle died after a loaded cattle hauler tipped over in Wisconsin on Thursday. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer had tipped on its side on the northbound on-ramp of US Highway 151, from State Highway 26, in the township of Chester just after 9 p.m. on November 10.
Comments / 0