FTX Fallout Is a 'Confidence Crisis' In the Crypto Ecosystem
ConsenSys Head Economist Lex Sokolin discusses the FTX collapse and impact on the crypto industry, saying it's a "confidence crisis in the ecosystem as a whole." While the continued fallout from the now-bankrupt exchange is weighing on crypto prices, Sokolin argues, "prices are not the end goal."
Kevin O’Leary: FTX Fallout ‘Does Not Kill Crypto'
O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O’Leary, who became a spokesperson for FTX in 2021, joins “First Mover” to discuss his reaction to the FTX disaster and his last conversation with former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Plus, an outlook on the crypto markets following bitcoin’s worst week in five months triggered by the FTX saga.
What FTX's Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing Means for Customers
How is a foreign entity like crypto exchange FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S.? Thomas Braziel, managing partner at distressed corporate specialist 507 Capital, discusses the timeline of the FTX disaster, how its bankruptcy filing compares to other cases and what customers can expect.
Bitcoin Flirts With $17K as New Report Hints Inflation May Be Easing
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading steadily right below the $17,000 level, as the Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.2 percent in October. ConsenSys Head Economist Lex Sokolin discusses the U.S. latest economic data and his crypto market analysis as investors grapple with the impact of FTX filing for bankruptcy.
EU May Ban Privacy-Enhancing Crypto Coins, Leaked Draft Reveals
The European Union could ban banks and crypto providers from dealing in privacy-enhancing coins such as zcash, monero and dash under a leaked draft of a money laundering bill obtained by CoinDesk. "The Hash" panel discusses the outlook for crypto regulation.
TaxBit Exec on FTX Collapse, Crypto Taxes
The Financial Times reports FTX held less than $1 billion in liquid assets against $9 billion in liabilities before its bankruptcy filing. TaxBit Government Relations Senior Director Seth Wilks discusses the collapse of FTX and its financial considerations. Wilks also shares his insights into crypto taxes amid IRS scrutiny of the industry.
FTX Downfall Exposed 'Weaknesses' in Crypto, Janet Yellen Says: Report
In the aftermath of crypto exchange FTX's fall from grace, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the industry needs "very careful regulation," Bloomberg reported Saturday. "The Hash" hosts discuss Yellen's reported remarks and the implications for crypto regulation.
Swan Bitcoin CEO on Sam Bankman-Fried's Downfall
Last month, Swan Bitcoin CEO Cory Klippsten said "Scam Bankman-Fried" was next to go down after the $60 billion collapse of Terra's luna and UST led by Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon. Klippsten joins "All About Bitcoin" to discuss what he got right about the imploding crypto exchange FTX and where it's headed next.
Bitcoin Outlook as FTX Sees Mysterious Outflows Exceeding $600M
FTX officials confirmed the crypto exchange "was hacked" Friday night with outflows exceeding $600 million, instructing users to delete FTX apps and avoid its website. Hacken CEO Dyma Budorin explains what he knows about the hack as the fallout from the FTX collapse continues.
AdvisorShares CEO on Bitcoin’s Bottom, FTX Collapse
AdvisorShares CEO Noah Hamman joins "All About Bitcoin" to discuss whether bitcoin (BTC) has hit bottom amid crypto exchange FTX's rapid collapse. Plus, his crypto investing strategies as the industry learns its lessons from the FTX fallout.
