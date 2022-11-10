ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant

Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons

A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
HARRISON, MI
MLive

Sparc Angel offering ‘forever jewelry’ in downtown Bay City

BAY CITY, MI — “Forever jewelry,” jewelry that you don’t take off, is trending, and a shop in downtown Bay City is offering customizable pieces. Unlike most bracelets and necklaces, which have clasps, Sparc Angel’s forever jewelry, sometimes called permanent jewelry, is welded together so the wearer can’t remove it without cutting it.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

33rd Annual Festival of Trees raises money for community

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Festival of Trees is put on by the Junior League of the Great Lakes Bay Region to raise money for special projects and nonprofits. The festival starts on Friday, Nov. 11 and goes through Sunday, Nov. 13. It is hosted at the Great Hall Convention Center in Midland.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Bay City bridge toll

Car-deer crashes have been on the rise in Mid-Michigan. The Tuscola County Sheriff's office reported 16 car-deer crashes in a 24 hour period. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has what you can expect this evening. TV5 news update: Thursday, November 10, 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Tolling at Liberty Bridge will begin first quarter of 2023

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is expected to reopen at the end of the year. Instead of a toll booth, drivers will have to register and put a transponder in their car that will be used to keep track of tolls digitally. Lynn Pavlawk, general...
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Amazing comeback sends Merrill to 8-Player title game

Trailing at halftime, Christian Wiley threw out conventional wisdom and turned to Merrill wisdom. “I’ve been told for 26 years of coaching that you can’t win in November by throwing the ball, and you can’t win by throwing the ball in the snow,” the Merrill football coach said. “But that’s exactly how we won it.”
MERRILL, MI
9&10 News

Top Headlines: 1 Dead After Semi Plows Through Intersection, and More

Each weekend, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man died after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. The truck, which was hauling large stones, was headed east on Drew Road when the driver failed to stop at an intersection. Read more.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Natural gas line severed by farmer in Bay County

LINWOOD, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy crews are making repairs to a severed gas line in Fraser Township in Bay County. A Consumers Energy spokesperson says it appears a farmer installing drain tiles severed a natural gas line near North 8 Mile Road and Linwood Road in Fraser Township on Friday, November 11.
BAY COUNTY, MI
redlakenationnews.com

Murder-Suicide Leaves 2 Dead on Isabella Indian Reservation; 2 Others Injured

Tragedy has hit the Isabella Indian Reservation, the home of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, near Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The Saginaw Chippewa Tribe announced earlier today, November 13, 2022, that in the early morning hours of Sunday, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police were called for a domestic disturbance, with reported shots fired, in Chippewa Township within the bounds of the reservation.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
nbc25news.com

POLICE: 2 dead, 2 injured from 'domestic disturbance' incident in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. —Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police responded to a domestic disturbance call with reported shots fired early Sunday morning. Police responded to a domestic disturbance within the Isabella Reservation boundaries on November 13. Upon investigation, police said they found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
