Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant
Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons
A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
Get in the holiday spirit with these upcoming events in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — From musicals and concerts to a Christmas tree raffle, here are some upcoming events to get you in the holiday spirit. 2022 Festival of Trees holiday season kickoff to honor veterans. Returning this year on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, the Festival of Trees, held annually...
Sparc Angel offering ‘forever jewelry’ in downtown Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — “Forever jewelry,” jewelry that you don’t take off, is trending, and a shop in downtown Bay City is offering customizable pieces. Unlike most bracelets and necklaces, which have clasps, Sparc Angel’s forever jewelry, sometimes called permanent jewelry, is welded together so the wearer can’t remove it without cutting it.
‘Not okay’: West Michigan man finds metal in pizza
A West Michigan man is warning others to beware of what they’re eating after he says he bit into a sharp piece of metal while eating a slice of pizza.
1 dead after semi carrying 80,000 pounds of corn hits SUV head-on in west Michigan
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person died after they were hit by a semi-truck carrying 80,000 pounds of corn Friday in west Michigan. Michigan State Police said the truck was driving west on 14 Mile Road at 14 Mile Court in Kent County's Courtland Township when the driver tried to pass a turning vehicle on the shoulder.
33rd Annual Festival of Trees raises money for community
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Festival of Trees is put on by the Junior League of the Great Lakes Bay Region to raise money for special projects and nonprofits. The festival starts on Friday, Nov. 11 and goes through Sunday, Nov. 13. It is hosted at the Great Hall Convention Center in Midland.
Bay City bridge toll
Car-deer crashes have been on the rise in Mid-Michigan. The Tuscola County Sheriff's office reported 16 car-deer crashes in a 24 hour period. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has what you can expect this evening. TV5 news update: Thursday, November 10, 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
Expanding fish footprint: $5M grant to remove stream barriers across Michigan
A $5 million grant will be used to open up rivers and streams to more fish and other aquatic species across 14 Michigan counties.
Tolling at Liberty Bridge will begin first quarter of 2023
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is expected to reopen at the end of the year. Instead of a toll booth, drivers will have to register and put a transponder in their car that will be used to keep track of tolls digitally. Lynn Pavlawk, general...
Gladwin goes off script for instant offense, turning the tide to oust Oakridge
MUSKEGON, MI – Gladwin coach Marc Jarstfer spent all of halftime imploring his team to control the ball, control the clock, move the chains and pound the rock. But Earl Esiline just didn’t listen.
Reed City Rolls over Millington in a Defensive Battle for the Regional Championship
REED CITY – The Reed City Coyotes got a nearly perfect defensive effort on Saturday to defeat Millington to claim a Division 6 Regional Championship and advance to next week’s state semifinals. The game was scoreless at halftime, and the Coyotes scored their lone touchdown on an interception...
Toxic Velsicol properties being transferred to Michigan land bank
ST. LOUIS, MI — Toxic mid-Michigan properties contaminated by Velsicol Chemical Corp. are being transferred to the State Land Bank Authority amid an acceleration in cleanup following an infusion of federal infrastructure law funding. The land bank is in the final stages of acquiring polluted Velsicol properties in Gratiot...
Amazing comeback sends Merrill to 8-Player title game
Trailing at halftime, Christian Wiley threw out conventional wisdom and turned to Merrill wisdom. “I’ve been told for 26 years of coaching that you can’t win in November by throwing the ball, and you can’t win by throwing the ball in the snow,” the Merrill football coach said. “But that’s exactly how we won it.”
Top Headlines: 1 Dead After Semi Plows Through Intersection, and More
Each weekend, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man died after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. The truck, which was hauling large stones, was headed east on Drew Road when the driver failed to stop at an intersection. Read more.
Finley the Dog Helping a Local Veteran Thanks to Cadillac Family
Meet Finley the dog. He’s a blue tick-hound Jack Russell and touching more lives than he will ever know. “He’s helped with Adam’s depression and anxiety and gave him a reason to get up,” said Jennifer Morency from Cadillac. Jennifer Morency and her husband, Adam Boosey,...
Natural gas line severed by farmer in Bay County
LINWOOD, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy crews are making repairs to a severed gas line in Fraser Township in Bay County. A Consumers Energy spokesperson says it appears a farmer installing drain tiles severed a natural gas line near North 8 Mile Road and Linwood Road in Fraser Township on Friday, November 11.
Murder-Suicide Leaves 2 Dead on Isabella Indian Reservation; 2 Others Injured
Tragedy has hit the Isabella Indian Reservation, the home of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, near Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The Saginaw Chippewa Tribe announced earlier today, November 13, 2022, that in the early morning hours of Sunday, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police were called for a domestic disturbance, with reported shots fired, in Chippewa Township within the bounds of the reservation.
Millington, Ithaca shut out in state quarterfinal losses
In a Division 6 quarterfinal dominated by defense, it was only appropriate that defense would score the only points of the game. Reed City’s defense scored the lone touhdown of the game, giving the Coyotes a 6-0 win Saturday over Millington at Reed City.
POLICE: 2 dead, 2 injured from 'domestic disturbance' incident in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. —Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police responded to a domestic disturbance call with reported shots fired early Sunday morning. Police responded to a domestic disturbance within the Isabella Reservation boundaries on November 13. Upon investigation, police said they found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
