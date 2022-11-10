Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
CURIOSITIES: Are There Sturgeon in Sturgeon Bay?
It’s a reasonable question to ask. On one hand, you could easily assume that a bay named for a fish would boast a plentiful supply of said fish. But on the other hand, you might also expect that fish to be plentiful on local menus or the target of a thriving sportfishing industry.
Door County Pulse
Gonzales Opens New Wellness Space
Join Jodi Rose Gonzales – a local artist, art therapist, yoga teacher and author – for the grand opening of Enclave, her new community, event, retreat and self-care space that showcases her artwork and, she hopes, will transport visitors. Programs at Enclave will offer a fun fusion of...
This Small Wisconsin Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Wisconsin, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Badger State? It appears that Wisconsin's small towns are finally getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sister Bay is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
WBAY Green Bay
Ready or not, here comes snow
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Whether you like it or not, it’s time to start preparing for it. Snow is in the forecast for mid-November. Brown County Highway Commissioner Paul Fontecchio tells us because of the mild weather earlier this month they’ve only brined once so far this season. Now that brine mixture is on area roads.
Get to know Mac, our newest NBC 26 Today anchor
Get to know MacLeod Hageman. Nina Sparano takes Mac out to lunch in downtown Green Bay for a little Q&A, and Mac's most embarrassing TV moment.
wearegreenbay.com
‘If he sees this, thank you’: Paul’s Pantry gets massive donation after city employee’s quick thinking
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – From tragedy to triumph, a batch of fruit made its way to Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay on Friday. After a truck full of pears was rejected by a store because they tipped over inside, the truck driver was set to discard nearly five pallets of bagged, organic Bartlett pears.
Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
Charges recommended for two teens in Pulaski bonfire incident
Charges have been forwarded for review against two teenagers involved in the Pulaski bonfire incident that occurred in October.
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Take The Plunge
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What a difference a week makes. After a significant increase in gas prices across the Great Lakes, gas prices have now made a significant decrease. The average price at the pump in Green Bay has fallen 29.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Green Bay are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
wearegreenbay.com
More information released on Pulaski bonfire incident, two teens & homeowner to have charges forwarded to DA’s office
PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – The investigation into the Pulaski bonfire incident has reportedly concluded, and charges have been/will be forwarded for three people. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says it has finished its investigation into the bonfire incident that injured multiple people. Authorities said that charges will be forwarded for review against three different people.
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this week
A popular grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a new place to grocery shop, the Hy-Vee supermarket chain has you covered. A new Hy-Vee grocery store is opening this week in Ashwaubenon, and it's going to be a big event.
Fox11online.com
2 drivers receive citations after driving around emergency equipment
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is reminding drivers to be vigilant of emergency equipment. During a crash on I-41 NB at HWY N just after 4 a.m. Saturday, two drivers went around the emergency equipment. The vehicles continued traveling on I-41 toward the crash location.
UPMATTERS
Officers identify man who died after vehicle went into Wisconsin river
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department have identified the person who was found dead after a car was pulled out of the Manitowoc River on Saturday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Green Bay...
UPMATTERS
20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Wisconsin
ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Significant’ amount of drugs found at Wrightstown home near a school, woman taken into custody
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – After a woman in Wrightstown was pulled over during a traffic stop, authorities found drugs not only in her vehicle but at her residence. According to the Wrightstown Police Department, a 29-year-old woman was taken into custody during a traffic stop. The woman allegedly resisted arrest and authorities found drugs in the vehicle.
spmetrowire.com
NWS: Two inches of snow possible by Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Green Bay is predicting a good chance of up to two inches of snow accumulation by Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall is expected in some areas beginning late Monday afternoon, with the greatest snowfall expected Tuesday. The snow will cause roads to become snow-covered and slippery at times.
seehafernews.com
Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay
A 40-year-old Green Bay man has died following a car vs. pedestrian crash outside of Green Bay Friday. The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was called to I-41 Southbound just south of Highway S at around 9:00 p.m. They learned that a car traveling south hit a pedestrian who was in the...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police: Five arrested and 10+ ejected during Packer game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people attending Sunday’s Green Bay Packers game could not watch the team end its five-game losing streak. The Green Bay Police Department says it responded to 51 calls for service during Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. Those 51 calls resulted in five arrests and eleven ejections.
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc man to stand trial for allegedly killing a goose with his truck
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – A man accused of intentionally “drifting” in a church parking lot – killing a goose – pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Keegan Yindra, 18, waived a preliminary hearing on three counts, including a felony charge of mistreatment of animals causing death. No trial date was set. A scheduling conference is scheduled for Jan. 25, court records show.
Comments / 0