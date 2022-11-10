"God of War Ragnarok" is the latest game from Santa Monica Studios that follows the god-killer Kratos and his son Atreus as they seek to survive in a hostile world inspired by Norse mythology. The previous game ended with the revelation that Atreus' mother was one of the Giants of Jötunheim and that he himself has a second name among the Giants: Loki. "Ragnarok," isn't just the title of the game. It's also the name of the Norse story for how the world of gods and men ends. The "God of War" franchise has always taken some major liberties with the mythologies that it takes its inspiration from, but it generally likes to include several of the major figures from the actual myths.

