The Playstation All-Stars Easter Egg Fans Found In God Of War Ragnarok
An Easter egg in Sony Santa Monica's "God of War Ragnarok" has seemingly implied a shocking game from PlayStation's history might be canon. Shared on Twitter by user @TheCardinalArts, the sequence has Mimir reference stories from Kratos' past, including one particular fighting tournament. "Brother, I've heard my share of stories...
Small Details Only Big Fans Noticed In God Of War Ragnarok
"God of War Ragnarok" has finally battled its way onto store shelves, allowing fans around the world to dive into the game. While players go through the game's emotional story and master its combat mechanics, many are enjoying the act of exploring every nook and cranny of the nine realms. The bar for easter eggs in "Ragnarok" has been set pretty high, considering just how many great easter eggs were found in 2018's "God of War." And given how much larger the worlds of "Ragnarok" are than its predecessor, there is plenty of room for players to delve into the many small details hidden by the developers at Sony Santa Monica.
God Of War Ragnarök: What's The Best Grip For The Leviathan Axe?
When Santa Monica Studio brought Kratos back from the grave with 2018's "God of War," the developers were tasked with setting the character's new series apart from the original three games. In terms of narrative, placing the Greek god amongst the Norse pantheon was an interesting twist. But the gameplay needed a shake up as well, especially combat. Of course, the Chaos Blades would have to return, but Kratos also required new, iconic weapons to set this era of the franchise apart. The Leviathan Axe did just that.
God Of War Ragnarok: Atreus' Blue Orb Explained
Santa Monica Studios expanded the world of the "God of War” franchise significantly when it released the 2018 reboot, which leaves the isles of ancient Greece behind and delves into the world of Norse mythology. "God of War Ragnarok" expands on the story established by its predecessor even further, giving players more realms to explore, more enemies to fight, with more mysteries to solve. Critics have praised the game's beautiful story, arguing that the development given to many of the characters on the screen has made them surprisingly sympathetic. There is also a fair amount of nuance to this mythological saga.
Where To Find Forged Iron In God Of War Ragnarok
"God of War Ragnarok" has finally launched on PS4 and PS5, continuing Kratos and Atreus' journey through Norse mythology. Critics found the sequel to be nearly perfect, improving upon and bringing back the systems and storytelling that made "God of War" (2018) such a massive hit. Among the returning tools is the equipment system, which gives players a variety of different gear and attachments to choose from. This system lets players choose the items that are best for them and even has the option to auto-equip the best available equipment for players who want to focus on the story and gameplay.
Yellow Vs Red Circles In God Of War Ragnarok Explained
One of the biggest criticisms levied against Santa Monica Studios' "God of War Ragnarok" is that most features in the new title were available in the previous game. Of course, this hasn't stopped the title from being considered nearly perfect. One thing that has always stood out in "God of War" games is combat. Whether with the Blades of Chaos or the Leviathan Axe, Kratos now has more special weapon abilities than ever before. Frozen Flames and Chaos Flames can bring the best out of these weapons, and runes can augment them even further. But before players get too far into customizing their special moves, they must first ensure they've mastered the basics.
How The God Of War Ragnarok Team Landed On Richard Schiff For Odin
"God of War: Ragnarok" wastes no time establishing a host of fascinating new characters. Early on, Kratos and Atreus come face to face with the Allfather himself, Odin. In a tense scene, Odin – joined by his son Thor – proposes a truce between Kratos and the Aesir gods after Kratos killed several of them in 2018's "God of War." Not trusting the gods, Kratos rejects the offer and is immediately attacked by Thor. It triggers an early-game boss fight mirroring the spectacle of the first fight with Baldur from the 2018 game.
God Of War Ragnarök: The Best Strategy To Beat Alva
As is true of any "God of War" title, "God of War Ragnarök" is packed with hordes of foes for Kratos to dispatch in angry and violent ways. Some of these foes are fodder for everyone's god of war, while others, specifically bosses, can pose a meatier challenge. One boss that players will find fairly early in their "God of War Ragnarök" playthrough is the light elf Alva.
What Happened To Fenrir In God Of War Ragnarok?
"God of War Ragnarok" is the latest game from Santa Monica Studios that follows the god-killer Kratos and his son Atreus as they seek to survive in a hostile world inspired by Norse mythology. The previous game ended with the revelation that Atreus' mother was one of the Giants of Jötunheim and that he himself has a second name among the Giants: Loki. "Ragnarok," isn't just the title of the game. It's also the name of the Norse story for how the world of gods and men ends. The "God of War" franchise has always taken some major liberties with the mythologies that it takes its inspiration from, but it generally likes to include several of the major figures from the actual myths.
God Of War Ragnarok: Mid-Boss Checkpoints Explained
For as long as the "God of War" series has been around, one of its most core components have been its boss battles. As Kratos, players have been forced to battle with powerful demigods over the years — and fans of the series have likely had to withstand failure after failure when taking on these foes from a litany of different mythologies. Sometimes these bouts could prove to be extremely time consuming and difficult, but "God of War Ragnarok" is adding a feature that can drastically change how much of an annoyance these boss battles can be.
How Long Does It Take To Watch All Of The God Of War Ragnarok Cutscenes?
It's hard to believe that the sequel to Sony Santa Monica's 2018 "God of War" is finally in the hands of players. After a four-year wait, Kratos and his son Atreus are back to finish off their journeys through Norse lands in "God of War: Ragnarok." Reactions to the game have all said the same thing regarding the sequel's improvements over almost everything established by its predecessor. Not the least of which is a host of accessibility options, such as mid-boss checkpoints, customizable controls, and a high contrast mode that should make completing the game much easier for more players.
Sonic's True Feelings About Amy Have Finally Been Revealed
No hero is complete without his friends. On his various journeys over the years, Sonic the Hedgehog has been accompanied by many companions in his fight against the dastardly Dr. Robotnik, such as Miles "Tails" Prower, Knuckles, and Amy Rose. While each of these friendships is special in its own way, Sega's de facto mascot seems to have always had a special connection with Amy.
We Already Know What Class The Next Overwatch 2 Hero Will Be
While "Overwatch 2" has mostly retained the series' signature gameplay, Blizzard Entertainment's follow-up to the highly popular hero shooter was released with some changes to the core formula — some better than others — and new characters to shake things up a bit. Upon its rocky launch on October 4, "Overwatch 2" shipped with three new heroes for players to choose from — Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko. Recently, Blizzard announced that a new Tank hero named Rammatra will be introduced on December 6 and will be attainable at Tier 55 in the game's Battle Pass. But apparently, Ramattra isn't the only new hero that will be added to "Overwatch 2" in the new future.
God Of War Ragnarök: The Easiest Way To Beat Gryla
"God of War: Ragnarök" finally released in November 2022 and, by all accounts, it's nearly perfect. A touching story, amazing visuals, and polished combat round out a superb experience that has fans clamoring to rejoin Kratos and Atreus on another adventure. Along the way, players will face plenty of challenges, from puzzles to overcome to resources to gather. They'll also engage in more than a few tough fights, including an encounter with the evil giant Gryla.
Doom Meets Batman In This Over The Top Mod
Have you ever thought that "Doom" would be improved if there were fewer demons and more Batarangs? Then this mod may be for you. One of the most iconic series of all time, "Doom" continues to receive love from fans. From playing on Twitter to powering the game with potatoes, they continue to enjoy the early title in increasingly creative ways. It also receives lots of love from modders who have mixed "Doom" with everything imaginable, even the adorable cat from "Stray." Now, the Dark Knight himself is coming to "Doom" with an upcoming mod from developer TeamRayCast.
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0: How The Jailer Completely Changes The Gulag's Dynamic
"Modern Warfare" players aren't the only "Call of Duty" fans getting some love from Activision lately. While "Modern Warfare 2" has been getting most of the attention since it was released, "Warzone 2.0" will be launching next week with various additions for fans. New weapons and operators are joining the action along with a new map and the narratively driven "DMZ" mode. Along with these new features, some existing mechanics are getting updates or modifications that should help keep the game fresh. In particular, the Gulag system could be completely changed forever by including a Jailer.
SVG Asks: Do You Buy Modern Warfare 2 To Play The Campaign Or Just Multiplayer?
"Call of Duty" might as well be the sports game of shooters because of how it transitioned from a "Medal of Honor" clone to a yearly success like "FIFA," "NBA 2K," and "MLB." Still, Activision Blizzard's latest "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" (not to be confused with the 2009 version) seems like a success despite some initial backlash over cross-play options.
Yoshinori Kitase Pushed Hard For Cloud To Keep His Smooth Moves In Final Fantasy 7 Remake
For better or worse, "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" diverges in some pretty major ways from 1997's "Final Fantasy 7." It strictly centers upon the initial "Midgar" portion of the original game, changes the combat system to action-based, and, most importantly for some, features some dramatic changes to the "Final Fantasy 7" timeline. In many cases, certain story elements have been altered or expanded, and there are even several sequences that weren't in the original game at all. These revisions have divided fans of the franchise, to say the least.
How To Auto-Equip Your Highest Level Gear In God Of War Ragnarok
"God of War Ragnarok," the PlayStation-exclusive action-adventure game from Sony Santa Monica, has finally arrived. And now fans can continue on Kratos and Atreus' journey through the Norse pantheon, fighting the many gods of that mythology. To help players prepare for their journey in "God of War Ragnarok," PlayStation has released a set of tips for players on the PlayStation Blog, including some information about the revamped equipment system — which now lets players auto-equip gear if they choose.
Why Street Fighter 6 Will Be A Blessing For Button-Mashers
Capcom has revealed a new type of control scheme for "Street Fighter 6," which aims to make it so even less skilled players like button-mashers can still do cool moves and win. As reported by Game Informer after a hands-on demo, the new control scheme is called Dynamic controls, a third option alongside Classic and Modern. The Dynamic controls allow players to use the face button to perform attacks, with the "Street Fighter 6" filling in the gaps so their on-screen character performs full combos and attacks. Since this control-scheme is viewed as more of an easy mode than just a different set of buttons, it is only available in local play, but that option should help fighting game newbies settle into the game and make the jump over to the new control schemes.
