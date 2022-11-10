Read full article on original website
Related
TechSpot
Switch bundle highlights Nintendo's upcoming Black Friday sale
What just happened? Nintendo has shared a preview of its upcoming Black Friday offers. Unlike others that have jumped the shark with Black Friday events that launched a full month early, Nintendo is taking a more traditional and reserved approach with its offerings. The centerpiece of Nintendo's Black Friday sale...
Mario Kart XXL: The GBA Racer That Never Made It Past The Pitch Phase
"Mario Kart: Super Circuit" was released for the GameBoy Advance back in 2001, two years before the still-worth-playing "Mario Kart: Double Dash!!" for the GameCube. Developed by Intelligent Systems, it performed very well for its time, becoming the fourth best-selling GBA game according to the now-defunct gaming magazine Next Generation (per The Wayback Machine). Given better circumstances, however, another GBA "Mario Kart" from a different developer might have been released after "Super Circuit."
How Super Mario World Became The Best-Selling Game For The SNES
"Super Mario World" easily ranks as one of the best "Super Mario" games of all time. After the "Super Mario Bros." trilogy seemingly perfected 2D platforming on the NES, "Super Mario World" was released as a launch title for the SNES, shattering that ceiling. In terms of gameplay, graphics, and overall quality, suddenly so much more was possible in the Mushroom Kingdom.
Toxic Nintendo Players Are On Their Own After New Announcement
November is shaping up to be a big month for Nintendo, with one of its biggest releases quickly approaching. For years, gamers have been clamoring for the next generation of Pokémon, and now it's finally on its way to the Switch via "Pokémon Violet and Scarlet" on November 16. But, of course, these games are useless without a working Nintendo Switch. And because the Switch has a fair amount of hardware and software issues (per makeuseof), this may be an issue for some.
How To Get Skyrim For Free On PlayStation
"Skyrim" released back in 2011 and, since then, it's gone on to be the most successful and popular game in the "Elder Scrolls" series. Remastered and re-released numerous times, the fantasy RPG has been available on the PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox360, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Many gamers have owned multiple copies of the game across console generations over the years and it's difficult to find a fan of RPGs who hasn't played it at least once. Now, PlayStation is offering another opportunity for its users to return to the land of the Nords one more time and for those that somehow avoided the game for over ten years to finally check it out. The best part is, this time "Skyrim" will be available for free.
SVG Asks: Do You Buy Modern Warfare 2 To Play The Campaign Or Just Multiplayer?
"Call of Duty" might as well be the sports game of shooters because of how it transitioned from a "Medal of Honor" clone to a yearly success like "FIFA," "NBA 2K," and "MLB." Still, Activision Blizzard's latest "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" (not to be confused with the 2009 version) seems like a success despite some initial backlash over cross-play options.
Why NickMercs Is Worried About Warzone 2.0
Activision's latest crack at the battle royale gaming space has arrived in the form of "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0." While "Call of Duty: Warzone" served as the massive-multiplayer companion piece to the several mainline games leading up to 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," the standalone sequel will now largely replace the original title. The new version offers some intriguing additions and upgrades, including a new "DMZ" mode, fresh features like proximity voice chat, and a Gulag overhaul.
In A Different World, We Might Have Had A GTA Movie Starring Eminem
Video game movies have had quite a tragic history. While they've generally been seen as duds years ago, recent movies like "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" made video game movie history with record-breaking sales. Other franchises started to get in on the idea, including "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" that's set to release in 2023. Now, fans have learned that the "Grand Theft Auto" series was considering a movie years ago, starring none other than the rapper Eminem.
Yoshinori Kitase Pushed Hard For Cloud To Keep His Smooth Moves In Final Fantasy 7 Remake
For better or worse, "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" diverges in some pretty major ways from 1997's "Final Fantasy 7." It strictly centers upon the initial "Midgar" portion of the original game, changes the combat system to action-based, and, most importantly for some, features some dramatic changes to the "Final Fantasy 7" timeline. In many cases, certain story elements have been altered or expanded, and there are even several sequences that weren't in the original game at all. These revisions have divided fans of the franchise, to say the least.
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0: How The Jailer Completely Changes The Gulag's Dynamic
"Modern Warfare" players aren't the only "Call of Duty" fans getting some love from Activision lately. While "Modern Warfare 2" has been getting most of the attention since it was released, "Warzone 2.0" will be launching next week with various additions for fans. New weapons and operators are joining the action along with a new map and the narratively driven "DMZ" mode. Along with these new features, some existing mechanics are getting updates or modifications that should help keep the game fresh. In particular, the Gulag system could be completely changed forever by including a Jailer.
Pokémon Is No Longer The Best-Selling Game In Japan
The "Pokémon" franchise is massive around the globe, but especially in Japan. The games have historically been some of the best-selling titles in the country, and their success can be seen in other areas, too – like "Pokémon" airplanes, almost all of which were in Japan. "Pokémon Red," "Green," and "Blue" have been the best-selling games in the country, but just recently, another Nintendo game has taken over: "Animal Crossing: New Horizons."
We Already Know What Class The Next Overwatch 2 Hero Will Be
While "Overwatch 2" has mostly retained the series' signature gameplay, Blizzard Entertainment's follow-up to the highly popular hero shooter was released with some changes to the core formula — some better than others — and new characters to shake things up a bit. Upon its rocky launch on October 4, "Overwatch 2" shipped with three new heroes for players to choose from — Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko. Recently, Blizzard announced that a new Tank hero named Rammatra will be introduced on December 6 and will be attainable at Tier 55 in the game's Battle Pass. But apparently, Ramattra isn't the only new hero that will be added to "Overwatch 2" in the new future.
God Of War Ragnarok: Why You'll Always Want To Open Nornir Chests
"God of War: Ragnarok" is finally upon us, and critic reactions have all said the same thing about the highly-anticipated sequel being an improvement over almost everything in 2018's "God of War." Fans eager to dive in and witness the end of Kratos' Nordic adventure will have to strap in for a relatively sizeable journey with reports that it takes anywhere from thirty to over forty hours to beat "God of War: Ragnarok."
God Of War Ragnarök: What's The Best Grip For The Leviathan Axe?
When Santa Monica Studio brought Kratos back from the grave with 2018's "God of War," the developers were tasked with setting the character's new series apart from the original three games. In terms of narrative, placing the Greek god amongst the Norse pantheon was an interesting twist. But the gameplay needed a shake up as well, especially combat. Of course, the Chaos Blades would have to return, but Kratos also required new, iconic weapons to set this era of the franchise apart. The Leviathan Axe did just that.
Game Series That Dropped So Many Sequels They Killed The Fanbase
Plenty of people enjoy sequels. Maybe a show, movie, or game didn't tell a complete story, so the creators need a sequel to finish the narrative. Or maybe the team behind the product wants a second stab to improve their previous attempt. These are all good reasons to produce a sequel, but sometimes you can have too much of a good thing.
Blizzard Has Set Its Sights On Overwatch 2 Cheat Makers
Though it's proven to be a financial success for Blizzard Entertainment, reviews for "Overwatch 2" heavily criticized multiple aspects of the game, including its monetization scheme and for tying heroes to the premium Battle Pass. It was also criticized for requiring players to give Blizzard their phone number to gain access, which was a barrier on launch for many without regular access to a phone or who use pay-as-you-go — a controversial feature that has since been removed.
How Final Fantasy XIV Moved Final Fantasy Icon Hironobu Sakaguchi
For a "Final Fantasy" title to go from a complete flop to Square Enix's most profitable game is one thing — for it to have caught the attention of the series creator himself is another. That's right, "Final Fantasy" creator Hironobu Sakaguchi is, apparently, an avid player of "Final Fantasy 14" — so avid, in fact, that he finished the main story from "A Realm Reborn" to "Shadowbringers" in just 34 days (via Twinfinite), and he has enthusiastically been keeping up with every update since.
Warzone 2.0: How To Get Black Site Keys
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" is on the way, and with it will come plenty of new changes. Not the least of which is the brand new and enormous Al Mazrah map, the new DMZ mode, and lobby sizes of up to 150 players. Of course, that lobby size may change over time, as the first game did, but only time will tell.
DokeV Fans Shocked By Massive Delay
In 2019, developer Pearl Abyss announced "DokeV," a monster-catching, K-pop-inspired action-adventure game. Since then, there have been more updates regarding the game that have gotten players excited, including a GamesCom 2021 appearance that had a nearly four-minute-long trailer. "DokeV" has gone through some massive changes, including an entire genre shift from MMORPG to an action-adventure title. The game was originally set to release in 2023, but a conference call following Q3 of 2022 revealed that the game's been delayed.
You Can Make The Puzzles In God Of War Ragnarök Easier. Here's How
Unsurprisingly, the central focus of "God of War Ragnarök" is its combat. Throughout its lengthy main quest, players will encounter a litany of challenges ranging from killing the typical fodder enemies all the way to epic boss fights with some of the most-feared entities in Norse mythology. As with previous entries in the franchise, the overall experience likely won't be an easy one. But, lucky for players who want to experience the critically acclaimed "Ragnarök," Santa Monica Studio has added plenty of accessibility options to aid them in the latest installment of Kratos' epic "God of War" timeline.
SVG
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0