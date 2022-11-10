Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Gladwin goes off script for instant offense, turning the tide to oust Oakridge
MUSKEGON, MI – Gladwin coach Marc Jarstfer spent all of halftime imploring his team to control the ball, control the clock, move the chains and pound the rock. But Earl Esiline just didn’t listen.
MLive.com
Northwood University football coach Leonard Haynes resigns
MIDLAND, MI – Leonard Haynes has resigned as head football coach at Northwood University, school announced Monday. Haynes guided the Timberwolves to a 34-14 victory over Walsh University on Saturday in the season finale, snapping an eight-game losing streak. It would be the final game of his seven-year head coaching stint at Northwood.
Amazing comeback sends Merrill to 8-Player title game
Trailing at halftime, Christian Wiley threw out conventional wisdom and turned to Merrill wisdom. “I’ve been told for 26 years of coaching that you can’t win in November by throwing the ball, and you can’t win by throwing the ball in the snow,” the Merrill football coach said. “But that’s exactly how we won it.”
MLive.com
Mendon defeats Morrice, advances to first football state final since 2011
MENDON, MI – After a 10-year absence, one of the state’s small-school powerhouse football programs is heading back to the state finals. Mendon secured its 13th state championship game appearance with a 30-14 win over Morrice in Saturday’s 8-player Division 2 state semifinal in front of a homefield crowd that weathered the wind, the cold and a fourth-quarter snow storm to see the Hornets make history.
Millington, Ithaca shut out in state quarterfinal losses
In a Division 6 quarterfinal dominated by defense, it was only appropriate that defense would score the only points of the game. Reed City’s defense scored the lone touhdown of the game, giving the Coyotes a 6-0 win Saturday over Millington at Reed City.
MLive.com
Diving newcomer makes mighty splash with Bubbles and buddies by her side
Taylee Nadolski’s season of surprises just got a bit more shocking. The first-year Bay City Central diver is heading to the Division 2 swimming and diving state finals.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant
Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons
A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Smoked pork tacos, baby back ribs on the menu at Pit Boss Smokehouse
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Residents looking for a bite of smoked pork tacos or baby back ribs can give the items at Pit Boss Smokehouse a try. The food truck that travels around Genesee County is owned by Brent Thomas. Among the tasty options include a smoked pork sandwich, smoked...
Saginaw ISD, Department of Education launch apprenticeship program to fill teacher shortage
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI— As many districts across Michigan are still dealing with teacher shortages, school districts in the Saginaw Intermediate School District have partnered with the departments of education at the state and federal levels to create a way to bridge those gaps. The new registered apprenticeship program will...
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
Snow on the Way – Genesee County Could See Its First Heavy Snowfall This Week
It looks like Genesse County will get its first heavy snowfall this week. The question is, how much will we see?. Don't freak out, it's not going to be an overwhelming amount. However, you might be out shoveling your driveway for the first time this season. You have to admit,...
nbc25news.com
Chase involving stolen cars and gunshots goes through Genesee and Oakland counties
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Flint Police Department reported many vehicles were stolen on November 14 at around 3:00 a.m. at S Saginaw St and Atherton Rd in Flint. Flint Police said a witness reported that suspects rammed the front gate driving through a dealership storage lot, leaving the lot with an undetermined of vehicles.
Phones Prohibited: Flint-area school district bans personal communication devices after students receive AirDrop threats
Atherton Community Schools have completely banned cell phones from their junior/senior high schools as part of new security measures after students received threats of violence through AirDrop on more than one occasion, officials said.
10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan
The holiday season is the perfect opportunity to shop local to find the a gift as unique as the person you’re shopping for. It’s also a chance for you to support the local economy by Shopping Black. In Saginaw, MI there are a handful of local Black-owned clothing stores that are helping make it possible […] The post 10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan appeared first on BLAC Media.
michiganradio.org
Consumers Energy seeks "crippling" wind farm tax clawbacks from Tuscola County schools
Consumers Energy is suing more than a hundred schools, townships, and social service groups in Tuscola County, seeking about $8 million in tax clawbacks. More than a decade ago, the districts and other groups agreed to allow Consumers Energy, DTE Energy, and standalone wind energy companies like Next Energy to build wind farms in the region — in return for a specified amount of tax revenue over a 20 or 30 year time period.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gunmen flee Oakland University after stealing cars from dealership, shootout with security guard
ROCHESTER, Mich. – Police spent hours searching the campus of Oakland University Monday morning for two suspected gunmen accused of stealing cars from a dealership, exchanging gunfire with a security guard, and leading officers on a chase. Three cars were stolen Monday morning (Nov. 14) from a dealership in...
15-year-old boy in custody after man shot to death in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing a man Sunday in Saginaw. According to police, the 20-year-old victim was shot outside a home in the 900 block of North Porter St. around 3 p.m. He died at a hospital. Police arrested the teen...
