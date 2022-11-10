ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essexville, MI

MLive.com

Northwood University football coach Leonard Haynes resigns

MIDLAND, MI – Leonard Haynes has resigned as head football coach at Northwood University, school announced Monday. Haynes guided the Timberwolves to a 34-14 victory over Walsh University on Saturday in the season finale, snapping an eight-game losing streak. It would be the final game of his seven-year head coaching stint at Northwood.
MIDLAND, MI
The Saginaw News

Amazing comeback sends Merrill to 8-Player title game

Trailing at halftime, Christian Wiley threw out conventional wisdom and turned to Merrill wisdom. “I’ve been told for 26 years of coaching that you can’t win in November by throwing the ball, and you can’t win by throwing the ball in the snow,” the Merrill football coach said. “But that’s exactly how we won it.”
MERRILL, MI
MLive.com

Mendon defeats Morrice, advances to first football state final since 2011

MENDON, MI – After a 10-year absence, one of the state’s small-school powerhouse football programs is heading back to the state finals. Mendon secured its 13th state championship game appearance with a 30-14 win over Morrice in Saturday’s 8-player Division 2 state semifinal in front of a homefield crowd that weathered the wind, the cold and a fourth-quarter snow storm to see the Hornets make history.
MENDON, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant

Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons

A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
HARRISON, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan

The holiday season is the perfect opportunity to shop local to find the a gift as unique as the person you’re shopping for. It’s also a chance for you to support the local economy by Shopping Black. In Saginaw, MI there are a handful of local Black-owned clothing stores that are helping make it possible […] The post 10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan appeared first on BLAC Media.
SAGINAW, MI
michiganradio.org

Consumers Energy seeks "crippling" wind farm tax clawbacks from Tuscola County schools

Consumers Energy is suing more than a hundred schools, townships, and social service groups in Tuscola County, seeking about $8 million in tax clawbacks. More than a decade ago, the districts and other groups agreed to allow Consumers Energy, DTE Energy, and standalone wind energy companies like Next Energy to build wind farms in the region — in return for a specified amount of tax revenue over a 20 or 30 year time period.
fox2detroit.com

15-year-old boy in custody after man shot to death in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing a man Sunday in Saginaw. According to police, the 20-year-old victim was shot outside a home in the 900 block of North Porter St. around 3 p.m. He died at a hospital. Police arrested the teen...
SAGINAW, MI

