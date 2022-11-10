Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinmagazine.com
Elon Musk: Bitcoin Will Survive The Crypto Winter
Elon Musk, the newly appointed CEO of Twitter, said “BTC will make it, but might be a long winter,” on Twitter early Monday morning. The comment follows recent cataclysmic events which led to an implosion of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. However, this “crypto winter”, as it's often referred to, has been slowly getting worse amid both institutional failure in the ecosystem and changes in global financial conditions.
bitcoinmagazine.com
How The FTX Collapse Spiked Fees On Popular Bitcoin Exchanges
This is an opinion editorial by Michael Chapiro, a materials engineer, an aerospace and defense executive and founder of Caliber. On Wednesday, November 9, in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX, reports began emerging on Twitter of prices for buying bitcoin being quoted and subsequently executed for about $1,000 dollars above the spot market price on Swan and Strike, while the bitcoin price traded primarily in the $16-18k range, a small drop on the order of 10-20% from the prior week before the FTX debacle. One tweet claimed a discrepancy as high as $1,600, though they do not provide a screenshot to confirm. These problems remain ongoing with screenshots showing price discrepancies mostly in the $600-1200 range, indicating spreads in the range of 3.5-7%, well in excess of the highest fees charged by any major exchange even on their fee-boosted consumer interfaces.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Is It Dangerous To Have Multiple Implementations Of Bitcoin?
This is an opinion editorial by Bill Scoresby, a bitcoin-based small business owner and writer of several guides for bitcoin self-custody. The bugs that recently caused many LND nodes to fall out of sync with the Bitcoin blockchain were probably caused by an alternate implementation. Perhaps you are wondering, “Who...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Helps Users Avoid The Downfall Of FTX
This is an opinion editorial by Heather Everdeen, a mother, Bitcoiner and lifelong learner. The thing I want you to understand about FTX is that these are fiat problems, not Bitcoin problems. Bitcoin is unaffected aside from its fiat currency exchange rate. The bitcoin price is impacted because of all the pressure on these exchanges and funds to sell their assets. Bitcoin is one of the most liquid assets there is; it’s easy to sell immediately when you have to. There is still a new block approximately every 10 minutes. Bitcoin keeps running, unaffected.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Is The Bitcoin Price Being Suppressed By Central Planners?
This is an opinion editorial by Seb Bunney, co-founder of Looking Glass Education and author of the Qi of Self-Sovereignty newsletter. “History never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme.” — A quote commonly misattributed to Mark Twain. Lately, I’ve been pondering whether we are witnessing a rhyming...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Crypto Exchanges Need Proof Of Reserves: Bitcoin Policy Institute Report
The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI), a non-profit dedicated to furthering governmental Bitcoin adoption, has released a new report discussing proof-of-reserves (PoR) in the bitcoin and cryptocurrency ecosystem following the FTX collapse, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. “Proof of Reserves: a Report on Mitigating Crypto Custody Risk" discusses the...
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Bitcoin User Experience Is Still In Its Infancy
In this episode of “Bitcoin Bottom Line,” hosts C.J. Wilson and Josh Olszewicz discuss how the “sausage is made” internationally, why there is no pivot coming to save us and how fast food could be the next big winner for investors. Olszewics discussed how many people are coming to the realization of just how much power the Federal Reserve wields, which is much more than people in our generation ever imagined. “We are optimistic that things are going to reverse course and net assets will be saved, which is not the case.”
bitcoinmagazine.com
Samuel Adams’ Vision For Revolution Fits Into A Bitcoin Economy
This is an opinion editorial by Frank Nuessle, previously a TV executive, university professor and publishing entrepreneur. This is the second part of an essay that explores lessons to be learned from how Samuel Adams framed the American Revolution and how that same framing can speed the evolution of the vibrant American bitcoin economy that we all know is somewhere invisibly over the horizon. Part one can be found here.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Exploiting The Lightning Bug Was The Ethical Choice
This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. For the second time in roughly a month, btcd/LND have had a bug exploited which caused them to deviate in consensus from Bitcoin Core. Once again, Burak was the developer who triggered this vulnerability — this time it was clearly intentional — and once again, it was an issue with code for parsing Bitcoin transactions above the consensus layer. As I discussed in my piece on the prior bug that Burak triggered, before Taproot there were limits on how large the script and witness data in a transaction could be. With the activation of Taproot, those limits were removed leaving only the limitations on the block size limit itself to limit these parts of individual transactions. The problem with the last bug was that despite the fact that the consensus code in btcd was properly upgraded to reflect this change, the code handling peer-to-peer transmission — including parsing data before sending or when receiving — did not properly upgrade. So the code processing blocks and transactions before it actually got passed off to be validated for consensus failed the data, never passed it to the consensus validation logic and the block in question failed to ever be validated.
Comments / 0