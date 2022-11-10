ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jose Abreu, White Sox split; Cubs waiting in wings

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJ9qY_0j69Ko2700

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is not returning to the team, but he could stay in Chicago.

According to 670 The Score, Abreu has a “zero percent” chance of re-signing with the White Sox. He hit .304 with 15 home runs and 78 RBIs with an OPS of .824 last season, but the White Sox are moving toward using one of their other designated hitter types at first base, according to the report.

The Cubs are planning to “act quickly” when the 35-year-old officially hits the open market, the report states.

On the North Side, the team’s top free agent is catcher Willson Contreras. But Contreras is expected to turn down a qualifying offer and be highly coveted in free agency.

Abreu is a career .292 hitter with 243 home runs and 863 RBIs since joining the White Sox in 2014. The Cuban defected to enter the United States and hit 36 home runs and 35 doubles as a 27-year-old rookie with the White Sox.

–Field Level Media

