Fans trying to purchase seats for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which went on sale this morning, were irate at Ticketmaster for long waits, technical glitches and outright site crashes. Some compared it to The Hunger Games. Overwhelming demand from the same fans who had rocketed 10 songs from Swift’s most recent release Midnights to the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 — a first-time feat in the chart’s history — caused what Ticketmaster characterized as “intermittent issues with the site.” Potential ticket buyers complained of waiting hours with little to show for it. Others said they were being automatically logged...

