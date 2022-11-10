ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashburn, VA

Commanders CB Benjamin St-Juste Wants 'Fresh Start' for Franchise and Fans

By David Harrison
Commander Country
Commander Country
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Gplm_0j69Jozu00

Speaking to a french newspaper, the second-year Washington Commanders defensive back spoke his mind. And we applaud him for doing so.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera wants nothing more than to keep the off-field organizational drama separate from what's happening in the locker room.

But on Wednesday, a team spokesperson brought Brian Robinson Jr.'s injury into the mix of off-field discussion, a move Rivera almost certainly was not pleased about.

That's not the only instance of players and organizational developments mixing, however, as second-year cornerback Benjamin St-Juste recently made his own thoughts public.

"Since I arrived here, it's been a dark cloud over our organization," St-Juste said in an interview with Le Journal De Quebec . "Every time there is something good happening on the pitch, something bad is happening off it. It would give us great energy to have a fresh start and regain the confidence of the fans."

WUSA9's Darren Haynes tweeted a translation from what was originally written in french.

Some are not going to like the young player speaking his mind publicly, and on the record to a media outlet.

But more transparency isn't a bad thing in this case, and with athlete voices being heard more and more, this opening up about the environment is a welcome one from our perspective.

Fans have voiced wanting to see the players take a united stance to send a message that the conduct that reportedly happened under team owner Dan Snyder's watch is not acceptable.

While St-Juste's words alone don't represent a team-wide stance against the owner, it certainly shows that players are feeling the stress.

Not only that but are also in agreement with many on the outside who want nothing more than a new beginning for the once-proud NFL franchise that calls the DMV it's home.

Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82 and on the Locked On Commanders podcast .

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here .

Follow Commander Country on Twitter .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Reportedly Getting Involved With Jeff Bezos’ Bid for Washington Commanders

Matthew McConaughey already owns a piece of one sports franchise. Now the actor may join Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and rapper/business mogul Jay Z for a bigger NFL prize. The New York Post reported Monday that McConaughey is joining the ownership group topped by Bezos and Jay Z in an attempt to buy the Washington Commanders. The Post got the info from a source the news site didn’t identify.
WASHINGTON, DC
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

Commanders make decision on Chase Young for Monday Night Football vs. Eagles

The 4-5 Washington Commanders are slated to face the team with the best record in the league thus far in the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, and when facing a team that’s been elite on both sides of the ball, you’re gonna need as much help as you can get. However, the Commanders back line might remain depleted, as good as their defense has been, as they face one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Jalen Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy