Brevard County, FL

Brevard deputies rescue stranded boater as Nicole whipped up the lagoon

By Tyler Vazquez and Tim Shortt, Florida Today
 5 days ago

For more than a decade, Robert Shufelt has lived in his small sailboat in the Indian River Lagoon off Cocoa Village. Three anchors held his vessel in place off the 520 Causeway.

Indeed, those chained anchors were Shufelt’s lifelines when Hurricane Nicole blustered into the county overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

But those chains and 14 years of experience waiting out storms in the Indian River were not strong enough against Nicole’s fury. The boat broke loose, leaving Shufelt to be tossed and turned on the waves of the lagoon as he called out on the radio for anybody who could hear his plea to come rescue him.

His cry for help was heard.

Emergency workers lined the debris-cluttered Indian River Drive waiting on the U.S. Coast Guard to arrive.

Stay alert: Tropical Storm Nicole is not gone yet warn Brevard County emergency officials

Storm update: Brevard County emergency management officials' Nicole update for Thursday

Storm downgraded: Nicole downgraded to tropical storm; first responders making assessments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3970qJ_0j69JVAz00

Deputies John Coppola and Mike Ryle with Brevard County Sheriff’s Office were able to traverse the rough waters as they plowed through the waves toward Shufelt.

Shufelt had been anchored near the Hubert Humphrey Bridge, but the winds had moved him as far north as Dixon Boulevard where the rescue was made.

Cocoa Police Department and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter were on scene for the rescue, but Sheriff’s Office deputies reached the man first in a motorized rubber boat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ibtI_0j69JVAz00

Deputies at first held off as they waited for the Coast Guard’s helicopter before eventually deciding to risk it, navigating several hundred yards out to the middle of the waterway where his boat remains.

Shufelt was shaken up but unmarred aside from his worry over having to start all over again. With a blanket over his shoulders, he refused to be taken to a hospital.

He described the incident as “rough” but part of life on a boat, a life he isn’t sure how to start over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lhTOr_0j69JVAz00

“I don’t know where I’m going now, that’s all I can say,” Shufelt said. “I had three anchors down and they broke loose. That’s how powerful she was.”

“This ain’t my first hurricane, but this one took me down.”

Tyler Vazquez is the North Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-917-7491 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @tyler_vazquez

Tim Shortt is a Visual Journalist, still photographer, videographer, and video editor who began with Gannett in 1981. Tim can be reached at tshortt@floridatoday.com

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard deputies rescue stranded boater as Nicole whipped up the lagoon

