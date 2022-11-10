Read full article on original website
Photo of money spread outPhoto by John Guccione (Creative Commons) Did you get all of your stimulus money from the IRS?. It's definitely worth checking as the IRS says that there are are many unclaimed stimulus checks that are worth between $1,500 and $6,700. If you have a loved one that doesn't normally file taxes or even if you haven't filed taxes, this could apply to you.
rolls of moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source)
