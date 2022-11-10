ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

iheart.com

Girl Struck By Van On Her Walk To School In Port St. Lucie

A 14-year old girl is expected to survive after being struck by a van on her walk to school in Port St. Lucie on Monday morning. Police say the St. Lucie West Centennial High School student was crossing the street at the corner of Crosstown Parkway and Cameo Boulevard when the accident happened.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
iheart.com

Treasure Coast Man Is Mega Millions Winner

Some people on the Treasure Coast have more money. The Florida Lottery announced that 51-year old Jeremy Eastman of Jensen Beach has claimed a $1 million prize from the July 29th Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, but not the Mega Ball.
JENSEN BEACH, FL

