Trenton, NJ

News 12

STORM WATCH: Wet weather expected across NJ Tuesday evening

Wet weather is expected to come to New Jersey by Tuesday evening and should last into Wednesday morning. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says there is a very slight possibility areas of North Jersey could see some wintry precipitation. WHAT’S NEXT: Rainy weather expected Tuesday evening. Areas of northern...
NEW JERSEY STATE
News 12

Paterson revving up fight against illegal ATVs and dirt bikes

A new effort in the fight against illegal ATVs and dirt bikes has made it illegal for them to fill up at gas stations in one New Jersey city. Paterson's City Council approved the new measure, one that mirrors previous efforts in places such as Atlantic City. The vehicles are...
PATERSON, NJ
News 12

Family of man fatally struck by NYPD van says they are prepared to sue city

It’s been seven months since Brooklyn resident Ronald Anthony Smith was fatally struck by an NYPD van, and his family continues to demand justice be brought in his case. Smith’s sister and brother stood outside of the Civilian Complaint Review Board’s building on Monday, saying they are prepared to sue the city in the case of their late brother.
BROOKLYN, NY

