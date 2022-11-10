Read full article on original website
Paterson students commemorate Ruby Bridges’ historic walk into newly integrated school
Students at two Paterson schools marked 62 years since Ruby Bridges, a then-6-year-old girl, walked into an all-white school in New Orleans shortly after it became integrated by a court order.
News 12
STORM WATCH: Cold temperatures for New York City; showers expected tonight
NOW: Clouds increase on Tuesday with cold showers arriving after 5 p.m. Steady moderate rain moves in after 7 p.m. NEXT: Rain lingers into tomorrow and will improve after noon. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Mike Rizzo says New York City will see rain tonight along with cold temperatures.
News 12
Police: Woman sent to hospital after walking into side of Brooklyn bus
A woman is recovering in the hospital after police say she walked into a bus late last night in Sunset Park, police say. First responders were dispatched to 5th Avenue and 55th Street after they say the 45-year-old woman hit the side of the bus. That woman was seen being...
Residents in 18 apartments forced from homes after overnight Essex County fire
The flames were contained to the unit where the fire began, but billowing smoke has made the rest of the building unlivable for the time being.
News 12
Paterson issues law to prevent ATV, dirt bike riders from fueling up at city gas stations
All-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes are already illegal to ride on the streets of Paterson. And now the city is banning these vehicles from fueling up at city gas stations. “It's not safe for the town or for anyone. Not safe for my kids, not safe for my family. Not safe for anyone,” says Hesham Attia, district manager of Chestnut Market.
News 12
STORM WATCH: Cold today with a wintry mix expected during evening commute; turning colder this week
NOW AND NEW: News 12 storm team meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says the timing on a wintry mix today has sped up and we could begin to see precipitation around the evening commute home. Temperatures will be cold to start today, but warm slightly during the night and into Wednesday. Connecticut...
News 12
STORM WATCH: Wet weather expected across NJ Tuesday evening
Wet weather is expected to come to New Jersey by Tuesday evening and should last into Wednesday morning. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says there is a very slight possibility areas of North Jersey could see some wintry precipitation. WHAT’S NEXT: Rainy weather expected Tuesday evening. Areas of northern...
Headlines: Purchase car fire, Chester crash, Pearl River hit-and-run
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley this past weekend.
News 12
Charges filed against staff sergeant in death of NJ native, Marine recruit Dalton Beals
A Marine staff sergeant was charged on Monday in the death of New Jersey native Dalton Beals. Pfc. Beals, a Pennsville native, died from hyperthermia - or abnormally high body temperature - and heat-related injuries during a 54-hour endurance program called "The Crucible." Staff Sgt. Stephen Smiley was charged with...
National Grid: Long Island homeowners should expect to pay more for heat this winter
According to National Grid, Long Islanders can expect to see a 29% hike in their next November bill because of supply issues.
News 12
Long Island Nets player, GM give advice to Uniondale students part of My Brother's Keeper program
The Long Island Nets took a break between games Monday to give back to the community of Uniondale. Students at Uniondale High School who are part of the My Brother's Keeper program spent the day with Nets player Treveon Graham and general manager J.R. Holden. The program was launched by...
Bundle-up alert to begin the week with chilly temps, wintry mix expected in parts of NJ
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says forget last week's near-record high temperatures and grab your mittens because things are taking a plunge starting Monday.
Tracking windy, rainy weather heading to New Jersey by Friday
New Jersey will be dealing with some windy and wet weather to end the week.
Westchester Crime Stoppers offers $7,500 reward to help find suspect in June 2021 murder
Mount Vernon police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect who killed a young man last year.
News 12
Paterson revving up fight against illegal ATVs and dirt bikes
A new effort in the fight against illegal ATVs and dirt bikes has made it illegal for them to fill up at gas stations in one New Jersey city. Paterson's City Council approved the new measure, one that mirrors previous efforts in places such as Atlantic City. The vehicles are...
Police: Teenager, 2 others hurt in Paterson drive-by shooting
Three people, including a 15-year-old, were hurt during a drive-by shooting in Paterson Saturday morning.
NYPD: 12-year-old boy slashed at Kingsbridge playground
Detectives say the two boys were playing basketball when one of the boys was losing and it escalated to an argument.
News 12
Family of man fatally struck by NYPD van says they are prepared to sue city
It’s been seven months since Brooklyn resident Ronald Anthony Smith was fatally struck by an NYPD van, and his family continues to demand justice be brought in his case. Smith’s sister and brother stood outside of the Civilian Complaint Review Board’s building on Monday, saying they are prepared to sue the city in the case of their late brother.
Police: 34-year-old man fatally shot in East New York
Officers say it occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue.
NYPD: Man wanted for shooting a car in Parkchester
Police say the suspect shot at a gray Mercedes Benz on the corner of Archer Street and White Plains Road, damaging the windshield.
