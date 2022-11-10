ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eric Adams now says ‘fears’ of crime are real, Democrats must deal with it

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Mayor Eric Adams said he was “excited” to work with newly elected Gov. Kathy Hochul to reform the state’s bail law Thursday, after declining to take her to task for rising crime in the run-up to the election.

But he said fellow Democrats, in New York and nationally, must stop “being afraid to talk about” rising crime and citizens “feeling” unsafe.

Adams, 62, made the statements Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” where he conceded that fears of rising crime in the boroughs were a real problem, and the situation was exacerbated by a 2019 Albany law that does away with cash bail for most misdemeanors and some felonies.

The mayor used the nationally televised post-election forum to call on Democrats to respond to New York City residents’ “feeling” that crime is getting out of control, shifting tone weeks after blaming the media for creating a false “perception” about safety in the city.

“I use the acronym ICE — inflation, crime, economy, that’s it. And no matter how people feel, if you don’t respond to that feeling, you abandon exactly what’s needed,” the Democrat said.

“And Democrats have a good product when it comes down to public safety. They’re afraid to talk about it,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOfON_0j69HYta00
Eric Adams took Dems to task for their refusal to talk about crime.
MSNBC

Adams’ comments were a turnaround from an Oct. 20 interview where he downplayed fears of rising crime in the subway, contending that only a handful of serious crimes occurred underground every day.

“So, I have to deal with those six crimes a day — felony crimes — and the perception of fear,” he told CNN at the time.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgUYhNewRzc?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

A day after the interview, the mayor changed his dismissive tone, telling Fox 5 the city would not be “successful” until “New Yorkers are feeling safe,” but Hizzoner bit his tongue when asked by The Post if he was pressing Hochul on the bail reform issue during the home stretch of the election.

Days after Hochul beat back surging GOP challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin in a race that tightened as the Republican blasted Democratic leaders for ignoring public safety issues, Adams claimed Hochul would be a “real partner” in fighting crime and reforming the bail laws.

“Everyday New Yorkers, particularly in the inner city, they don’t want these repeated offenders. This catch, release, repeat system is just destroying the foundation of our country,” Adams said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIN1v_0j69HYta00
Adams cast his ballot at a Brooklyn polling site on Election Day, after vowing to work with Hochul to reform the bail measure.
Getty Images

The mayor said many Hispanic and Asian voters who are usually staunch Democrats supported Republicans on Election Day because they believed the party was not addressing quality-of-life issues.

“We’re losing the base of our black and brown who really believe in those basic things: public safety, housing, education,” Adams explained.

“We cannot talk our way out of this. We have to be real as to what people are facing on the street.”

Adams said that even though murder is down in the boroughs and police have made a record number of felony arrests this year, perception is reality when it comes to governing the city and state.

“Now we must return to Albany. This is a small amount of repeated offenders. Too many people in Albany, they have dug in , and said, ‘If we change this small amount of offenders and go after them, then we are relinquishing the reform that I advocated for,'” Adams said.

“We need to recalibrate criminal justice to look after people who are victims of crimes and not those who are repeating those crimes.”

Comments / 21

Kim Statuto
4d ago

He has time to make television appearances, visit ritzy nightclubs, highly priced restaurant yet hasn’t showed up to help the citizens of the very city he vowed to protect. Make it make sense.

Reply
10
Bruce's Beer
4d ago

And what are you going to do Adams beside talk??? Every time a Melanated democrat is elected mayor of nyc, crime gets worse. These people are completely incompetent of leadership. All they do is talk and blame everybody else. Never elect democrats for anything!!!!!!!

Reply
9
Deaf Dog
4d ago

Population of NYC is moving down south for dangerous areas living conditions while borders illegals immigrants criminals and Terrorist are coming here then we already had crimes crisis that’s the fears and our country is not great anymore we are spoiled.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nymag.com

New Yorkers Rejected the Doom and Gloom About Crime

In the end, Kathy Hochul mounted a last-minute push, rallied the Democratic base, and attracted enough votes to become New York’s first elected woman governor — a victory so impressive that different factions of the party have already begun fighting over the political spoils. The Working Families Party,...
News 12

Orange County superintendent resigns amidst controversy

An openly gay superintendent in Orange County has resigned following alleged backlash over his sexual orientation and a series of social media posts. Florida Union School Superintendent Larry Leaven resigned Nov. 1. A Facebook group called Mom’s For Liberty is taking credit and referencing a controversial book about gender identity,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces New Laws to Strengthen Protections and Support for Veterans and Their Families

Governor Kathy Hochul announced new laws that will strengthen protections and support for veterans and their families. The Governor has signed eight pieces of legislation, underscoring the administration's commitment to supporting American service members who have risked their lives to defend the nation. In addition, Governor Hochul issued this proclamation and directed that 17 state landmarks be illuminated green this evening as part of Operation Green Light, which began in New York State and has spread throughout the country to recognize veterans and service members from all eras of military service.
NBC New York

Clock Ticking on Reward in Unsolved Funeral Killing of NY Father of 3

A new reward strategy is being deployed in one New York community in hopes of boosting attention for a father's unsolved killing at a funeral service last year. The family of Jeremy Logan renewed their call for justice Monday as officials upped the reward for information leading to the arrest of his shooter. The reward offer -- increased to $7,500 -- will only be offered through the end of the year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

How the largest school districts in New York spent pandemic aid

The five largest school districts in New York spent only a small percentage of their federal pandemic recovery aid on early childhood education and may be falling short in using the funds to help with learning loss due to the interruption of in-classroom instruction, a report released Monday by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office found.
SYRACUSE, NY
cityandstateny.com

Hochul won her election, but at what cost?

On election night, Gov. Kathy Hochul basked in the applause of her supporters after declaring victory and becoming the first woman ever elected governor of New York. The glass-ceiling-breaking moment was certainly cause for celebration, but it didn’t take away from the fact Hochul ended the night with just a five percentage point lead, the closest race in nearly three decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cityandstateny.com

State legislative elections spell disappointment for Brooklyn Democrats

Democratic Assembly Member Mathylde Frontus is facing down the very real possibility of losing her southern Brooklyn seat to Republican challenger Alec Brook-Krasny, trailing the former state legislator by fewer than 1,000 votes. But unlike some Brooklyn Democrats involved in party politics, Frontus is adamant that she’s not pointing fingers...
BROOKLYN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

How did Zeldin Lose When I Haven’t Seen One Hochul Lawn Sign?

Many Hudson Valley voters are scratching their heads this morning after hearing Kathy Hochul was reelected as Governor. Just how did that happen?. Social media is filled with comments from voters shocked to hear that Lee Zeldin lost his bid to become the first Republican governor since George Pataki grabbed the seat in 1994. Many point to the fact that "everyone they know" voted for Zeldin and they haven't heard or seen anyone supporting Hochul at all. They're genuinely shocked that a "pro-crime crazy person" could win the gubernatorial election.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy