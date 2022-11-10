Edwin Diaz’s wife Nashaly celebrates Mets closer’s record contract

Edwin Diaz’s wife Nashaly has over 100 million reasons to celebrate.

The Mets signed their closer to a five-year contract worth $102 million , the most money ever signed for by a relief pitcher, earlier this week.

Nashaly celebrated her husband’s record accomplishment on Instagram.

“Today we celebrate this great achievement you have worked so hard for 🎉🎺,” she wrote, according to a Google translation from Spanish. “Honey, I’m so proud of you. I have been part of the whole process, I have seen your training and preparation on and off the field. After so many years of sacrifice today we see the fruit of all your effort and you deserve it. We love you and we are so proud of you 😍. Congratulations my love @ sugardiaz39 🎺.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckwo6ylLgWT

The trumpet emojis are a nod to Timmy Trumpet , whose song “Narco” has become Diaz’s trademark walk-up music.

The couple was accompanied by their two young children in Nashaly’s celebratory photo.

Edwin Diaz’s wife, Nashaly, celebrated the Mets closer’s record contract extension. Instagram / Nashaly Diaz

Edwin Diaz signed a contract with the Mets worth $102 million over five years. Getty Images

The 28-year-old closer had a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves this past season for the Mets; he had 118 strikeouts in 62 innings, and a .839 WHIP.

The Mets acquired Diaz from the Mariners after the 2018 season, along with Robinson Cano, in a trade that saw prospect Jarred Kelenic go to Seattle.