In honor of Veteran’s Day, Ulysse Nardin has teamed up for its second partnership with nonprofit One More Wave to create a limited-edition timepiece. The Swiss watchmaker released its first collaborative watch with the charity, the Diver Deep Dive OMW, back in 2019; this month, the duo built on their previous project with the debut of the Diver Chronometer 44 mm One More Wave. With their shared passion for military personnel, the watch brand and the nonprofit make the perfect match. One More Wave provides wounded and disabled veterans with customized surfing equipment, as well as a global network of surfing...

24 MINUTES AGO