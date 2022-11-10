Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
Related
WKTV
Community invited to 'Stuff the Bus' at The Stanley this week
UTICA, N.Y. -- The first Stuff the Bus stop of the season is set for Wednesday in Utica. The bus will be parked out in front of the Stanley Theatre on both Wednesday and Thursday nights from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for performances of "Elf the Musical." Anyone going to the show...
WKTV
Holiday fun in Dolgeville starts Nov. 26
Dolgeville, N.Y. -- If you're looking for some holiday fun, Dolgeville has three different holiday events coming up that will give back to a local program. A Holiday Indoor Yard Sale will be held on Nov. 26 and 27 at the George Ward Memorial Building, located at 20 North Main Street. There will be many items for sale with all proceeds benefiting the Dolgeville C.A.T Project.
WKTV
Local YMCAs offering free day passes for 5 days
UTICA, N.Y. -- The YMCAs in Rome and Oneida will be giving out free day passes from Nov. 23-27. Anyone aged 16 or older with a photo ID will have access to swim, water exercise classes, fitness classes like spin and Zumba, and use of the weight rooms and workout equipment.
WKTV
Sign up for youth fencing classes at the Oneida YMCA
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida YMCA is hosting a fencing class for kids ages 8-16, on Dec. 16. Expert Fencer Coach, Lubomir Kalpaktchiev will teach the class which will include the basic skills and techniques needed to fence. Kalpaktchiev has been a fencing teacher for 25 years. He is a...
WKTV
Buttenschon partners with local sports teams to collect winter hats, mittens for those in need
UTICA, N.Y. – Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, is again teaming up with local sports teams to collect winter gear for those in need. Collection bins will be outside the Utica Comets and Utica City Football Club games through Dec. 11. Fans are invited to bring hats, mittens and gloves to donate – especially for kids.
WKTV
Rome Health, Community Pharmacy officially open
ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome Health Community Pharmacy located inside the new Medical Center, Monday. The new location provides easy access to get prescriptions filled following an appointment. The pharmacy will still provide "Meds to Beds" service for hospital patients. The pharmacy is open to the public with an entrance...
WKTV
Restaurant damaged by fire in Utica
Utica, N.Y.-- An Albany Street restaurant was damaged by a small fire Sunday afternoon. Acco…
WKTV
Local elementary schools participate in "Walk to School Day"
UTICA, N.Y. -- Schools across the nation took part in the Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day, Monday. Students from Watson Williams and Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary schools in Utica also participated in the walk. Last year, over 90,000 students from across 36 states, joined in the walk. The...
WKTV
City asking for artists input in renovating iconic "Sun Burst" mural
UTICA, N.Y. -- Following the announcement to renovate Liberty Bell Park in Utica, city officials are asking for the public's input. More specifically artists who may want to create a new mural, commissioned by the city. The mayor wants to hear from any artist who thinks they can create a new design.
WKTV
Arizona Tacos in Rome named Chamber Member of the Week
ROME, N.Y. -- Arizona Tacos in Rome, was announced the Rome Chamber Member of the Week, Monday. Members of the Chamber of Commerce visited the location on West Dominick Street to congratulate the business on the recognition. Arizona Tacos is a family-owned business that offers authentic Mexican food complete with...
WKTV
MVCC to hold event showcasing Art programs for prospective students
UTICA, N.Y. -- An "Art Programs Day" will be held at Mohawk Valley Community College for prospective students to explore. Programs offered by MVCC’s School of Art will be displayed at the event including Fine Art, Illustration, Graphic Design, Digital Animation, Digital Media and Marketing, among many others with presentations and demonstrations will be given as well.
WKTV
Rome firefighters stop garage fire from spreading to house
ROME, N.Y.-- A quick response by firefighters is credited in saving fire from spreading from a garage to the multi-family house it was attached to on Monday. Fire officials say the fire on South George Street in Rome was first called in around 11 a.m. No injuries were reported in...
WKTV
Man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl in Utica area in 2021
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to 33 months in prison last week for fentanyl conspiracy and distribution in and around the city last year. Daequon Perkins, 26, pleaded guilty to distributing a fentanyl mixture and possessing 40 grams or more of the substance with the intent to distribute it.
WKTV
Utica man kid-naps ex girlfriend and threatens her with gun
A Utica man is facing charges after police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun. Utica Police responded to the 1200 block of Maple Street regarding a domestic incident on Nov. 1. Police say Jamar Key-Hickman allegedly pulled a gun and threatened the victim then demanded she drive him to a location in Syracuse. He took her phone so she couldn't make any calls to 9-1-1.
WKTV
Oneida County Youth Bureau accepting grant applications for kids programs
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Youth Bureau is now accepting grant applications for the upcoming 2023 year's programs. County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. made the announcement Monday. “Our Youth Bureau has the responsibility to allocate funding from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services in...
WKTV
SUNY Morrisville offering first master's degree in Food and Agri-business in 2023
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. — SUNY Morrisville announced its first master’s degree in Food & Agri-business (FAB), Monday. The two-year degree is a fully online program designed for those who want careers in the food system industry, designed to help solve the problems within the food businesses. That could be managers, farmers, policy analysts, food and fiber entrepreneurs, and many other careers.
WKTV
Basement fire breaks out at East Utica restaurant
UTICA, N.Y.-- An Albany Street restaurant was damaged by a small fire Sunday afternoon. According to the Utica Fire Department, it happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Europa restaurant. Smoke started to fill the restaurant, which was then evacuated. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof of the restaurant.
WKTV
New York State Police identify suspect in thefts at Kinney Drugs in Richfield Springs
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. (UPDATED) – New York State Police have identified the suspect in two thefts at the Kinney Drugs in Richfield Springs last month. According to state police, the man came into the store on Oct. 16 and paid for two bags of wood pellets, but took several more than just the two when loading up his silver Jeep Liberty.
WKTV
Rome woman arrested for October assault
Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police have made an arrest in connection with an assault back on October 22nd. 33-year-old Brianna Young of Rome was charged with second degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon after police say she struck a woman in the head with a baseball bat on the 1500 block of Steuben Street.
WKTV
Ilion man accusing of firing several gunshots in Central Plaza parking lot
ILION, N.Y. – An Ilion man is facing felony charges after allegedly shooting a gun in Central Plaza last week. Ilion police were called to the plaza on Nov. 7 after people reported hearing gunshots around 8 p.m. Officers found several shell casings belonging to two different guns. No...
Comments / 0