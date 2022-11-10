(66th Annual Brawley Cattle Call)....It wrapped up over the weekend. By all accounts, it was a very successfull Cattle Call. No official numbers, but all concerned seemed very pleased with this years turn-out. It was the first time the three Rodeo Performances were held on three separate days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The new day, Friday, had a very good crowd. A lot of spectators turned out for the parade on Saturday. There were over 100 entries, including floats, bands, horses, the Shriners and their tiuny cars, classic cars and low riders, clowns and more. The Grand Marshall this year was the 1972 Brawley Babe Ruth 13 year old All Star Team. The Championship Team had won the Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament in Kern County. The Best S.T.E.P. Forward float was the sweepstakes winner, taking the $1,000 prize.

BRAWLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO