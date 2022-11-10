Read full article on original website
More Ballots Counted
The Imperial County Registrar of Voters has updated the number of ballots counted. Approximately 9,500 ballots cast in the November 8, 2022 General Election remain to be counted. That means an estimated 2,700 additional ballots counted since the last update on Friday. The next update is expected late Tuesday afternoon.
Streetlight Upgrades
The Imperial Irrigation District has launched a Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program. According to the IID, this is a three-year program to replace existing IID owned high-pressure sodium vaper streetlights with upgraded energy efficient LED ones. During the pre-phase, IID will identify and replace 1,000 streetlight luminaries in the cities of Brawley, Calexico, El Centro and Imperial. Phase I, scheduled to begin in 2023, will replace 2,000 luminaries and complete all LED upgrades in the Imperial Valley. Phase II will begin in 2024 and replace lighting in the Coachella Valley. According to the IID, these upgrades can save from 55-70 per cent in energy over the high-pressure sodium vapor lights and also reduce maintenance costs.
El Centro Library Is Open
(Library open for public use)....It is the new El Centro Public Library. The Grand Opening was held last week. The library had operated in a temporary facility for the past ten years. The permanent Library on State Street was seriously damaged in a 7.2 earthquake. The new facility is on North Imperial Avenue. It is open to the public from Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 7 pm and Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. More information is available at cityofelcentro.org/library/
National Take Back Day Numbers
(DEA satisfied with Take Back Day)...It was held nationwide in October. The Drug Enforcement Administration hosts the annual event with several law enforcement partners. At the October 2022 National Prescription Drug Take Back Day they collected more than 647,000 pounbds of unneeded medications at close to 5,000 collection sites, including one in Imperial County. Since 2010, they have collected nearly 17 million pounds of unneeded prescription drugs.
A Successful Cattle Call Celebration
(66th Annual Brawley Cattle Call)....It wrapped up over the weekend. By all accounts, it was a very successfull Cattle Call. No official numbers, but all concerned seemed very pleased with this years turn-out. It was the first time the three Rodeo Performances were held on three separate days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The new day, Friday, had a very good crowd. A lot of spectators turned out for the parade on Saturday. There were over 100 entries, including floats, bands, horses, the Shriners and their tiuny cars, classic cars and low riders, clowns and more. The Grand Marshall this year was the 1972 Brawley Babe Ruth 13 year old All Star Team. The Championship Team had won the Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament in Kern County. The Best S.T.E.P. Forward float was the sweepstakes winner, taking the $1,000 prize.
Work Planned For Orchard Road
(A portion of Orchard Road to be closed)...The County Public Works Department issued the announcement. Orchard Road from Fourth Street in Holtville to Interstate 8 will be closed from Tuesday November 15 to January 26. It will bve a 73 day closure from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm. for road improvements. Vehicles can expect delays due to lane closures. Truck traffic should find an alternate route.
Free Concert
The United States Air Force Band will perform in a free concert Tuesday. The U. S. Air Force Airmen of Distinction will appear at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Jimmie Cannon Theater on the campus of Southwest High School in El Centro. The concert is sponsored by Central Union High School District Bands.
