Detroit, MI

Man kidnaps ex’s dog, sends her videos ‘beating and torturing’ it: cops

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

A Detroit man is wanted for breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and torturing her Yorkshire Terrier mix, authorities said.

Julius Holley, 55, allegedly dognapped the small pup from his ex’s home and then sent the victim videos of himself “beating and torturing the dog,” prosecutors said last week.

“Shut up puppy, shut up,” the suspect grunted as he slammed the eight-pound dog into a cabinet and threw her onto a bathroom floor, hard-to-watch footage of the incident published by Fox 2 Detroit showed.

As the dog shrieked in protest, the angry man then beat her with an iron fireplace poker while continuing to film the vile attack.

Holley then left the battered animal in a bucket next to a house, officials said.

The suspect also stole other items from his ex during the break-in, which was “part of his ongoing abuse and harassment” campaign, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

“Animal abuse is cruel and sadistic.  It is also a crime that is often associated with other serious criminal activity, including domestic violence and abuse,” Nessel said in a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M53I6_0j69GXPA00
The suspect was heard on the video screaming at the dog to “shut up” as he beat her.
Provided
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rr2Uc_0j69GXPA00
The eight pound dog was being treated by humane workers after she was thrown around and beaten with an iron fireplace poker.
Provided
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FhBAZ_0j69GXPA00
Julius Holley posted the vile attack on the helpless small animal online, prosecutors said.
Provided

Holley was charged with first-degree killing/torturing of animals under a 2019 domestic violence law that could send him to the slammer for a decade if he is apprehended, officials said.

“In Michigan, individuals that torture or kill a pet with the intent to cause mental suffering or distress to a person or to exert control over a person are guilty of a felony up to 10 years in prison,” Nessel said.

He was also hit with stalking, home invasion and larceny charges that could land him behind bars for an additional 20 years, according to prosecutors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14f4ZZ_0j69GXPA00
Holley, 55, faces 30 years in prison if apprehended.
Detroit Police Department

He remained at large Thursday.

The battered dog was being cared for by Michigan Humane workers.

