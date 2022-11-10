ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JonBenét Ramsey case to get renewed look from cold case team

By Nexstar Media Wire, Lanie Lee Cook
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The unsolved JonBenét Ramsey homicide will go before state cold case experts next year, investigating authorities announced on Wednesday.

The Colorado Cold Case Review Team includes investigative, analytical and forensic experts from across the state and meets two to four times a year. Investigating agencies in the Ramsey case announced Wednesday that it will go before the review team in 2023.

“This crime has left a hole in the hearts of many, and we will never stop investigating until we find JonBenet’s killer,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said in a statement. “That includes following up on every lead and working with our policing partners and DNA experts around the country to solve this tragic case. This investigation has always been and will continue to be a priority for the Boulder Police Department.”



Ramsey, 6, was reported missing from Boulder on the day after Christmas in 1996. Her family reported finding a ransom note in their 15th Street home where the girl’s body was found in the basement, dead from strangulation.

Investigators said the case could benefit from an outside review.

“The murder of JonBenet Ramsey is a terrible tragedy and sparked years of unanswered questions and theories. Our office has successfully prosecuted other cold case homicides and many murder cases,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. “In every one of those cases, it was the evidence that proved the defendant(s) guilty. Whether it is DNA or other evidence, more is needed to solve this murder. I appreciate the collaboration with CBI, the FBI and the Boulder Police Department.”

DNA evidence is limited in the case, and each analysis could consume an entire sample, investigators said Wednesday. They said discussions will continue with private DNA labs on the viability of continued DNA testing and genetic genealogy analysis , with additional analysis expected once proven forensic technology is available for the samples in the case.

According to the Boulder Police Department, investigators have received, reviewed or investigated more than 21,000 tips, letters and emails. They have traveled to 19 states as part of their investigation and have interviewed or spoken with more than 1,000 individuals.



As of December 2021, the evidence included the analysis of nearly 1,000 DNA samples. CBI has updated over 750 reference samples with the latest DNA technology

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the BPD tip line at 303-441-1974, send an email to BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov , or contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nococrimestoppers.com .

KDVR’s Dara Bitler contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 165

Sally Martinez
4d ago

Shame on the Boulder Police Department who botched the investigation from t ge beginning and were too prideful to accept help from more experienced PD's.

Reply(14)
74
Candice Fernandez
4d ago

This case had so many odd things. Hopefully it will get solved. I have always suspected the brother did it and the mom covered it up.

Reply(6)
43
Goodnews22
4d ago

New and improved DNA tests should be able to reveal the killer unless he's never been incarcerated, which they have a database of prisoners with it.

Reply(3)
29
 

The Hill

The Hill

