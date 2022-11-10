ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Click10.com

Early lessons learned from Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Ian produced one of the highest storm surges we’ve witnessed this century. On Monday night, we took a look at the dynamics of this force of nature. The storm surge from Hurricane Ian quickly surrounded and filled homes, choking off any means of...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Florida woman claims $1 million Powerball prize

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman from Orlando, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from a Powerball drawing that occurred over the summer, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. According to Lottery officials, Irma Breek purchased a Quick Pick ticket from a Publix at 1501 Meeting Place Baldwin Park in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Click10.com

AG Moody subpoenas car dealers after Local 10 investigation into illegal fees

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has subpoenaed several South Florida car dealerships after Local 10 Investigates exposed a number of dealers charging illegal fees to customers buying out their leases. Moody said our stories on the illegal practice sparked the state’s investigation. The subpoenas...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Florida Keys man accused of stealing 85 pounds of shrimp

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a Florida Keys man Sunday after they accused him of stealing, among other things, 85 pounds of shrimp. Fifty-two-year-old Felipe Fonseca, of Stock Island, was charged with burglary, larceny, possession of burglary tools and damage to property, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Divisions surface after Republican wipeout in Florida

MIAMI – The ripple effects of the Republican wipeout in Florida reveal divisions in both parties. Earlier this week, Manny Diaz, the chairman of the Florida Democratic Party, blamed the midterm losses on a lack of support from Democrats nationwide. Florida Rep. Fentrice Driskell, the Democrats’ Florida House leader,...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

GOP's Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5th Congressional District

FILE - Republican Lori Chavez DeRemer speaks at a candidates debate for Oregon's 5th Congressional District at Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego, Ore., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Chavez DeRemer is seeking election to Oregon's 5th Congressional District in the Nov. 8, 2022 election. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola, File)
OREGON STATE
Click10.com

Deputies investigate a fatal crash in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating the cause of a fatal crash in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. The fatal crash was on Saturday near the intersection of East Commercial Boulevard and North Ocean Drive, according to BSO. Deputies temporarily closed North Ocean Drive in both directions. Detectives were...
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FL

