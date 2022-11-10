ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Shop Small for the Holidays

Do you really want to help the Milwaukee economy? Then make a commitment to shop small this holiday season. Milwaukee's small business retailers need your help more than ever and the community has wonderful businesses you can support. You'll avoid the crowds at the big box stores and help support the local economy. Tim Vertz, President of Vertz Marketing, joins us to talk about shopping small for the holiday.
