Autumn in New York, as the old jazz standard goes, is often mingled with pain. When families across the city sit down to Thanksgiving dinner this month, 1.5 million of their neighbors will go hungry. According to statistics gathered by Feeding America, one in four children across New York experience food insecurity, and visits to food pantries have been up 69% since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Inflation has only made matters worse.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO