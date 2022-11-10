Read full article on original website
Slow down when the snow comes down
However, Wednesday the system rolled in along with freezing rain. Which made the roads slick before it even started snowing and caused over 60 crashes on just Wednesday night alone.
Still digging out from the storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The blizzard last week left Bismarck Public Works and city residents trying to keep up with massive amounts of snow. While emergency routes and main arterial roads have been cleared, some residential areas are still trying to dig out. Some Bismarck residents are blowing hot air...
Bismarck sets goals for plowing residential streets
Currently, all snow removal equipment in the city of Bismarck's force is active -- including eight motor graders, nine loaders, and a variety of standing vehicles. Staff from other departments in Bismarck are also working to help with the snow removal.
Day after the blizzard: how the NDDOT is cleaning up the roads
They are urging people to take their time, slow down, drive for conditions and arrive safely.
Bismarck Parks and Rec works on opening up winter activities
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With all the snow piling up, many Bismarck residents look forward to their favorite winter outdoor activities. Bismarck Parks and Rec is helping people get back outside by clearing out the snow. Staff are currently clearing out the miles of trails in town and preparing for...
Where’s the mail? The peak season for UPS
UPS is a leader worldwide in delivery services, operating in 220 countries and employing more than half a million employees.
The snow has stopped — now comes digging out
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The snow may have stopped falling for much of North Dakota, but it’s what is left behind that will continue to plague residents and motorists today through the weekend at the least. By noon Friday, the North Dakota Department of Transportation reports US Highway 52 eastbound and westbound lanes from Harvey […]
City of Bismarck Snow Removal Operations move into Residential Areas
The City of Bismarck snow removal operations have moved into residentials areas. Due to the large amount of snowfall and accompanied drifting, progress is slow. Crews have had to pull extra resources into some areas of town due to the large amount of snow. The City of Bismarck snow removal crews will continue to work 24/7 until all streets have been plowed.
Dykshoorn Park to be lit up for holidays
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - With the recent snow, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. Soon, it’ll look it on Main Street in Mandan as well. Dykshoorn Park will be lit up with larger-than life, interactive displays starting November 25th. The display will be activated from 5-10 pm every night through January 7th.
When you can expect the snowstorm to end
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re well into our first snowstorm and blizzard of the season. Many towns and cities have shut down or are planning to close up shop early. But when can you expect to move around normally again?. The brunt of the storm is already here....
How snowboarding helped save ski slopes: Huff Hills reminisces on experiencing the change
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Huff Hills has been in operation for 30 years and has seen many changes and ups and downs during that time. When Huff Hills opened in 1993 it was mostly for skiers, but soon, the owners noticed the sport’s popularity going downhill. Thankfully, in the late 1990s, snowboarding became very popular and brought in new fresh faces and business.
Storm dumps heavy snow over RRV
The “Colorado Low” that brought lots of snow to the region is now existing the state. Now comes the clean-up. The National Weather Service says it appears the Bismarck-Mandan area received the largest snowfall amounts. Meteorologist John Paul Martin at the Bismarck NWS office says Bismarck reported a record 17 inches of snow – and Mandan received over 20.
Winter is here! Storm conditions in North Bismarck
Your KX News team is ready to hunker down and give you all the information you need on the first winter blizzard of the season.
Over 40 locals were fed and sheltered by Ministry on the Margins
Ministry on the Margins was able to open its food pantry during the blizzard Thursday, also distributing coats and gloves.
Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations
(KXNET) — The first winter storm of the season has shut down numerous offices and events. Here’s a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. You can also check school plan at the KX School Closings and Delays page. November 14 None reported for today. . November 11 All Essentia Health […]
DoorDash activates Severe Weather Protocol due to blizzard
(Valley News Live) - DoorDash has activated its severe weather protocol and suspended operations across parts of North Dakota today. The precautionary measure comes as a blizzard is forecast to bring potentially dangerous weather, including snowfall and strong winds to impacted areas. DoorDash said it is suspending all operations in...
DoorDash Suspends Operations In Some Towns Due To Winter Storm
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — DoorDash has suspended operations in some areas after activating its Severe Weather Protocol. They stopped service in Bismarck, Jamestown and Valley City around 1 Thursday afternoon due to the dangerous weather. The company says the changes have been communicated with Dashers, merchants and customers. They...
The Big One Christmas craft fair comes to Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Big One event has ended, but there’s still craft fair fun to be had in North Dakota with Bismarck’s own Big One this weekend. Although the biggest and most famous example of the Big One takes place in Minot, in the fair’s history, it’s branched out into other locations […]
Blizzard Boys helping BisMan dig out: surprise puppy rescue
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Snowplows are out doing everything they can, but there are others who have given their time to help people clear their driveways a bit faster. The Blizzard Boys with UltraSolutions Inc. have been working hard since the snowstorm started. They started with helping their neighbors, and the business has grown to about 100 calls a day from people in need of help with snow removal. People aren’t the only ones in need. The Blizzard Boys rescued a litter of discarded puppies from the cold.
Huff Hills projected to open earliest ever for their 30-year anniversary
HUFF, N.D. (KFYR) - The recent snowstorm has been causing a lot of delays for many businesses and events, but for Huff Hills, the storm, which brought 17-24 inches of fresh snow, was a welcome surprise. There is still a lot of behind-the-scenes work that goes into preparing for opening...
