ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Still digging out from the storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The blizzard last week left Bismarck Public Works and city residents trying to keep up with massive amounts of snow. While emergency routes and main arterial roads have been cleared, some residential areas are still trying to dig out. Some Bismarck residents are blowing hot air...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Parks and Rec works on opening up winter activities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With all the snow piling up, many Bismarck residents look forward to their favorite winter outdoor activities. Bismarck Parks and Rec is helping people get back outside by clearing out the snow. Staff are currently clearing out the miles of trails in town and preparing for...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

The snow has stopped — now comes digging out

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The snow may have stopped falling for much of North Dakota, but it’s what is left behind that will continue to plague residents and motorists today through the weekend at the least. By noon Friday, the North Dakota Department of Transportation reports US Highway 52 eastbound and westbound lanes from Harvey […]
BISMARCK, ND
bismarcknd.gov

City of Bismarck Snow Removal Operations move into Residential Areas

The City of Bismarck snow removal operations have moved into residentials areas. Due to the large amount of snowfall and accompanied drifting, progress is slow. Crews have had to pull extra resources into some areas of town due to the large amount of snow. The City of Bismarck snow removal crews will continue to work 24/7 until all streets have been plowed.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Dykshoorn Park to be lit up for holidays

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - With the recent snow, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. Soon, it’ll look it on Main Street in Mandan as well. Dykshoorn Park will be lit up with larger-than life, interactive displays starting November 25th. The display will be activated from 5-10 pm every night through January 7th.
MANDAN, ND
kxnet.com

When you can expect the snowstorm to end

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re well into our first snowstorm and blizzard of the season. Many towns and cities have shut down or are planning to close up shop early. But when can you expect to move around normally again?. The brunt of the storm is already here....
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

How snowboarding helped save ski slopes: Huff Hills reminisces on experiencing the change

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Huff Hills has been in operation for 30 years and has seen many changes and ups and downs during that time. When Huff Hills opened in 1993 it was mostly for skiers, but soon, the owners noticed the sport’s popularity going downhill. Thankfully, in the late 1990s, snowboarding became very popular and brought in new fresh faces and business.
BISMARCK, ND
KNOX News Radio

Storm dumps heavy snow over RRV

The “Colorado Low” that brought lots of snow to the region is now existing the state. Now comes the clean-up. The National Weather Service says it appears the Bismarck-Mandan area received the largest snowfall amounts. Meteorologist John Paul Martin at the Bismarck NWS office says Bismarck reported a record 17 inches of snow – and Mandan received over 20.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations

(KXNET) — The first winter storm of the season has shut down numerous offices and events. Here’s a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. You can also check school plan at the KX School Closings and Delays page. November 14 None reported for today. . November 11 All Essentia Health […]
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

DoorDash activates Severe Weather Protocol due to blizzard

(Valley News Live) - DoorDash has activated its severe weather protocol and suspended operations across parts of North Dakota today. The precautionary measure comes as a blizzard is forecast to bring potentially dangerous weather, including snowfall and strong winds to impacted areas. DoorDash said it is suspending all operations in...
JAMESTOWN, ND
kvrr.com

DoorDash Suspends Operations In Some Towns Due To Winter Storm

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — DoorDash has suspended operations in some areas after activating its Severe Weather Protocol. They stopped service in Bismarck, Jamestown and Valley City around 1 Thursday afternoon due to the dangerous weather. The company says the changes have been communicated with Dashers, merchants and customers. They...
JAMESTOWN, ND
KX News

The Big One Christmas craft fair comes to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Big One event has ended, but there’s still craft fair fun to be had in North Dakota with Bismarck’s own Big One this weekend. Although the biggest and most famous example of the Big One takes place in Minot, in the fair’s history, it’s branched out into other locations […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Blizzard Boys helping BisMan dig out: surprise puppy rescue

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Snowplows are out doing everything they can, but there are others who have given their time to help people clear their driveways a bit faster. The Blizzard Boys with UltraSolutions Inc. have been working hard since the snowstorm started. They started with helping their neighbors, and the business has grown to about 100 calls a day from people in need of help with snow removal. People aren’t the only ones in need. The Blizzard Boys rescued a litter of discarded puppies from the cold.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Huff Hills projected to open earliest ever for their 30-year anniversary

HUFF, N.D. (KFYR) - The recent snowstorm has been causing a lot of delays for many businesses and events, but for Huff Hills, the storm, which brought 17-24 inches of fresh snow, was a welcome surprise. There is still a lot of behind-the-scenes work that goes into preparing for opening...
HUFF, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy