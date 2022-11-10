Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
How to sign up for CWLP relief program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers who need help paying their bills could qualify for assistance from the utility’s Project RELIEF program. The first step in applying for assistance from Project RELIEF is to have gone through Sangamon County’s LIHEAP application process.
WAND TV
Northeast Community Fund distributes thousands of Thanksgiving baskets
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Thanksgiving basket distribution has started at the Northeast Community Fund. Throughout the days leading up to Thanksgiving, the Northeast Community fund will distribute 4,000 Thanksgiving baskets to families in need. "It's a big ordeal," said Josh Perkins, Food Distribution Director. "It takes a lot of hands...
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
nprillinois.org
Military and Veteran Student Services at UIS gets first program director | Community Voices
Retired Lt. Col. Loren Easter is the first program director for Military and Veteran Student Services at UIS. He spoke to Community Voices about his military career, challenges veterans and military students face, and his plans to provide more services and support at UIS.
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/14/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) After months of being criticized by Republicans, a few Democrats, and law enforcement officials around the state on provisions in the criminal justice reform SAFE-T Act, the word out now is to “not” expect any major changes in the bill, which is set to take effect January 1st, 2023. The measure affects several aspects of law enforcement in Illinois, including the end of the cash bail system. Democratic leaders now say lawmakers will be clarifying the original language during the fall veto session, but no major changes are likely to be made. Lawmakers return to Springfield for the first half of the veto session tomorrow.
Taylorville solar energy plant to host ribbon cutting ceremony
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Water Treatment Plant and Renewable Energy Evolution will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 18. The event is a celebration for the newly constructed 439kW DC solar energy plant located near the Christian County YMCA. Developer Brian Maillet and Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry are among speakers at the […]
newschannel20.com
Warming centers in Springfield locations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Officials are reminding residents that there are several designated warming centers available. Here are all the locations for the warming centers in Springfield:. Municipal Center East 800 E. Monroe Springfield, IL 62701. Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Municipal Center West 300 S. Seventh...
wlds.com
Tax Bill Oversight Means Double Payment in 2023 for some in Morgan County
Morgan County is helping an area school district make up a shortfall after an oversight earlier this year. The Morgan County Commissioners unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement last week with the Franklin Community Unit School District No. 1 to help close a gap from this year’s property tax levy.
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
Decatur reptile owner reflects on rescue journey
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Rainey Miller takes in any reptile that’s left at her door and finds it a loving home. And she doesn’t earn a cent from it. Many animals come to Copper’s Friends Bearded Dragon Rescue sick or neglected, and they need your help. Miller says there are not enough rescues that rehabilitate reptiles. […]
More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
WAND TV
Where to warm up in Central Illinois
(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
Herald & Review
Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map
SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
WAND TV
Woman charged with residential arson in Decatur
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 30-year-old woman was charged with residential arson related to a house fire on November 10 at 933 S Illinois St. in Decatur. According to court documents, neighbors saw the woman throwing items out of the residence that were on fire. Decatur PD officers located the woman on the 400 block of S Illinois St. where she told them that she had been doing electrical work on her home.
Herald & Review
State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House
SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
nprillinois.org
Mountain lion captured in Springfield settling in at new home
A young male mountain lion that traveled from Nebraska to Springfield is now a resident of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. “From our point of view, he’s doing surprisingly well,” said Joe Taft, the center’s founder and director. “When he came, he was pretty upset. He had been sedated and then, had to be sedated again.”
wgel.com
Sorento Parents File Suit Against School Trustees
Parents from the Sorento area have filed a suit in Bond County Circuit Court, seeking a judicial review of a September 6 decision by the Regional Board of School Trustees to deny a petition to annex from Bond County Community Unit 2. The document was filed by the Sorento Parents...
ourquadcities.com
3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding
Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
