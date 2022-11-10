(SPRINGFIELD) After months of being criticized by Republicans, a few Democrats, and law enforcement officials around the state on provisions in the criminal justice reform SAFE-T Act, the word out now is to “not” expect any major changes in the bill, which is set to take effect January 1st, 2023. The measure affects several aspects of law enforcement in Illinois, including the end of the cash bail system. Democratic leaders now say lawmakers will be clarifying the original language during the fall veto session, but no major changes are likely to be made. Lawmakers return to Springfield for the first half of the veto session tomorrow.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO