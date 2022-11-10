ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bank of America Turkey Tuesday FISH of Greater New Haven

Here is Renee's interview with Jill Meyerhoff, Executive Director of FISH of Greater New Haven. They chat about Bank of America's Turkey Tuesday to benefit Connecticut Foodshare. Listen here:. Bank of America Presents ‘Turkey Tuesday’ to Benefit Connecticut Foodshare. Renee DiNino CT of The River 105.9 will be broadcasting live...
McKee Takes Time Off For The Holidays

Governor Dan McKee is taking some time off after being elected to his first full term. McKee's office says he will be out of the state through Thanksgiving Day and will spend time with family. He also plans to attend the National Governors Association meeting in South Carolina. As he...
Mass. Winter Weather Advisories Issued Ahead Of Season's First Snow

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Massachusetts and large swaths of the rest of New England for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most of Worcester County excluding Worcester itself, the upper Pioneer Valley and the Berkshires are all under...
Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023

(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
Treasure Coast Man Is Mega Millions Winner

Some people on the Treasure Coast have more money. The Florida Lottery announced that 51-year old Jeremy Eastman of Jensen Beach has claimed a $1 million prize from the July 29th Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, but not the Mega Ball.
PSP Checking Child Safety Seats

(Undated) -- Pennsylvania State Police are enforcing a Click It or Ticket seat belt safety initiative from now until November 27th. During that time, PSP personnel certified as Child Passenger Safety Technicians are holding free child seat fitting events across the state. They include checking for seat suitability, instructions on the proper installation of seats, learning how to properly harness a child in a seat, and checking seats for recall. Child seat checks will be held in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.
Nebraska, Iowa Gas Prices To Start Week

As we start the work week, a look at local gas prices. In Nebraska, "Triple A" Monday morning has the average price per gallon at 3:51, though a little higher in the Metro area;. In Iowa, the auto club say it's 3.50 per gallon, though lower in Pottawattamie, Mills, and...
