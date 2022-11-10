Read full article on original website
Related
Strong Santa Ana winds to blow through SoCal starting Tuesday
The Santa Ana winds are returning to Southern California and warnings have been issued about increased fire danger.
iheart.com
Bank of America Turkey Tuesday FISH of Greater New Haven
Here is Renee's interview with Jill Meyerhoff, Executive Director of FISH of Greater New Haven. They chat about Bank of America's Turkey Tuesday to benefit Connecticut Foodshare. Listen here:. Bank of America Presents ‘Turkey Tuesday’ to Benefit Connecticut Foodshare. Renee DiNino CT of The River 105.9 will be broadcasting live...
iheart.com
McKee Takes Time Off For The Holidays
Governor Dan McKee is taking some time off after being elected to his first full term. McKee's office says he will be out of the state through Thanksgiving Day and will spend time with family. He also plans to attend the National Governors Association meeting in South Carolina. As he...
iheart.com
Mass. Winter Weather Advisories Issued Ahead Of Season's First Snow
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Massachusetts and large swaths of the rest of New England for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most of Worcester County excluding Worcester itself, the upper Pioneer Valley and the Berkshires are all under...
iheart.com
Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023
(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
iheart.com
Treasure Coast Man Is Mega Millions Winner
Some people on the Treasure Coast have more money. The Florida Lottery announced that 51-year old Jeremy Eastman of Jensen Beach has claimed a $1 million prize from the July 29th Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, but not the Mega Ball.
iheart.com
PSP Checking Child Safety Seats
(Undated) -- Pennsylvania State Police are enforcing a Click It or Ticket seat belt safety initiative from now until November 27th. During that time, PSP personnel certified as Child Passenger Safety Technicians are holding free child seat fitting events across the state. They include checking for seat suitability, instructions on the proper installation of seats, learning how to properly harness a child in a seat, and checking seats for recall. Child seat checks will be held in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.
iheart.com
Nebraska, Iowa Gas Prices To Start Week
As we start the work week, a look at local gas prices. In Nebraska, "Triple A" Monday morning has the average price per gallon at 3:51, though a little higher in the Metro area;. In Iowa, the auto club say it's 3.50 per gallon, though lower in Pottawattamie, Mills, and...
iheart.com
Should a private company be able to force you to have anything on your land
My position on this has been clear and unchanging. If I had land that a private company wanted to put a pipeline under, it would be all about the money. Having said that, I would never want you - my neighbor - to be forced by a private company to accept something under your land that you did not want.
iheart.com
Mass. Students Among 32 Americans Selected For Rhodes Scholar Class Of 2023
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Out of the 32 students chosen to receive the Rhodes Scholarship for 2023, two are from Massachusetts and more are from greater New England. More than 2,500 students applied to the program this year. Tessa Haining of Newton is a senior at Harvard University, where...
Comments / 0