Solar-powered town shines on as powerful Hurricane Ian damages surrounding areas
BABCOCK RANCH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian, packing winds of 150 mph, pounded southwest Florida at the end of September, bringing 18-foot storm surge and widespread flooding. It could be Florida’s costliest hurricane, with damage estimates nearing $100 billion. More than 110 people lost their lives in the storm,...
Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadly
U-turns are legal in Florida, and a sheer necessity in many places like Orlando where there are numerous boulevards and so much heavy traffic. Getting around the city without them can be next to impossible.
2 Dead After Being Electrocuted by Downed Power Line as Tropical Storm Nicole Slams Florida
"Never touch a downed power line," the Orange County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post confirming the deaths Two people are dead after they were electrocuted by a downed power line as Hurricane Nicole, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, hit Florida. A man and woman died on Thursday after they were shocked by the live line at the intersection of Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The OSCO said crews responded to the scene in Conway around...
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
Cool, cloudy start to the week
A chilly breeze under cloudy skies will start the day. Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible along our beaches this afternoon as highs hover below the seasonal average. Cloudy tonight with an increasing chance of scattered showers Tuesday. Monday: Mostly cloudy and a chilly start to the day....
WATCH: Drone video shows Florida homes falling into ocean after Nicole rips through state
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Drone video provided by Bridgepoint Global shows the devastation wrought on the beachside community of Wilbur-By-The-Sea after Nicole battered Florida’s east coast causing rapid erosion. The video taken Thursday shows a palm tree plummeting into the Atlantic Ocean as sand quickly loses its tenuous grip...
Clearing, cooler and breezy today
A cold front will slip through the area this morning bringing a few showers and a cool, breezy afternoon. Mostly clear tonight. Sunday: Flooding continues at times of high tide. Partly cloudy and breezy with cooler afternoon highs. Afternoon highs in the 60s. Wind NW 10-15 mph. Cooler evening and overnight temperatures under mostly clear skies.
Nights of Lights prepares to return to nation’s oldest city in wake of Nicole
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Just days before St. Augustine was ready to turn on 3 million lights for the annual Nights of Lights illumination, Tropical Storm Nicole hit and caused flooding, road closures and temporarily took out power to parts of the downtown area. Officials had concerns that...
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Weekend cold front brings cooler temperatures
As a cold front moves over Florida Saturday into Sunday the temperatures will dip. Saturday evening ends in the mid 60s. Then as the cold front approaches early Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 50s and only reaching the mid 60s by the afternoon. There is a chance...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Video shows the inside of a Wilbur-By-The-Sea home that crumbled into ocean
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A home in the Wilbur-By-The-Sea community in Volusia County has collapsed into the ocean. The home was one of many structures that the county was monitoring after being damaged by Hurricane Ian. It’s one of the hardest-hit areas by the storm. Storm surge from...
Tracking Nicole: Coastal homes collapse in central Florida
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida's coastline took a beating from Hurricane Nicole. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said multiple homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed. Others are teetering on the edge. The sheriff's office said the storm damaged at least 16 condo buildings. "It is like a bomb has gone...
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?
The Palace Saloon-the Oldest and (maybe) most haunted bar in FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com. I’m not a big drinker. I never have been, even when I dealt blackjack in multiple backwoods bar/casinos and I was surrounded by it. I like a Pina Colada or to shoot back a shot. No in between. I prefer a more leafy green medicine, but that’s beside the point. My point is, I’m not sure why I’m thinking about bars today, namely haunted bars (and one in particular), but we’re gonna roll with it and learn something together because I’ve never heard of this incredible bar and I have to talk about it.
Florida woman wins $1 million Powerball prize from Publix ticket
A Florida woman is now much richer after claiming a million-dollar Powerball prize from the Florida Lottery.
Lake City pilot lands, overturns on beach
Engine failure caused a 38-year-old Lake City man to make an emergency landing on a beach near St. Augustine on Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a plane traveling from West Palm experienced engine failure at 11:37 a.m. while surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. The engine sputtered three times before shutting off.
Florida toddler found dead in retention pond after wandering away from home, deputies say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A three-year-old boy, who was at the center of a Florida Missing Child Alert on Sunday, has been found dead, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The agency said members of its dive team located the body of 3-year-old Axel Caballero in a nearby retention...
Orlando weather: Incoming cold front to drop temperatures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees. As Nicole continues to move north, central Florida will see a few lingering showers this afternoon and coastal hazards. Highs will be in the low-80s. BEACHES:. There is a Coastal Flood Warning, High Surf Advisory and a high risk for rip current sat...
Nicole erodes beaches, plunges homes into ocean; 2 killed
Two people were killed Thursday, electrocuted by a downed power line in Conway, Fla., after Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Nicole damages home in Hudson as storm passes through Tampa Bay area
For Chris Ortiz, Nicole caused a tree to fall in his back yard and through his roof at his home in Hudson.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
