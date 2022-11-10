ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

News4Jax.com

Solar-powered town shines on as powerful Hurricane Ian damages surrounding areas

BABCOCK RANCH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian, packing winds of 150 mph, pounded southwest Florida at the end of September, bringing 18-foot storm surge and widespread flooding. It could be Florida’s costliest hurricane, with damage estimates nearing $100 billion. More than 110 people lost their lives in the storm,...
People

2 Dead After Being Electrocuted by Downed Power Line as Tropical Storm Nicole Slams Florida

"Never touch a downed power line," the Orange County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post confirming the deaths Two people are dead after they were electrocuted by a downed power line as Hurricane Nicole, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, hit Florida. A man and woman died on Thursday after they were shocked by the live line at the intersection of Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The OSCO said crews responded to the scene in Conway around...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Cool, cloudy start to the week

A chilly breeze under cloudy skies will start the day. Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible along our beaches this afternoon as highs hover below the seasonal average. Cloudy tonight with an increasing chance of scattered showers Tuesday. Monday: Mostly cloudy and a chilly start to the day....
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Clearing, cooler and breezy today

A cold front will slip through the area this morning bringing a few showers and a cool, breezy afternoon. Mostly clear tonight. Sunday: Flooding continues at times of high tide. Partly cloudy and breezy with cooler afternoon highs. Afternoon highs in the 60s. Wind NW 10-15 mph. Cooler evening and overnight temperatures under mostly clear skies.
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Weekend cold front brings cooler temperatures

As a cold front moves over Florida Saturday into Sunday the temperatures will dip. Saturday evening ends in the mid 60s. Then as the cold front approaches early Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 50s and only reaching the mid 60s by the afternoon. There is a chance...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Coastal homes collapse in central Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida's coastline took a beating from Hurricane Nicole. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said multiple homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed. Others are teetering on the edge. The sheriff's office said the storm damaged at least 16 condo buildings. "It is like a bomb has gone...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?

The Palace Saloon-the Oldest and (maybe) most haunted bar in FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com. I’m not a big drinker. I never have been, even when I dealt blackjack in multiple backwoods bar/casinos and I was surrounded by it. I like a Pina Colada or to shoot back a shot. No in between. I prefer a more leafy green medicine, but that’s beside the point. My point is, I’m not sure why I’m thinking about bars today, namely haunted bars (and one in particular), but we’re gonna roll with it and learn something together because I’ve never heard of this incredible bar and I have to talk about it.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City pilot lands, overturns on beach

Engine failure caused a 38-year-old Lake City man to make an emergency landing on a beach near St. Augustine on Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a plane traveling from West Palm experienced engine failure at 11:37 a.m. while surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. The engine sputtered three times before shutting off.
LAKE CITY, FL
Travel Maven

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
MIAMI, FL

