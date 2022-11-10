Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees coach will return to Astros next season
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports “Astros bench coach Joe Espada will return to Houston in 2023 with a new contract, per source. Espada’s contract had expired after the World Series. Folks around the Astros have talked about Espada’s importance to Dusty Baker’s coaching staff, so no surprise to see him return.”
Houston Astros reportedly targeting best catcher in MLB free agency
The 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros are looking to get even stronger this winter with a new report claiming
Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55
A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
Former MLB All-Star Outfielder Released On Monday
A former Major League Baseball outfielder has officially been released on Monday afternoon. The Chicago Cubs signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a big free agency contract, but it never worked out like they hoped it would. Now, several years later, the Cubs are officially cutting ties with the former All-Star...
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
Yankees could have two superstar pitchers in their sights this free agency
The New York Yankees have been connected to Huston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander coming off a Cy Young caliber season. Verlander is 39 years old, rejecting a one-year, $25 million offer from general manager Brian Cashman last off-season, but the Yankees GM might have another chance. However, there’s another starter on the market that could fit the bill nicely as well, especially if the Bombers strike out on Verlander.
Report provides update on Zack Greinke’s MLB future
Zack Greinke appears to be going Vince Carter “I got one more in me” mode. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that he is hearing the Kansas City Royals would like to bring back the former AL Cy Young winner Greinke. Heyman further adds that the interest sounds “very much mutual.”
Boston Red Sox reportedly showing interest in All-Star outfielder, eyeing multiple trade targets
The Boston Red Sox head into the winter coming off a disappointing 2022 season with all eyes now on the
New York Mets among 4 MLB teams in ‘advanced’ trade negotiations with Tampa Bay Rays for pitching
The New York Mets are coming off a disappointing finishing in the MLB playoffs and are now at risk of
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has bold perspective on Brian Cashman’s future
The New York Yankees still have a pressing decision regarding general manager Brian Cashman and his potential contract extension. Owner Hal Steinbrenner still hasn’t had the appropriate conversations with Cashman, as indicated this past week during an interview with YES Network. Having failed to reach a World Series appearance...
Mets Claimed Former Yankees Pitcher On Tuesday
On Tuesday afternoon, a pitcher in Major League Baseball was claimed off of waivers by another team - but might not have to move. Right-handed pitcher Stephen Ridings was claimed off of waivers by the New York Mets this afternoon. The former New York Yankees pitcher moves from the AL to the NL.
Potential Astros GM candidate shuts down job speculation
The Houston Astros are in the unusual spot of being a reigning World Series champion in need of a new general manager. That has led to some high-profile candidates being linked to the role, but one ruled himself out of contention on Friday. Former Milwaukee Brewers GM David Stearns said...
Astros Reportedly Have Eyes Set On Big Free Agent
The Astros are going to do everything in their power to retain their status as the team to beat in the American League. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Astros "have identified" Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo as their No. 1 free agent target at first base. MLB Network...
Mets Morning News: Unfolding
Lorraine Hamilton, the Mets’ executive director of broadcasting and special events, is going into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame ahead of her retirement next month. To nobody’s surprise, the Mets and Billy Eppler would prefer to keep all of their best and brightest prospects this offseason....
2 Moves The Rangers Need To Make This Offseason
After an offseason full of moves, the Texas Rangers did not put together the season they wanted. They added Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, two of the biggest names on last year’s market, and went on to only win 68 games. Now, with the disappointing season behind them, the...
Analyzing Boston’s first base situation
Following an unexpected 2021 run that nearly culminated in a World Series berth, the Red Sox found themselves watching this year’s playoffs at home after finishing at the bottom of the AL East. One key area of criticism for the team was their production at first base. With four...
Giants Make Flurry of Roster Moves
New York adds two and drops two, and they also tweak the practice squad.
Giants Announce Five Roster Moves
New York waived OT Devery Hamilton and CB Justin Layne in corresponding moves and also released OT Will Holden from the practice squad. Mondeaux, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Canadian Quarterback Reportedly Set To Work Out For NFL Teams
A Canadian Football League standout could receive an NFL opportunity. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, quarterback Nathan Rourke will work out for NFL teams this week after his BC Lions got eliminated from the CFL playoffs. In his first season as the Lions' starter, Rourke completed a league-high 78.7 percent...
