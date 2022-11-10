ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win

In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
DETROIT, MI
Bengals Reveal 2023 Pro Bowl Nominees

CINCINNATI — The Bengals just opened up their 2023 Pro Bowl voting with a bunch of big names eligible for ballots. Fans can vote now with an NFL.com login. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFC East Week 9 Wrap-up: No One’s Perfect

Let's reap the Week 10 action in the NFC East. In a stunning upset on Monday Night Football, the Washington Commanders beat the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, 32-21. With the Eagles’ loss, there are no more undefeated teams in the NFL this season. The Commanders...
WASHINGTON, DC
Watch: Justin Jefferson Makes the Catch of the Year to Keep the Vikings Alive

Catch of the year? Without a doubt. Catch of the decade? It's in the running. With the Vikings down 27-23 to the Bills, facing 4th and 18 after the two-minute warning, Kirk Cousins chucked up a prayer in the general direction of his best receiver. With a defender all over him, Jefferson reached up with one hand and...I'm still not even sure how to describe what happened next.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 10

As we prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, team needs will constantly fluctuate during the season, especially during the offseason. Trades will happen, free agents will sign, and several events will factor in the decisions made during the draft. What will the 2023 NFL Draft look like? Here is how it sits after this week.
No Excuses from Jaylon Johnson Despite Injury

It might seem rather harsh but it's always been the way of the NFL, if not all levels of football. Jaylon Johnson played through pain Sunday against the Detroit Lions with an oblique injury. He said as much on WSCR-AM 670 in a weekly spot he has Mondays on the Parkins and Spiegel Show, with guest host Anthony Herron.
Texans vs. Giants Notebook: Lovie Smith Defends Dameon Pierce

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce says the odds of him winning Offensive Rookie of the Year are in his favor. But if the Houston Texans did not possess a 1-7-1 record, Pierce would be in the running for league MVP honors. "He has done a really great job up to...
HOUSTON, TX
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Colts

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) have hit rock bottom as they fell 25-20 to an Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) team that many thought was tanking. Moments ago, Josh McDaniels talked about the loss and the state of the franchise. You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

