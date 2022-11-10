Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Undisciplined’ (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
FRISCO - There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put)...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win
In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
One-Armed Bandit: Vikings Steal OT Win Over Josh Allen’s Goal-Line Goof-Up Buffalo Bills
No, Josh Allen cannot beat opponents with one arm tied behind his back. Not literally. But figuratively? Yes, what happened in NFL Week 10 in the Buffalo Bills' meeting with the visiting Minnesota Vikings is another wondrous chapter in the growing folk-hero legend of the Bills' 26-year-old MVP-caliber quarterback. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saturday’s Colts on the Move in Latest NFL Power Rankings
It was a whirlwind week for Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts, culminating with a 25-20 win over Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts had 415 yards of offense in play-caller Parks Frazier's debut, and it was almost a perfect balance: 208-yards passing and 207-yards rushing (a season high).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Justin Jefferson Makes the Catch of the Year to Keep the Vikings Alive
Catch of the year? Without a doubt. Catch of the decade? It's in the running. With the Vikings down 27-23 to the Bills, facing 4th and 18 after the two-minute warning, Kirk Cousins chucked up a prayer in the general direction of his best receiver. With a defender all over him, Jefferson reached up with one hand and...I'm still not even sure how to describe what happened next.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Jazz: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Sunday
Joel Embiid’s had a tough time staying healthy to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season. After missing his first game a couple of weeks ago due to a sore knee, Embiid returned to the floor the following night. However, after returning for one game, Embiid was back off the floor...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 10
As we prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, team needs will constantly fluctuate during the season, especially during the offseason. Trades will happen, free agents will sign, and several events will factor in the decisions made during the draft. What will the 2023 NFL Draft look like? Here is how it sits after this week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Colts
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) have hit rock bottom as they fell 25-20 to an Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) team that many thought was tanking. Moments ago, Josh McDaniels talked about the loss and the state of the franchise. You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Win Against The Phoenix Suns
View the original article to see embedded media. After a slow start to the season, the Miami Heat continue to stack up wins as they extended their win streak to four games by defeating the Phoenix Suns at home on Monday 113-112. Here are some major takeaways from the game:
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Podcast: Could Anthony Davis Finally End Up In Charlotte?
On a recent podcast Bill Simmons said that due to the Lakers slow start that there was "buzz" about the league that Anthony Davis "Might be available". James has Jacob Rude, site manager for Silver Screen and Roll the Lakers SB Nation site on the podcast to discuss Charlotte as a potential trade candidate for the Lakers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos’ Biggest Studs & Duds in 17-10 Loss to Titans
The Denver Broncos fell to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, 17-10. It's a story we've heard time and time again this season as the Broncos defense played exceptionally and kept them in the game, while the offense reiterated that it is genuinely the league's worst. The Broncos fall to 3-6...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers Elevating Kicker For Sunday vs. Cowboys; Here’s Why
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have elevated kicker Ramiz Ahmed to the gameday roster for Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Why? Reliable veteran Mason Crosby was limited at practice all week with a sore back. While he will play, Ahmed will handle kickoffs. Crosby has had...
Comments / 0