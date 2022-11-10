ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win

In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Saturday’s Colts on the Move in Latest NFL Power Rankings

It was a whirlwind week for Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts, culminating with a 25-20 win over Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts had 415 yards of offense in play-caller Parks Frazier's debut, and it was almost a perfect balance: 208-yards passing and 207-yards rushing (a season high).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Watch: Justin Jefferson Makes the Catch of the Year to Keep the Vikings Alive

Catch of the year? Without a doubt. Catch of the decade? It's in the running. With the Vikings down 27-23 to the Bills, facing 4th and 18 after the two-minute warning, Kirk Cousins chucked up a prayer in the general direction of his best receiver. With a defender all over him, Jefferson reached up with one hand and...I'm still not even sure how to describe what happened next.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers vs. Jazz: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Sunday

Joel Embiid’s had a tough time staying healthy to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season. After missing his first game a couple of weeks ago due to a sore knee, Embiid returned to the floor the following night. However, after returning for one game, Embiid was back off the floor...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 10

As we prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, team needs will constantly fluctuate during the season, especially during the offseason. Trades will happen, free agents will sign, and several events will factor in the decisions made during the draft. What will the 2023 NFL Draft look like? Here is how it sits after this week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Colts

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) have hit rock bottom as they fell 25-20 to an Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) team that many thought was tanking. Moments ago, Josh McDaniels talked about the loss and the state of the franchise. You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Win Against The Phoenix Suns

View the original article to see embedded media. After a slow start to the season, the Miami Heat continue to stack up wins as they extended their win streak to four games by defeating the Phoenix Suns at home on Monday 113-112. Here are some major takeaways from the game:
PHOENIX, AZ
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Podcast: Could Anthony Davis Finally End Up In Charlotte?

On a recent podcast Bill Simmons said that due to the Lakers slow start that there was "buzz" about the league that Anthony Davis "Might be available". James has Jacob Rude, site manager for Silver Screen and Roll the Lakers SB Nation site on the podcast to discuss Charlotte as a potential trade candidate for the Lakers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Broncos’ Biggest Studs & Duds in 17-10 Loss to Titans

The Denver Broncos fell to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, 17-10. It's a story we've heard time and time again this season as the Broncos defense played exceptionally and kept them in the game, while the offense reiterated that it is genuinely the league's worst. The Broncos fall to 3-6...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Packers Elevating Kicker For Sunday vs. Cowboys; Here’s Why

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have elevated kicker Ramiz Ahmed to the gameday roster for Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Why? Reliable veteran Mason Crosby was limited at practice all week with a sore back. While he will play, Ahmed will handle kickoffs. Crosby has had...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy