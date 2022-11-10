Iron Maiden's Steve Harris announces 2023 UK tour with British Lion

On a day when nothing else of news-value concerning Iron Maiden has occurred, bassist, band leader and founding member Steve Harris has announced an 11-date UK tour with his side band British Lion for January 2023.



Harris' hard rock band will kick off the new year playing:



Jan 06: Queens Hall, Nuneaton

Jan 07: Leadmill, Sheffield

Jan 08: The Garage, Glasgow

Jan 10: Brickyard, Carlisle

Jan 11: Parish, Huddersfield

Jan 13: Sin City, Swansea

Jan 14: Chinnerys, Southend

Jan 15: Concorde 2, Brighton

Jan 17: The Booking Hall, Dover

Jan 18: Islington Assembly Hall, London

Jan 19: Epic Studios, Norwich

Special guests at all shows will be Canada's Coney Hatch and Airforce.



British Lion last played live in the UK at this year’s Download Festival. Their most recent album, The Burning , was released on January 17, 2020.

Steve Harris says: “We’re excited to be touring the UK again especially as we’ll be visiting many places we’ve not had a chance to play before. It’s fantastic that we’ve got long-time friends Coney Hatch coming over from Canada to join us. We had great fun when they were our special guests on the British Lion Canadian shows in 2018. And we’re happy to have our old mates Airforce back out on the road with us too. Everyone is really looking forward to this tour and we can’t wait to see everyone.”

Tickets are on sale now .