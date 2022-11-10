ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louder

Iron Maiden's Steve Harris announces 2023 UK tour with British Lion

By Paul Brannigan
Louder
Louder
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yXON0_0j69EBIq00

On a day when nothing else of news-value concerning Iron Maiden has occurred, bassist, band leader and founding member Steve Harris has announced an 11-date UK tour with his side band British Lion for January 2023.

Harris' hard rock band will kick off the new year playing:

Jan 06: Queens Hall, Nuneaton
Jan 07: Leadmill, Sheffield
Jan 08: The Garage, Glasgow
Jan 10: Brickyard, Carlisle
Jan 11: Parish, Huddersfield
Jan 13: Sin City, Swansea
Jan 14: Chinnerys, Southend
Jan 15: Concorde 2, Brighton
Jan 17: The Booking Hall, Dover
Jan 18: Islington Assembly Hall, London
Jan 19: Epic Studios, Norwich

Special guests at all shows will be Canada's Coney Hatch and Airforce.

British Lion last played live in the UK at this year’s Download Festival. Their most recent album, The Burning , was released on January 17, 2020.

Steve Harris says: “We’re excited to be touring the UK again especially as we’ll be visiting many places we’ve not had a chance to play before. It’s fantastic that we’ve got long-time friends Coney Hatch coming over from Canada to join us. We had great fun when they were our special guests on the British Lion Canadian shows in 2018. And we’re happy to have our old mates Airforce back out on the road with us too. Everyone is really looking forward to this tour and we can’t wait to see everyone.”

Tickets are on sale now .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJvcc_0j69EBIq00

(Image credit: British Lion)

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
owlcation.com

Princess Charlotte of Wales: Born to Be Queen but Dead at 21

History and writing are my passions. Learn about Princess Charlotte of Wales (1796-1817) intriguing life here. George, Prince of Wales, the future King George IV and Caroline of Brunswick, the Princess of Wales, had one child during their acrimonious marriage. Princess Charlotte Augusta of Wales was born on the 7th January 1796, and she was named in honour of her grandmothers. She arrived nine months after a wedding ceremony that had featured a drunken groom, an apoplectic King George III and an unimpressed bride.
musictimes.com

Keith Levene Cause Of Death Tragic: The Clash Co-Founder, PIL Guitarist Dead at 65

Keith Levene was one of the most prominent figures in the rock genre. He was a founding member of the iconic rock band The Clash and later the guitarist of Public Image Ltd. Unsurprisingly, the lifestyle that came with the band life might have cost him his life in the long run. According to reports, the guitarist died of liver cancer on Nov. 11.
Popculture

'70s Rock Legend Nik Turner Dead at 82

Nik Turner, the multi-instrumentalist and member of the space rock pioneers Hawkwind, has died. He was 82. Tuner died on Thursday, Nov. 10, his family announced on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
Louder

Former Nazareth frontman Dan McCafferty dead at 76

Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew breaks the news that his friend and former bandmate Dan McCafferty has died, aged 76. Dan McCafferty, the former frontman of Scottish hard rock pioneers Nazareth, has died, aged 76. News of the Dunfermline-born singer's passing was shared on Facebook by his friend Pete Agnew, the...
Loudwire

The Boomtown Rats Guitarist Garry Roberts Has Died at 72

Garry Roberts, the founding lead guitarist of the Irish rock band The Boomtown Rats, died this week at the age of 72, according to the BBC. The group informed fans of his death in a statement that day. No cause of death was given. Roberts was born in Dublin in 1950. The Boomtown Rats' surviving members include singer-guitarist Bob Geldof, bassist Pete Briquette and drummer Simon Crowe.
Louder

Louder

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy