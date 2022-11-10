Read full article on original website
The Toasted Yolk Cafe makes debut in Cedar Park with Nov. 14 grand opening
Known for its famous churro donuts and other menu items, The Toasted Yolk Cafe held its grand opening Nov. 14 in Cedar Park. (Courtesy The Toasted Yolk Cafe) The Toasted Yolk Cafe, a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain, opened its Cedar Park location Nov. 14. Based in Houston, this...
New eating options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto include Smokey Mo's, Sharetea and Mr. Gatti's Pizza
Sharetea opened Nov. 12 in Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Here are the newest dining options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto. 1. Smokey Mo’s BBQ opened a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 on Oct. 11. The restaurant occupies the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. Smokey Mo’s menu includes barbecue, breakfast tacos, sandwiches and salads. 512-610-7492. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
Kohl's to open new Pflugerville store Nov. 18
The new 55,000-square-foot Kohl's store in Pflugerville will also contain a Sephora. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Kohl's department store at 2101 Autumn Slate Drive, Pflugerville, is set to have its grand opening Nov. 18. Kohl's is a national chain that sells clothing, accessories, electronics, furniture, decor, and bed and bath products. The new store will also feature a location of beauty retailer Sephora, according to a press release. www.kohls.com.
Morning Glory to open in Lakeway in first quarter of 2023
Morning Glory, an Italian-inspired brunch and coffee restaurant, will be opening in Lakeway in February or March. (Courtesy Gabriel Chaparro) Morning Glory, a brunch and specialty coffee restaurant, will be opening at 2121 Lohmans Crossing Road in Lakeway in February or March. Gabriel Chaparro, co-owner and chef of Morning Glory,...
Angela Ronzoni’s Pizzeria prepares to open in new Liberty Hill shopping center
Angela Ronzoni’s Pizzeria is planning to open near Georgetown in early 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) Angela Ronzoni’s Pizzeria, a locally owned and operated pizza shop, will open in early 2023 at 9073 W. Hwy. 29, Ste. 102, Liberty Hill. The new dining option will be located in the Vista...
Round Rock Asian Mart now serving Round Rock area
The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock Asian Mart opened at 1800 N. Mays St., Ste. 110, Round Rock, on Sept. 2. The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. 737-209-0066. www.roundrockasianmart.com.
Pops Soda & Sweets food truck now serving dirty sodas to Georgetown community
Pops Soda & Sweets held its grand opening Oct. 29. (Courtesy Pops Soda & Sweets) Pops Soda & Sweets had a grand opening Oct. 29. The food truck serves dirty sodas—sodas served with cream, flavorings or fruit—as well as sweet tea, lemonade and other treats. Co-owner Cherie Hogan...
Scottsdale Crossing development in Leander to gain two industrial buildings
Stakeholders held a groundbreaking for new industrial buildings at Scottsdale Crossing on Sept. 22. (Courtesy Cadence McShane) Developers broke ground on two industrial spaces—buildings E and F—at Scottsdale Crossing on Sept. 22. The project, a collaboration among TIG Real Estate Services Inc., Studio 8 Architects and Cadence McShane...
Yellow House Foundation gets green light for construction in Leander
Yellow House Foundation, a recovery focused nonprofit, is moving forward with construction on its new Leander building. (Rendering courtesy Yellow House Foundation) After nearly shutting down, Yellow House Foundation—a nonprofit organization focused on recovery services—will be moving forward with construction on its new building in Leander. Yellow House...
Via313 to serve up its Detroit-style pizza at new Kyle location
Via313 is slated to open at 19230 I-35, Kyle, in 2023. (Courtesy Via313) Austin-based Via313 is slated to serve its Detroit-style pizzas in 2023 at 19230 I-35, Kyle. Via313 was founded by brothers Brandon and Zane Hunt in 2011 with just a food truck in downtown Austin and have expanded their business to a handful of stores throughout the metro and in Utah. The menu features a variety of specialty, rectangular Detroit-style pizzas as well as "bar-style" pizza which comes with a thinner crust.
Round Rock City Council to consider termination of economic development agreement for Round Rock Amp
The Round Rock City Council will consider a resolution to terminate its economic development agreement with Totkn, LLC, the developer of music venue Round Rock Amp, at its Nov. 17 meeting. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) The Round Rock City Council will consider a resolution to terminate its economic development agreement with...
Women's retail boutique Showroom celebrates grand opening at Domain Northside
At Showroom, customers can look at curated wardrobe selections tailored for each individual, and staff can bring more sizes from the back. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Showroom, a women's designer retail boutique, celebrated a grand opening Nov. 10 at the Domain Northside. The 1,000-square-foot boutique is located at 3200 Palm Way, Austin, across from Lush Cosmetics. The store carries American, Scandinavian and British-based clothing brands. Austin's Showroom is the first brick-and-mortar location in Texas.
80-story tower planned for Downtown Austin would be tallest in city, state
AUSTIN, Texas — A new tower planned for Downtown Austin could become not only the tallest building in the city but the tallest in the state. Local developer Wilson Capital has announced new plans for Wilson Tower, a multifamily high-rise expected to be built at the site of Avenue Lofts on East Fifth Street.
Cedar Park selects contractor for New Hope Drive extension; plus other local transportation updates
See updates from the latest transportation projects in Cedar Park and Leander. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cedar Park City Council approved the contractors for the construction of the New Hope Drive extension project at its Sept. 22 meeting. The project will include 1.8 miles of new roadway intended to connect New...
Agreement with TxDOT, Spanish Oaks development top Bee Cave City Council Nov. 8 agenda
Bee Cave City Council discussed multiple items related to transportation and development during their Nov. 8 meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances related to transportation, development and use of hotel occupancy funds during their Nov. 8 City Council meeting. Council approves an agreement with TxDOT...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including Kalahari Resorts Texas outdoor expansion
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Radish and Dill Fine Food Market serves freshly made, healthy meals in a casual setting
Chris and Diana Espiritu own Radish and Dill Fine Food Market. (Kindra Cooper/Community Impact) When Diana and Chris Espiritu purchased a retail space at 102 Wonder World Drive in San Marcos, they said it was “dark, dank and dreary.”. Both skilled carpenters, the couple tackled most of the renovations...
GX Nutrition serving smoothies, shakes and more in Georgetown
GX Nutrition opened Aug. 6 in Georgetown. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) GX Nutrition held its grand opening Aug. 6 at 505 W. University Ave., Ste. 107, Georgetown. The locally owned shop serves smoothies, shakes and provides a full nutrition shop with a variety of supplements. 512-240-4673. www.facebook.com/gxshakeitup.
Taco Flats now open in Lakeway
Taco Flats started in Austin in 2014 and offers traditional-style Mexican tacos. (Courtesy Taco Flats) Taco Flats opened its third Asutin location in Lakeway at 900 S. RM 620, Ste. 104, Oct. 20 in the Lakeway Commons shopping center. The taco shop sells tortas, breakfast tacos, specialty waffles and more,...
New hub in Austin's Georgian Acres neighborhood to give residents mobility in ‘transit desert’
The mobility hub in the Georgian Acres neighborhood in Austin is located near the intersection of Wonsley Drive and Georgian Drive by North US 183. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The City of Austin Transportation Department, The University of Texas School of Architecture and nonprofit organization Jail to Jobs have partnered to...
