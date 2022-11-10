Regarding your article on patients stuck in hospital, I was cured in three weeks, but not discharged for 16 (Up to one in three English hospital beds occupied by patients fit for discharge, 13 November). After three weeks, the nurses who had cared for me when I needed to be cared for had to spend 10 minutes every day chatting and checking up on me to make sure that I wasn’t becoming depressed. Add on other patients in the same position and this takes up a significant part of the exhausting 12-hour shifts that most of these overworked, underpaid and dedicated people have to work.

