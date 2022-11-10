Read full article on original website
Eradicating H. pylori Cuts Aspirin-Related Peptic Ulcer Bleeding in the Short Term
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Eradication of Helicobacter pylori reduces the incidence of peptic ulcer bleeding in older adults receiving daily aspirin, but the advantage does not persist after the first 2.5 years of follow-up, according to a study published online Nov. 5 in The Lancet. Chris...
Parkinsonism, Parkinson Disease Risk Up With Bilateral Oophorectomy Before 43
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Premenopausal women who undergo bilateral oophorectomy before age 43 years have an increased risk for parkinsonism and Parkinson disease (PD), according to a study published online Oct. 26 in JAMA Network Open. Walter A. Rocca, M.D., M.P.H., from the Mayo Clinic in...
Bepirovirsen Studied for Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B Infection
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A 300-mg dose of bepirovirsen per week for 24 weeks results in sustained hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) and hepatitis B virus (HBV) DNA loss in 9 to 10 percent of patients with chronic HBV infection, according to a study published online Nov. 8 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
New Health Problems Post-COVID-19 Also Seen in Children, Teens
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Similar to adults, children and adolescents who have previously had COVID-19 also are at risk for post-COVID-19 syndrome, and the most common symptoms may differ by age group, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in PLOS Medicine. Martin Roessler, from...
Everything you need to know about easily spread BQ omicron variants rising in NC
Already the dominant COVID strains in the U.S., BQ subvariants are likely to be dominant in North Carolina in coming weeks.
Moderna Booster Shot Prompts Strong Immune Response Against Omicron Subvariants
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Moderna announced Monday that its updated booster shot triggers strong antibody responses against three omicron subvariants. “We are pleased to see that both of our bivalent booster vaccine candidates offer superior protection against omicron BA.4/BA.5 variants compared to our original booster, which is encouraging given COVID-19 remains a leading cause of hospitalization and death globally. In addition, the superior response against omicron persisted for at least three months,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a news release. “Our bivalent boosters also show… neutralizing activity against BQ.1.1, an increasingly dominant emerging variant, confirming that updated vaccines have the potential to offer protection as the virus continues to evolve rapidly to escape our immunity.”
America’s Emergency Physicians Warn of Surge in Patients Due to ‘Tripledemic’
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Emergency departments are backed up with people who are waiting for inpatient beds or other care and it is causing a crisis, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). ACEP is one of more than 30 medical, patient advocacy, and...
ACAAI: Epinephrine Auto-Injector Use Low Among Adults With Food Allergy
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Only half of adults with food allergies have immediate access to epinephrine auto-injectors (EAIs), according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, held from Nov. 10 to 14 in Louisville, Kentucky. Jennaveve...
Hospital patients are paying the price for social care crisis
Regarding your article on patients stuck in hospital, I was cured in three weeks, but not discharged for 16 (Up to one in three English hospital beds occupied by patients fit for discharge, 13 November). After three weeks, the nurses who had cared for me when I needed to be cared for had to spend 10 minutes every day chatting and checking up on me to make sure that I wasn’t becoming depressed. Add on other patients in the same position and this takes up a significant part of the exhausting 12-hour shifts that most of these overworked, underpaid and dedicated people have to work.
Acupuncture Reduces Aromatase Inhibitor-Related Joint Pain
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Among women with early breast cancer who have aromatase inhibitor-related joint pain, pain at 52 weeks is reduced with true acupuncture (TA) compared with sham acupuncture (SA) or waiting-list control (WC), according to a study published online Nov. 11 in JAMA Network Open.
Cancer of the Appendix: Very Rare, But Genes May Play Role
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — While appendix cancer is rare, for a small percentage of patients the disease may be linked to a particular genetic variant, a new study suggests. Researchers built on earlier research with this study, finding that 1 in 10 people with cancer of...
Almost Three in 10 U.S. Adults Report Trouble Sleeping
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — U.S. adults show variability in sleep habits between workdays and free days, according to a study published online Nov. 8 in JAMA Network Open. Hongkun Di, M.D., from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, and colleagues examined sleep habits...
Healthy Dining Is Healthy for the Planet, Too
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Plant-based diets can be better for the environment, but they’re not all created equally, new research shows. The best type of plant-based diet for health and environmental benefits are those higher in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, vegetable oils and tea/coffee.
Electronic Health Record Data Can Predict Readmission in Children
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A new risk prediction model may identify infants and children at risk for hospital readmission, according to a study published online Nov. 11 in JAMA Network Open. Denise M. Goodman, M.D., from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, and...
