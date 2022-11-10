ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

101.9 KELO-FM

South Dakota voted, but many stayed home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Secretary of State reports that 59.4% of voters actually cast their ballot last week. In real numbers, roughly 350,000 voters out of a possible 600,000 went to have their say. The lowest voting percentage was from the Oglala Lakota voting Center...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Getting New License Plates in 2023

Vehicles in South Dakota will be sporting a new look in the new year. Beginning January 1, 2023, the state will begin issuing a new license plate design for non-commercial and emblem plates with the titling of motor vehicles and registration renewals. The reissue will include standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

South Dakota Senate picks new leadership

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fresh from another dominate election, the South Dakota State Senate Republican caucus met and selected new majority leadership for the 2023-2024 term. Majority Leader: Casey Crabtree. Assistant Majority Leader: Mike Diedrich. Majority Whip: Helene Duhamel. Majority Whip: Jack Kolbeck. Majority Whip: Ryan Maher. Majority Whip:...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

IM-27 failure may see South Dakota fall behind

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the 2022 midterm election, IM-27, a measure to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana failed with 52.9% of South Dakota voters in opposition. This leaves South Dakota as it is today, with a burgeoning medical marijuana industry, and a number of businesses that were poised...
COLORADO STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?

The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakotans welcome home national guard troops

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will be welcoming home more than 100 National Guard troops later today in Rapid City. Members of the 235th Military Police Company have returned from their 10-month deployment to Cuba to help with Joint Task Force Guantanamo. Governor Kristi Noem and U.S....
RAPID CITY, SD
CBS Minnesota

Walz looks to use budget surplus to send $2K checks to Minnesota families, but not all Democrats agree

MINNEAPOLIS -- Perhaps the biggest election surprise locally was the win by Democrats of both the House and the Senate of the Minnesota legislature.Even the most optimistic DFLers never saw it coming. Democrats held onto the Minnesota House, and by one vote they now have control of the Minnesota Senate. Come January, the DFL will have only itself to blame if things don't get done at the Capitol. Minnesota is still sitting on top of a $9 billion surplus. Among the initiatives they will be tackling includes making the right to an abortion a state law, more money for education, paid family leave,...
MINNESOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

Titles for vehicles in South Dakota not being printed due to paper supply issues

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division will not print paper titles, effective immediately, due to paper supply issues. The department will not print paper titles until mid-February 2023, unless a person makes a request online that is approved by the department. Reasons for requesting a printed paper title include the titled owner moving out of the state or the vehicle ownership needing to be transferred.
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kameron Nelson is an active member of the Sioux Falls community working at LifeScape as well as serving on the Young Professionals Network Steering Committee, Junior Achievement and the Rotary Club among other accolades. He also happens to be making history as South Dakota’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Daily Montanan

Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership

As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions. NorthWestern Energy recently convinced the Public Service Commission to approve a $92 […] The post Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
B102.7

South Dakota GOP Candidate Arrested On Rape Charge

It is being reported that District 27 House Republican candidate Bud Marty May has been arrested and charged with rape. Dakota News Now posted that 37-year-old Bud Marty May was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with second-degree rape by force, coercion, and threats. May is being held without bond...
RAPID CITY, SD
willmarradio.com

Legal recreational marijuana rejected in Dakotas, could be coming to Minnesota

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakotans for a second time have said "no" to legalizing recreational marijuana. The final unofficial vote for the reworked proposal was about 107-thousand in favor but nearly 131-thousand against. Affiliate KFGO reports Measure 2 Committee Chairman David Owens would not concede defeat at marijuana supporters' event Tuesday night as the vote count continued. The measure would have allowed possession and purchase of small amounts of marijuana by those 21 and older, plus limited home growing. In recent weeks, law enforcement from across North Dakota spoke out against legalization along with several business organizations.
MINNESOTA STATE

