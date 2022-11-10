Read full article on original website
Related
101.9 KELO-FM
South Dakota voted, but many stayed home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Secretary of State reports that 59.4% of voters actually cast their ballot last week. In real numbers, roughly 350,000 voters out of a possible 600,000 went to have their say. The lowest voting percentage was from the Oglala Lakota voting Center...
dakotanewsnow.com
Undercover federal investigation confirms Veterans’ healthcare concerns in South Dakota and across the nation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In 2019, the Care in Community program was launched in South Dakota, allowing veterans to get healthcare outside of the VA system, booked through a VA call center. However, waiting to get an appointment booked was frustrating for many attempting to get the care....
South Dakota Getting New License Plates in 2023
Vehicles in South Dakota will be sporting a new look in the new year. Beginning January 1, 2023, the state will begin issuing a new license plate design for non-commercial and emblem plates with the titling of motor vehicles and registration renewals. The reissue will include standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem,...
kotatv.com
South Dakota Senate picks new leadership
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fresh from another dominate election, the South Dakota State Senate Republican caucus met and selected new majority leadership for the 2023-2024 term. Majority Leader: Casey Crabtree. Assistant Majority Leader: Mike Diedrich. Majority Whip: Helene Duhamel. Majority Whip: Jack Kolbeck. Majority Whip: Ryan Maher. Majority Whip:...
sdstandardnow.com
After another shellacking at the polls, South Dakota Democrats try to pick up the pieces, start looking ahead to 2024
As a lifelong Democrat and a 48-year resident of South Dakota, I am reluctant to add my voice to the various commentaries about the current miserable state of the South Dakota Democratic Party. When I moved here in the 1970s, there were roughly equal numbers of registered Democrats and Republicans,...
KELOLAND TV
IM-27 failure may see South Dakota fall behind
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the 2022 midterm election, IM-27, a measure to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana failed with 52.9% of South Dakota voters in opposition. This leaves South Dakota as it is today, with a burgeoning medical marijuana industry, and a number of businesses that were poised...
Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?
The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakotans welcome home national guard troops
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will be welcoming home more than 100 National Guard troops later today in Rapid City. Members of the 235th Military Police Company have returned from their 10-month deployment to Cuba to help with Joint Task Force Guantanamo. Governor Kristi Noem and U.S....
Walz looks to use budget surplus to send $2K checks to Minnesota families, but not all Democrats agree
MINNEAPOLIS -- Perhaps the biggest election surprise locally was the win by Democrats of both the House and the Senate of the Minnesota legislature.Even the most optimistic DFLers never saw it coming. Democrats held onto the Minnesota House, and by one vote they now have control of the Minnesota Senate. Come January, the DFL will have only itself to blame if things don't get done at the Capitol. Minnesota is still sitting on top of a $9 billion surplus. Among the initiatives they will be tackling includes making the right to an abortion a state law, more money for education, paid family leave,...
gowatertown.net
Titles for vehicles in South Dakota not being printed due to paper supply issues
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division will not print paper titles, effective immediately, due to paper supply issues. The department will not print paper titles until mid-February 2023, unless a person makes a request online that is approved by the department. Reasons for requesting a printed paper title include the titled owner moving out of the state or the vehicle ownership needing to be transferred.
South Dakota’s Vote Counts For Rowan Grace Tonight on ‘The Voice’
The nation has been blown away by the singers featured on season 22 of NBC's The Voice. One South Dakota native's voice in particular is grabbing attention from audiences everywhere, especially in her home state. Rowan Grace has passed the Blind Audition, Battle Rounds, and her intense 3-Way Knockout Round...
dakotanewsnow.com
Attorney General’s wording on petition stalls petition signatures, as group desires to eliminate South Dakota food and beverage tax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Although we’re a long way from the 2024 election, efforts are underway to gather signatures for several measures to get on the ballot, including a repeal of the State food tax. But there is a possible roadblock. Organizers of the ballot measure to...
How legal marijuana failed in South Dakota
IM 27 won Brookings, Buffalo, Clay, Dewey, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Todd and Ziebach Counties.
South Dakota family’s dog shot named after Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Officer
In a post on Facebook, the non-profit says the dog had emergency surgery and is doing well.
KELOLAND TV
First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kameron Nelson is an active member of the Sioux Falls community working at LifeScape as well as serving on the Young Professionals Network Steering Committee, Junior Achievement and the Rotary Club among other accolades. He also happens to be making history as South Dakota’s...
dakotafreepress.com
District 27 House Candidate Bud May Arrested for Rape Five Days After Losing Election
At least this Republican had the good sense to wait until after the election to get arrested for a sex crime. The Pennington County Jail currently houses Kyle rancher and Republican politician Bud Marty May, who goes to court at 10 a.m. today to face a charge of second-degree rape.
Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership
As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions. NorthWestern Energy recently convinced the Public Service Commission to approve a $92 […] The post Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Dozens of kids found working illegally at meatpacking plants in 2 Midwest states, regulators say
LINCOLN, Neb. — A sanitation services contractor servicing three meatpacking plants in two midwestern states is under fire after federal regulators alleged it employed more than two dozen children, several of whom were seriously injured amid hazardous working conditions. According to The Wall Street Journal, the allegations prompted the...
South Dakota GOP Candidate Arrested On Rape Charge
It is being reported that District 27 House Republican candidate Bud Marty May has been arrested and charged with rape. Dakota News Now posted that 37-year-old Bud Marty May was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with second-degree rape by force, coercion, and threats. May is being held without bond...
willmarradio.com
Legal recreational marijuana rejected in Dakotas, could be coming to Minnesota
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakotans for a second time have said "no" to legalizing recreational marijuana. The final unofficial vote for the reworked proposal was about 107-thousand in favor but nearly 131-thousand against. Affiliate KFGO reports Measure 2 Committee Chairman David Owens would not concede defeat at marijuana supporters' event Tuesday night as the vote count continued. The measure would have allowed possession and purchase of small amounts of marijuana by those 21 and older, plus limited home growing. In recent weeks, law enforcement from across North Dakota spoke out against legalization along with several business organizations.
Comments / 0