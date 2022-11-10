Burgeoning Los Angeles-based production company Upgrade Productions has bolstered its growing team with two new high-profile profile hires. The company has signed Akshay Mehta as Executive Vice President, Content Strategy and Business Development, and Vanessa Saal as Executive Vice President, Production & Distribution. Seasoned production and sales execs Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier created Upgrade Productions at the end of 2021 to develop and produce premium local language productions for a global audience. Mehta and Saal will both report directly to Brodlie and Kier. Mehta will be responsible for the execution of Upgrade’s overall content strategy and seek out new partnership opportunities. He is taking...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO