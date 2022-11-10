Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Police: 2 charged after kids found sleeping in urine surrounded by feces in Johnstown home
According to the criminal complaints filed against them, two Johnstown residents are facing child endangerment charges after police found two children “sleeping in urine and surrounded by dog feces and dog urine.”. Police say they executed a search warrant on Thursday with the Attorney General’s office and Cambria County...
WJAC TV
Police: Johnstown man charged for robbery in Sheetz parking lot
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown man is behind bars after robbing a man in a Sheetz parking lot Friday. According to the Johnstown Police Department, 19-year-old Tahjir Triplin faces charges related to robbery, conspiracy and theft. Police say they were called around 7 p.m. to the...
WJAC TV
PennDOT year end wrap up: District 9 sees over $100 million worth of construction projects
(WJAC) — This year's construction season has come to a close in Pennsylvania. PennDOT officials presented their "year end wrap up" in Blair County on Monday morning. Officials report that District 9 -- including Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties -- saw over $100 million worth of construction projects this year.
WJAC TV
Altoona City Council introduces increase of fire department equipment lease to 4 million
The Altoona City Council met on Monday night to discuss a plethora of new ordinances. One of these ordinances is the increase of an equipment lease purchase agreement for new fire department equipment such as pumper and ladder fire trucks. The increase is going from 2 million to 4 million...
WJAC TV
Wall collapse causes road closure in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT is rerouting traffic in Bellefonte after a partial wall collapse along Spring Creek, according to a Facebook post by the Bellefonte Borough Police Department. According to the post, all traffic travelling to Bellefonte from State College will be directed onto Stoney Batter and that...
WJAC TV
Furnace causes garage fire in Windber
A fire started inside a Windber home on Morningland Drive on Sunday afternoon. A small garage fire began when a furnace pipe got too hot and extended into the walls. The Fire Chief of the Windber Fire Department emphasizes the need for maintenance when it comes to furnaces in the winter time.
WJAC TV
One person dead after vehicle vs pedestrian crash
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — One individual has died as a result of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Centre County Friday night, police say. According to a press release, the individuals in the vehicle did not see the pedestrian step onto the roadway due to the weather conditions. Police...
WJAC TV
The West End Improvement Group holds annual Basket Party
The West End Improvement Group held their annual basket party on Sunday. The event included a light lunch and several baskets for people to win. The proceeds from the event go towards the group’s many projects such as the installation of security camera, the 100+ flower boxes that they plant in the summertime, community gardens and events as well as other beautification projects.
WJAC TV
Veteran’s Leadership Program organizes 1st annual 'Johnstown Stand Down '
The Veteran’s Leadership program organized their 1st annual Johnstown stand down at the conference center on Saturday. More than 25 local volunteers gathered at the center to provide resources to veterans and give out free food, clothing, and supplies. Organizers highlight that there may be resources that veterans are...
WJAC TV
PennDOT using drones, 3D rendering to assess collapsed wall in Bellefonte
A wall along a creek in Centre County partially collapsed Saturday, bringing traffic disruptions to downtown Bellefonte. That's according to a Facebook post from Bellefonte Borough Police Department. But PennDOT is employing special means of evaluating the damage: Drones and 3D rendering. The collapsed portion of the wall sits along...
WJAC TV
Community Arts Center of Cambria County opens 52nd annual Holly Bazaar
This weekend opened up the 52nd annual Holly Bazaar at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County. The space features work from over 60 local and regional artisans and crafters as well as 133 donated raffle baskets. The main objective of the bazaar is to be able to feature, foster...
WJAC TV
Jaffa Shrine hosting craft show ahead of holiday shopping season
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — Altoona got a bit festive Saturday with a craft vendor show at the Jaffa Shrine. The show gave local vendors and artisans a good opportunity to sell some products ahead of the holidays, with the Shrine hosting hundreds of them from the Altoona area — and even beyond. The whole space was decked like a Christmas tree as folks zipped around, perusing for some potential holiday gifts.
WJAC TV
Penn State rises in AP poll
The Associated Press released their Top 25 college football teams Sunday, with Penn State continuing to rise in the poll. This week, they take the 11th spot, rising higher in the rankings after several weeks of dropping. Last week, they moved up to the 14th spot from the 16th spot...
WJAC TV
Three athletes signs national letters of intent
JOHNSTOWN, PA (WJAC) - Monday three student athletes from the area signed their national letters of intent. Chestnut Ridge's Belle Bosch will continue her basketball career at the University of Pitt-Johnstown. Bosch helped lead the Lions to their first district championship in over 30 years. Two athletes from Westmont Hilltop...
