Cambria County, PA

Police: Johnstown man charged for robbery in Sheetz parking lot

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown man is behind bars after robbing a man in a Sheetz parking lot Friday. According to the Johnstown Police Department, 19-year-old Tahjir Triplin faces charges related to robbery, conspiracy and theft. Police say they were called around 7 p.m. to the...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Wall collapse causes road closure in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT is rerouting traffic in Bellefonte after a partial wall collapse along Spring Creek, according to a Facebook post by the Bellefonte Borough Police Department. According to the post, all traffic travelling to Bellefonte from State College will be directed onto Stoney Batter and that...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Furnace causes garage fire in Windber

A fire started inside a Windber home on Morningland Drive on Sunday afternoon. A small garage fire began when a furnace pipe got too hot and extended into the walls. The Fire Chief of the Windber Fire Department emphasizes the need for maintenance when it comes to furnaces in the winter time.
WINDBER, PA
One person dead after vehicle vs pedestrian crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — One individual has died as a result of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Centre County Friday night, police say. According to a press release, the individuals in the vehicle did not see the pedestrian step onto the roadway due to the weather conditions. Police...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
The West End Improvement Group holds annual Basket Party

The West End Improvement Group held their annual basket party on Sunday. The event included a light lunch and several baskets for people to win. The proceeds from the event go towards the group’s many projects such as the installation of security camera, the 100+ flower boxes that they plant in the summertime, community gardens and events as well as other beautification projects.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Veteran’s Leadership Program organizes 1st annual 'Johnstown Stand Down '

The Veteran’s Leadership program organized their 1st annual Johnstown stand down at the conference center on Saturday. More than 25 local volunteers gathered at the center to provide resources to veterans and give out free food, clothing, and supplies. Organizers highlight that there may be resources that veterans are...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PennDOT using drones, 3D rendering to assess collapsed wall in Bellefonte

A wall along a creek in Centre County partially collapsed Saturday, bringing traffic disruptions to downtown Bellefonte. That's according to a Facebook post from Bellefonte Borough Police Department. But PennDOT is employing special means of evaluating the damage: Drones and 3D rendering. The collapsed portion of the wall sits along...
BELLEFONTE, PA
Jaffa Shrine hosting craft show ahead of holiday shopping season

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — Altoona got a bit festive Saturday with a craft vendor show at the Jaffa Shrine. The show gave local vendors and artisans a good opportunity to sell some products ahead of the holidays, with the Shrine hosting hundreds of them from the Altoona area — and even beyond. The whole space was decked like a Christmas tree as folks zipped around, perusing for some potential holiday gifts.
ALTOONA, PA
Penn State rises in AP poll

The Associated Press released their Top 25 college football teams Sunday, with Penn State continuing to rise in the poll. This week, they take the 11th spot, rising higher in the rankings after several weeks of dropping. Last week, they moved up to the 14th spot from the 16th spot...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Three athletes signs national letters of intent

JOHNSTOWN, PA (WJAC) - Monday three student athletes from the area signed their national letters of intent. Chestnut Ridge's Belle Bosch will continue her basketball career at the University of Pitt-Johnstown. Bosch helped lead the Lions to their first district championship in over 30 years. Two athletes from Westmont Hilltop...
JOHNSTOWN, PA

