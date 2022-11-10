Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Suspects in Mills, Pottawattamie County pursuit linked to numerous burglaries
(Council Bluffs) – Two suspects who were apprehended in a pursuit earlier this month have been connected to numerous burglaries in Pottawattamie and Sarpy counties. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says authorities have recovered numerous stolen items from a vehicle that was used in an attempt to flee from officers on November 7th. During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly fled from a traffic stop, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour on Highway 34 and Interstate 29. The vehicle was eventually stopped using stop sticks near the intersection of Highway 92 and Harry Langdon Boulevard.
News Channel Nebraska
Edible cookies lead to THC charges at Indian Cave
SHUBERT -- Shawn Ray, 45, of Omaha is charged in Richardson County with felony possession of concentrated THC. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy was at Indian Cave State Park and made a traffic stop due to a defective headlight. The deputy says Ray told him there were eight...
kmaland.com
Hastings man booked for drug possession in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) -- A Hastings man was arrested in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Roy Thomas Barnes was arrested shortly after 1:50 a.m. for possession of methamphetamine 1st offense. Authorities say Barnes' arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 34.
News Channel Nebraska
Meth charges near Lorton, Syracuse, Nebraska City
LORTON – Stuart Miller, 33, of Talmage is charged with possession on Nov. 3. An Otoe County sheriff’s deputy says he investigated a pickup truck parked in the road near Lorton at N and O roads. The deputy says he reached in and put the truck’s transmission into park without waking the driver.
1011now.com
Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
News Channel Nebraska
More information released for weekend accident in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department released an update on an accident that put two males in the hospital on Nov. 12. LPD said the the driver of a 2005 Ford Escape that hit a 2005 Chevy Malibu was a 17-year-old boy. The driver of the Malibu was a 27-year-old man that was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and is currently in critical condition. The teen was also taken to a nearby hospital but reportedly had minor injuries.
WOWT
Former Lincoln Police officers share concerns about survey analyzing culture within LPD
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “Lincoln Police officers have experienced harassment, discrimination, and retaliation for years even decades,” Luke Bonkiewicz, former Lincoln Police Officer said. 10/11 NOW spoke with three former Lincoln police officers who said speaking out against the city was never the plan. “This was never meant...
klkntv.com
Lincoln teen arrested, one remains hospitalized after DUI crash, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A teen was arrested after a crash early Saturday morning left one hospitalized in critical condition, Lincoln Police say. A Ford Escape rear-ended a Chevy Malibu around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of 70th and O Streets, according to police. Lincoln Fire & Rescue had...
Omaha police say one dies, seven hurt in party shooting
Omaha police say one person died and seven others were injured in a shooting at a party Sunday morning.
kfornow.com
Teen Cited In Saturday Morning Crash In East Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 14)–Lincoln Police appear to have cited a 17-year-old for DUI following a crash shortly after 2 o’clock Saturday morning at 70th and “O” Street. Investigators tell KFOR News an eastbound SUV hit an eastbound car. The victim in the car, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, had to be rescued by LFR and was taken to a hospital, where at last check he remains with life-threatening injuries.
kmaland.com
Watson native arrested on numerous felony warrants
(KMAland) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Watson, Missouri native on numerous warrants. According to the release, Fremont County deputies were called to the area of 275th Street and Bluff Road near Hamburg for a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway. Deputies made contact with Elizabeth Craft, 28, of Watson, Missouri.
klkntv.com
Omaha teen arrested after trying to punch Lincoln officer at concert, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha teen was arrested Saturday after trying to sneak backstage during Rod Wave’s concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln Police say. Despite being kicked out of the arena by security, 18-year-old Patrick Bengston continued to make multiple attempts to sneak inside and backstage.
iheart.com
Woman killed in north Omaha mass shooting identified
(Omaha, NE) -- The woman killed in a north Omaha mass shooting is identified. Omaha Police say 20 year old Karly Wood was shot and killed at an after-hours party near 33rd and Ames Avenue just after 4:00 Sunday morning. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says it's believed a party was going on at the house when the shooting occurred. "It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families. At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting. Extra OPD resources are being utilized and police presence will increase for the time being."
News Channel Nebraska
OPD upgrades assault case to homicide after head injury victim dies
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 62-year-old man who was injured on Oct. 31 has reportedly died in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said that 62-year-old Daniel Price had suffered a head wound, rendering him unresponsive and sending him to UNMC. Police said that Price succumbed from his injuries Saturday evening around...
kmaland.com
Griswold man booked on multiple drug charges
(Corning) -- A Griswold man faces several drug charges following a traffic stop in Adams County over the weekend. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Carl Daniel was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense -- methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver over seven grams, failure to affix a drug stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Daniel's arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Dogwood Avenue and Highway 34 in Corning. During a probable cause search, the Sheriff's Office says deputies located 23 grams of methamphetamine. Authorities say Daniel was also cited for no driver's license and other traffic violations.
Family of Omaha homicide victim speaks out
A shooting at 33rd and Ames early Sunday morning left seven injured and one dead. The woman who lost her life is 20-year-old Karly Wood.
iheart.com
Omaha Police Chief Says Ames Ave. Shooting Not Random
The investigation continues after one person dies and seven others are injured in a weekend shooting in Omaha in a case that leads to statements from the Mayor and Police Chief. Officers were called to the area of 33rd and Ames Avenue early Sunday morning and found two victims suffering...
iheart.com
Omaha Police officer under investigation resigns
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha Police officer accused of vandalizing his neighbor's vehicle resigns from the force. The Omaha Police Department says on Monday, officer William Klees resigned in advance of his internal affairs interview, which was scheduled for Monday. The department says his resignation is accepted and that it will provide documentation to the Crime Commission, seeking a revocation of his law enforcement certificate. "Officer Klees has completely disrupted the peace and sense of safety for Ms. Valentine. His actions are not indicative of the values of the hard-working women and men of the Omaha Police Department. His conduct is unbecoming of an officer and warrants his removal from the OPD." - Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Lincoln men in hospital after early morning accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a car accident that put two men in the hospital. LPD said officers were dispatched to the intersection of 70th St. and O St. around 2:15 a.m. Saturday for a reported motor vehicle accident. Officers said a white Ford Escape was...
