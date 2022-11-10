Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: 'Cruel' defeat is tough to take - Marco Silva
Fulham boss Marco Silva says his side "deserved more" after Alejandro Garnacho scored a 93rd-minute winner during their "cruel" 2-1 defeat by Manchester United. Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 13 November at 22:30 (GMT) on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app. Available to UK...
BBC
Benjamin Mendy: Pep Guardiola tells court he does not know player's life
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told a court Benjamin Mendy was "a really good boy" and he did not know what the player did in his spare time. Mr Mendy, 28, has denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
Comments / 0