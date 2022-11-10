Read full article on original website
Star of the new ‘Exorcist’ reboot teases a ‘really scary’ story
Nothing is holy nor sacred in Hollywood, with The Exorcist the next in line to get rebooted but its star Leslie Odom Jr. promises a worthy return to the franchise. The Exorcist has lived in relative peace and quiet since its very poor sequel and subsequently much better threequel, but the vultures of Hollywood aren’t ready to let a good, milkable property expire. Get ready for more exorcism madness, with Universal greenlighting a new trilogy of films.
Kelsey Asbille talks those tragic closing moments of ‘Yellowstone’ season five premiere
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the new season of Yellowstone. Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season with a two-hour television event, and the new season’s first episode ended with a heartbreaking accident. When fans learned of Kayce and Monica’s pregnancy at the end of season four, they were excited but also cautious; life is often unfair to them.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ producer reveals a key part of the credit scene predated Chadwick Boseman’s passing
Naturally, there be spoilers ahoy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from here on out. The opening and closing scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been leaving patrons bawling in the aisles, with the bookending moments of the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel paying a moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman.
Hilarie Burton Morgan calls Candace Cameron Bure a ‘bigot’ and ‘hypocrite’ over traditional marriage remarks
Full House star Candace Cameron Bure appeared in over two dozen Hallmark Channel television movies before making the jump to Great American Family earlier this year, a cable channel that focuses more on conservative Christian values. But in addition to her new executive role at the fledging network, it’s not hard to read between the lines as to why Cameron Bure left Hallmark, which has been making progressive strides in recent years.
Pete Davidson’s famous new girlfriend has everyone asking the same question
Pete Davidson’s streak of dating ridiculously attractive women is continuing with his latest relationship so ridiculously out of his league everyone is asking the same thing — how?. Somehow, against all logic on this planet, Davidson is now reportedly dating Emily Ratajkowski. Yes, the catwalk model, Gone Girl...
‘Star Wars’ reacts to a ‘Wakanda Forever’ star getting their franchises hopelessly confused
As you’d expect from two humongous franchises, there are a lot of actors who’ve appeared in both Star Wars and the MCU. Prominent examples are Natalie Portman, Paul Bettany, Andy Serkis, and Oscar Isaac, though one Oscar-winning star clearly needs a reminder of which franchise is which. Black...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star improvised one of the movie’s most hilarious lines
As a production defined by grief, loss, and tragedy both on and offscreen, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is understandably less reliant on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s signature style of humor than the majority of the franchise’s other projects. That doesn’t mean it isn’t funny, though, with several great...
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star told the director he’d ‘rue the day’ he decided on her fate
Succulent spoilers ahead for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as you may have guessed. As if it couldn’t be made any clearer, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hammered home the notion that the throne of the titular African nation may be well and truly cursed. When you think about it, we’ve...
Len Goodman announces exit from ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Len Goodman, head judge on Dancing with the Stars since its inception back in 2005, will be stepping down from the role. The show has seen 31 seasons in that time, and Goodman has appeared in almost every season, critiquing dancers, offering advice, and praising their performances. Goodman was also...
A gratuitously violent and sorely underrated action spectacular gets stuck in a streaming time loop
The pandemic caused widespread problems for every aspect of the entertainment industry, but for fans of adrenaline-fueled action cinema, one of the most egregious incidents saw one of last year’s best efforts fly so far under the radar that barely anybody noticed it was there to begin with. Thankfully, Boss Level didn’t take long to become a cult favorite.
Anti-Defamation League takes fire at ‘SNL’ after Dave Chappelle’s opening monologue
Dave Chappelle’s quest to alienate every minority group he can continue to go swimmingly, with his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live causing the Anti-Defamation League CEO to speak out. Exactly what everyone predicted would happen ended up happening when Chappelle got to host SNL. Following outrage from within...
‘BioShock’ director explains how he’s planning to break the video game curse
It’s just a generally accepted rule of wisdom at this point that movies don’t make great video games and video games don’t make great movies. In fact, no Hollywood producer needs to look any further than the boneyard of failed projects that simply couldn’t live up to expectations, whether by changing the source material too much or too little, to know that taking up a project like that is like shooting yourself in the foot, career-wise. But for something like BioShock, which was already developed as a cinematic character-driven experience with a philosophical story backing up its stretching silences, the transition to live-action might be smooth-sailing after all.
Horror fans already predicting box office disaster and cult classic status for a movie that’s months away
For all of its obvious flaws, M3GAN — the upcoming horror extravaganza which features a jaw-dropping collaboration between James Wan and Blumhouse — is a highly anticipated experience that the majority of moviegoers are looking forward to. However, it’s these same flaws that has a large portion of horror fans worried for the movie’s overall box office success and general reaction as a whole.
Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series leaves fans yearning for a ‘Hill House’ tier story
You’d be forgiven for forgetting that Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series, The Midnight Club, hit the streaming service recently. After all, last month was enormous for TV – with House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Andor all airing almost simultaneously at one point.
A sci-fi reboot that thrilled crowds while irritating diehards blasts off on streaming
J.J. Abrams has accidentally developed a reputation for pissing off longtime fans of iconic sci-fi properties, with Star Trek supporters the first to voice their disdain towards the filmmaker’s handling of a franchise multiple generations hold close to their hearts. There was skepticism right from the off when it...
Simu Liu wisely agrees with some hugely important lifestyle advice
Leave it to Twitter to make even the biggest stars question their life decisions. Simu Liu, the one and only Shang-Chi, recently shared his thoughts on some regrettable calls made in the past, showing that not even the largest actors on the planet are immune to questionable job choices. In...
The ‘She-Hulk’ slander continues as fans rank 2022’s finest comic book offerings
It’s been a busy year for fans of comic book adaptations. From Marvel to DC, to season three of The Boys and Netflix’s fantastic The Sandman, there was something for everyone. However, some can’t seem to get over one particular show that caused quite a stir in 2022.
Rip Wheeler shares a terrifying thought that could drastically change the future of ‘Yellowstone’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season premiere of Yellowstone. Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone, kicked off with a highly anticipated and extremely emotional season five opener with two hours of Dutton glory tonight. The excitement was tangible in households worldwide as we tuned in to see John Dutton swear in as governor and Beth and Rip embrace wedded bliss.
All the sneaky Easter eggs you missed in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Warning: This article contains full spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, delivering perhaps the Marvel movie with the single biggest emotional baggage in the process. The loss of Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa hangs over the movie from start to finish, something that either results in one of the most poignant and affecting films in the MCU — according to its fans — or an overlong and overburdened entry in the franchise — if you’re one of its detractors.
