Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Beachfront businesses in Vero Beach reopen after Hurricane Nicole
Businesses along the beach are getting back to normal after Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast. “Every one of these Tikis were flipped right over,” said Steve Toolan. Toolan is the manager at Mulligan’s Beach House Bar and Grill. They closed down last Wednesday at 6 p.m. before Nicole...
St. Lucie County high school student hit by van, Port St. Lucie police say
Authorities said a 14-year-old St. Lucie County high school student was hit by a van in Port St. Lucie on Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at Crosstown Parkway and Southwest Cameo Boulevard, not far from St. Lucie West Centennial High School and St. Lucie West K-8 School. The...
Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Fort Pierce
An investigation is underway in Fort Pierce after gunfire rang out on Sunday along Orange Avenue. "It was just like boom boom boom, it was fast, I mean it just kept going," said a local woman who didn't want to be identified for fear of her safety. "I’ve lived here for 17 years and I’ve never seen anything like that in my entire life."
Upwards of $180,000 of equipment stolen from Okeechobee funeral home
An Okeechobee funeral homeowner believes $180,000 of their equipment was stolen, while their staff was at home, riding out Hurricane Nicole. “I think with the hurricane coming in it was just a prime time with few people out on the street, storm approaching, under the cover of night," Matthew Buxton, owner of Buxton & Bash Okeechobee Funeral Home said. “Now I’m down a truck, I’m down that trailer. This is equipment that my staff uses every single day to provide the service that we serve to our families, and it is an enormous inconvenience."
Children learn the gift of giving at The Gardens Mall
Getting your photo with Santa at The Gardens Mall has become a staple for many northern Palm Beach County families. Photos are taken during mall hours through Christmas Eve. Walkups are welcome, but mall insiders said the best thing to do is make a reservation on the mall's website. You can make a reservation by clicking here.
It's safety first at Stuart Air Show, executive says
The tragedy at a Dallas air show, where six people died, has shaken the air show community. Officials at the Stuart Air Show told WPTV on Sunday they are confident in their safety protocols, which they said they go through every morning before anyone takes flight. "At the end of...
Jensen Beach man wins $1 million playing Mega Millions lottery game
A Jensen Beach man just cashed in on a big jackpot. Officials with the Florida Lottery announced Monday that Jeremy Eastman, 51, of Jensen Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white...
Video shows suspicious driver yelling to child in Okeechobee
Okeechobee police said they are looking for a driver who pulled up to a young boy at his home and yelled for him to come toward her last week. In newly obtained surveillance footage, a white 4-door Chevy Malibu is seen pulling up to the 9-year-old who was playing basketball in his driveway on Southwest 19th Street.
Solid Waste Division gives update on post-hurricane cleanup
The City of Fort Pierce Public Works Department wants to update residents on its plan to collect yard debris following Hurricane Nicole. The department said commercial and residential garbage pickup, as well as residential recycling pickup, are scheduled as normal. Residential bulk junk pickup is on hold until yard debris...
Missionary Flights International delivers aide to Haiti amid cholera outbreak
A local non-profit organization is stepping up its efforts to help Haiti as the Caribbean island wages war on yet another health crisis. Cholera cases are on the rise once again. According to Haiti's Health Ministry, at least 136 people have died since October. The disease is caused by eating...
