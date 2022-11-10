DAVENPORT, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity relies on volunteers to help out the community. In 2021, 3,160 volunteers donated over 22,400 hours to all programs in the organization! One program found in the Quad Cities is the Habitat for Humanity Restore. People can donate furniture and home goods for people to shop for. Through sponsors and donations they are also able to help those in need with home repairs and even building homes.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO