Davenport, IA

New DeWitt group offers first responders mental health aid

DEWITT, Iowa — A local volunteer group held an open house Sunday, Nov. 13, for first responders to learn about their mental health services. Hero Haven, based out of DeWitt is a volunteer organization that holds monthly sessions for first responders to talk about issues on the job or in life.
DEWITT, IA
Rock Island considering establishing Special Service Area in downtown

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island is considering establishing a Special Service Area (SSA) that would implement a new property tax. The SSA would mean a 1.15% property tax in the downtown taxing district, which would in turn benefit from the tax. Funds would be used for downtown revitalization, including beautification and maintenance, boots-on-the-ground hospitality and troubleshooting, façade and interior improvement grants, business attraction and retention and marketing and advertising.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Iowa State Swim Meet

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Davenport Central Swimmer, Hannah Cousins, had a great State Meet. Winning the 100 backstroke, she took home 4 other medals. Central finished 5th as a team.
DAVENPORT, IA
2-year-old found dead in back room after Walcott mobile home fire

WALCOTT, Iowa — A 2-year-old has died after a mobile home fire in Walcott, Iowa early Monday morning, according to the Walcott Police Department. At about 2:38 a.m. on Nov. 14, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a report of a structure fire in the Walcott Estates mobile home park.
WALCOTT, IA
New Galesburg Public Library receives over $1 million through match grant

GALESBURG, Ill — The still-in-construction new Galesburg Public Library received a grant of over $1 million thanks to a challenge from a local organization. The Galesburg Community Foundation offered a 2:1 match grant challenge to help promote donations to the library campaign. For every $2 donated, the foundation matched an additional $1 up to $350,000.
GALESBURG, IL
Here's how the Quad Cities celebrated Veterans Day 2022

MOLINE, Ill. — Quad Citizens celebrated Veterans Day with tons of ceremonies, food and other events on Friday, honoring those who have helped keep America safe. On Nov. 11, Events lasted through the whole day as vets throughout the entire area were thanked for their service and enjoyed all sorts of benefits from businesses.
DAVENPORT, IA
Restoring the Quad Cities | Pay It Forward

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity relies on volunteers to help out the community. In 2021, 3,160 volunteers donated over 22,400 hours to all programs in the organization! One program found in the Quad Cities is the Habitat for Humanity Restore. People can donate furniture and home goods for people to shop for. Through sponsors and donations they are also able to help those in need with home repairs and even building homes.
DAVENPORT, IA
Here's what's happening in the QC during Veterans' Day weekend

MOLINE, Ill. — Veteran's Day is approaching, and the Quad Cities has numerous events taking place this weekend to recognize current and past military members for their service to our country. Let's take a look at some of the amazing events honoring veterans this weekend. QC Veteran's Day Events.
DAVENPORT, IA
Davenport couple finds hope in Alzheimer's drug

DAVENPORT, Iowa — November marks National Family Caregivers Month, and in Iowa and Illinois, there are nearly 500,000 people who are caregivers for someone with Alzheimer's or another dementia. There are an estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer's, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Brad...
DAVENPORT, IA
Quad Cities local news

