New DeWitt group offers first responders mental health aid
DEWITT, Iowa — A local volunteer group held an open house Sunday, Nov. 13, for first responders to learn about their mental health services. Hero Haven, based out of DeWitt is a volunteer organization that holds monthly sessions for first responders to talk about issues on the job or in life.
Mutual Aid Box giving first responders a safe place to discuss mental health
MOLINE, Ill. — In January 2020, several Quad City first responders helped to create a mental health support group for other first responders. Now, almost three years later, members of that support group are trying to broaden their message to a larger audience about making it okay to not be okay.
Rock Island considering establishing Special Service Area in downtown
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island is considering establishing a Special Service Area (SSA) that would implement a new property tax. The SSA would mean a 1.15% property tax in the downtown taxing district, which would in turn benefit from the tax. Funds would be used for downtown revitalization, including beautification and maintenance, boots-on-the-ground hospitality and troubleshooting, façade and interior improvement grants, business attraction and retention and marketing and advertising.
Local college student brings awareness on adoptions during National Adoption Month
DAVENPORT, Iowa — November is National Adoption Month and one St. Ambrose University student is sharing his experience growing up in a country he was not born in. Andrew Held, 22, of Westmont, Il., was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, and adopted when he was an infant. "When I...
WQAD
Iowa State Swim Meet
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Davenport Central Swimmer, Hannah Cousins, had a great State Meet. Winning the 100 backstroke, she took home 4 other medals. Central finished 5th as a team.
2-year-old found dead in back room after Walcott mobile home fire
WALCOTT, Iowa — A 2-year-old has died after a mobile home fire in Walcott, Iowa early Monday morning, according to the Walcott Police Department. At about 2:38 a.m. on Nov. 14, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a report of a structure fire in the Walcott Estates mobile home park.
Dozens offer resources at 11th annual Quad City Caregiver Conference
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 11th annual Quad City Caregiver Conference was held in Davenport on Nov. 12. More than 40 vendors lined the Golden Leaf Center showroom floor to speak with caregivers across the Quad Cities. "What we try to do is just bring as many resources together to...
New Galesburg Public Library receives over $1 million through match grant
GALESBURG, Ill — The still-in-construction new Galesburg Public Library received a grant of over $1 million thanks to a challenge from a local organization. The Galesburg Community Foundation offered a 2:1 match grant challenge to help promote donations to the library campaign. For every $2 donated, the foundation matched an additional $1 up to $350,000.
Davenport Sgt. Andrew Harris goes 'Beyond the Badge' by making sure his community feels safe
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police officers and other law enforcement officials put their lives on the line daily, and many go above and beyond their everyday duties to make their communities safer and better. News 8's Beyond the Badge series pays tribute to those making a difference in their communities....
Here's how the Quad Cities celebrated Veterans Day 2022
MOLINE, Ill. — Quad Citizens celebrated Veterans Day with tons of ceremonies, food and other events on Friday, honoring those who have helped keep America safe. On Nov. 11, Events lasted through the whole day as vets throughout the entire area were thanked for their service and enjoyed all sorts of benefits from businesses.
New record number of meals collected in 2022 Student Hunger Drive
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Students from around the Quad Cities area set a record, bringing in a collective 817,038 meals to benefit the River Bend Food Bank in the 2022 Student Hunger Drive. 15 area high schools, with help from their elementary and middle school counterparts, competed against each other...
'It means a lot when the public shows up and appreciates a veteran' | Silvis hosts Veteran's Day ceremony on Hero Street
SILVIS, Ill. — As Veterans Day celebrations continue across the nation, Silvis hosted a ceremony on Hero Street to honor the men and women that served our nation. For some veterans who attended the ceremony, it was the same street where they called home. "It means a lot when...
Restoring the Quad Cities | Pay It Forward
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity relies on volunteers to help out the community. In 2021, 3,160 volunteers donated over 22,400 hours to all programs in the organization! One program found in the Quad Cities is the Habitat for Humanity Restore. People can donate furniture and home goods for people to shop for. Through sponsors and donations they are also able to help those in need with home repairs and even building homes.
Recount scheduled for Tuesday in Scott County due to absentee ballot count error
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has called for a recount in Scott County after an error in the counting of absentee ballots was found, according to a post published to his Twitter and Facebook accounts. In the post, Sec. Pate revealed that a mistake...
CDC concerned over lower flu shot numbers this year, local health experts weigh in
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — The CDC is concerned over declining flu vaccination numbers this year. The organization said around 34 million flu vaccines were given to adults between August and mid-October 2021. This year, that number is down to around 29 million. Local health experts are worried about...
'That's the type of guy he is' | Rock Island deputy goes 'Beyond the Badge' as resource officer
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Police officers and other law enforcement officials put their lives on the line daily, and many go above and beyond their everyday duties to make their communities safer and better. News 8's Beyond the Badge series pays tribute to those making a difference in...
Here's what's happening in the QC during Veterans' Day weekend
MOLINE, Ill. — Veteran's Day is approaching, and the Quad Cities has numerous events taking place this weekend to recognize current and past military members for their service to our country. Let's take a look at some of the amazing events honoring veterans this weekend. QC Veteran's Day Events.
Recounts completed for Des Moines, Warren counties following 'technical difficulties'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties have unofficial election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Pate called on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A...
Rock Island County Sheriff's Offices arrests driver in fatal East Moline crash
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The driver allegedly responsible for the East Moline crash that killed 22-year-old Amia Weathers has been arrested, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office. In a post published to the office's Facebook page, authorities announced the arrest of 22-year-old Kendra Lee Curtis of Moline,...
Davenport couple finds hope in Alzheimer's drug
DAVENPORT, Iowa — November marks National Family Caregivers Month, and in Iowa and Illinois, there are nearly 500,000 people who are caregivers for someone with Alzheimer's or another dementia. There are an estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer's, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Brad...
