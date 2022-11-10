Read full article on original website
Ukrainian women on the front line struggle to find uniforms that fit. One couple aims to fix that
CNN — Andrii Kolesnyk and Kseniia Drahanyuk both beam with excitement as they crouch over a box. They are about to unpack Ukraine's first ever military uniform for pregnant women, which they recently commissioned after a pregnant sniper got in touch. The young couple, both TV journalists before the...
These climate activists protested during Biden's speech and got kicked out of the COP27 summit
CNN — Four American climate activists have been kicked out of the COP27 UN climate talks in Egypt after protesting during US President Joe Biden's speech on Friday. The group briefly interrupted Biden's speech with what they described as an indigenous war cry, then unfurled a banner which read "People vs Fossil Fuels." While Biden appeared mostly unfazed by the protest -- pausing for a short moment before resuming his address -- the four activists faced consequences.
Jubilant Kherson residents hug liberating soldiers -- but know Russians are still just over the river
CNN — Once the scene of Russian occupation, the drive into newly liberated Kherson city was eerily quiet. For much of the journey through smaller towns and settlements, our team of CNN journalists was forced to drive through diversions and fields: bridges over canals were blown up, and roads were full of craters and littered with anti-tank mines.
Turkey says Istanbul bomb suspect is Syrian national with ties to Kurdish groups
CNN — The woman detained under suspicion of carrying out the deadly bomb blast in Istanbul on Sunday is a Syrian national who was trained by Kurdish militants, according to Turkish authorities. Turkish police said in a statement that the suspect entered the country through the city of Afrin...
The biggest wild card in the climate crisis
CNN — Negative emissions. Carbon capture. Net zero. It can be daunting, and a little exhausting, keeping up with the terminology from the annual UN climate talks, known as COP27, which are taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. But CNN's coverage can help you understand what's at stake, what...
'I am not afraid of the dark anymore.' Orphaned Ukrainian boy finds hope with new family
CNN — When Russian forces invaded their country in late February, Vladimir Bespalov and Maria Bespalaya feared their long-held dream of starting a family through adoption was over. "I remember that morning of February 24, very clearly," said Vladimir Bespalov, a 27-year-old railroad worker, of the first day of...
Hold off on big purchases like TVs, Jeff Bezos warns
CNN — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as the global economy contends with a downturn and faces a possible recession. The business leader offered his starkest advice yet on a faltering economy in an exclusive...
Israel reveals US probe into Shireen Abu Akleh's death but says it 'will not cooperate'
CNN — A top Israeli official has confirmed the existence of a US investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh but said Israel's government would not cooperate with the American probe, calling it a "mistake." Defense Minister Benny Gantz revealed details of the previously unknown investigation...
Who is Binance founder Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao, the billionaire who wants to 'rebuild' crypto?
CNN — Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao is once again in the global spotlight, this time as the self-appointed white knight of crypto as the industry is embroiled in crisis. The Canadian billionaire has made headlines this week for offering to come to the aid of entrepreneurs who...
Russian missiles hit Kyiv after Zelensky outlines conditions for peace at G20 summit
CNN — Russian missile strikes hit residential buildings in Kyiv on Tuesday, officials there said, and explosions were heard in other Ukrainian cities in what appeared to be the first major aerial attack since Moscow retreated from the key city of Kherson last week. The barrage came hours after...
What's at stake for the world's top two economies as Biden and Xi meet
CNN — When President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, there were expectations on both sides of the Pacific that he would back away from the trade war his predecessor started with China nearly three years earlier. Frustrated by China's huge trade surplus and accusing it of stealing...
Hopes and costs high for UK's nuclear energy future
11 OCTOBER 2022/ARCHIVE - HINKLEY, UK — STORY: HZ UK Nuclear Power - Hopes and costs high for UK's nuclear energy future. 1. Wide of construction of main reactor building at Hinkley Point C. 2. Close zoom of construction. 3. Mid of reactor building interior. 4. Close of man...
Some see dead space on the side of the road. These groups see a potential haven for wildlife
CNN — This roundabout would have been easily overlooked just a few months ago -- wedged between busy traffic lanes, there wasn't much growing apart from bog-standard grass. But local residents who drove past every day thought it had potential. Now, it's been transformed into a wildflower meadow, buzzing...
Horizons Video Outlook
14 NOVEMBER 2022 - — STORY: APTN Horizons COP 27 Outlook - Horizons Video Outlook. Egypt is hosting the U.N.’s global climate summit COP27 this month. Horizons is featuring the following stories. Please watch for updates and new content. October 30. HZ World Climate - Reflecting on a...
