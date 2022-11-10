CNN — Four American climate activists have been kicked out of the COP27 UN climate talks in Egypt after protesting during US President Joe Biden's speech on Friday. The group briefly interrupted Biden's speech with what they described as an indigenous war cry, then unfurled a banner which read "People vs Fossil Fuels." While Biden appeared mostly unfazed by the protest -- pausing for a short moment before resuming his address -- the four activists faced consequences.

