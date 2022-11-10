ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These climate activists protested during Biden's speech and got kicked out of the COP27 summit

CNN — Four American climate activists have been kicked out of the COP27 UN climate talks in Egypt after protesting during US President Joe Biden's speech on Friday. The group briefly interrupted Biden's speech with what they described as an indigenous war cry, then unfurled a banner which read "People vs Fossil Fuels." While Biden appeared mostly unfazed by the protest -- pausing for a short moment before resuming his address -- the four activists faced consequences.
Turkey says Istanbul bomb suspect is Syrian national with ties to Kurdish groups

CNN — The woman detained under suspicion of carrying out the deadly bomb blast in Istanbul on Sunday is a Syrian national who was trained by Kurdish militants, according to Turkish authorities. Turkish police said in a statement that the suspect entered the country through the city of Afrin...
The biggest wild card in the climate crisis

CNN — Negative emissions. Carbon capture. Net zero. It can be daunting, and a little exhausting, keeping up with the terminology from the annual UN climate talks, known as COP27, which are taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. But CNN's coverage can help you understand what's at stake, what...
Hold off on big purchases like TVs, Jeff Bezos warns

CNN — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as the global economy contends with a downturn and faces a possible recession. The business leader offered his starkest advice yet on a faltering economy in an exclusive...
Israel reveals US probe into Shireen Abu Akleh's death but says it 'will not cooperate'

CNN — A top Israeli official has confirmed the existence of a US investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh but said Israel's government would not cooperate with the American probe, calling it a "mistake." Defense Minister Benny Gantz revealed details of the previously unknown investigation...
What's at stake for the world's top two economies as Biden and Xi meet

CNN — When President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, there were expectations on both sides of the Pacific that he would back away from the trade war his predecessor started with China nearly three years earlier. Frustrated by China's huge trade surplus and accusing it of stealing...
Hopes and costs high for UK's nuclear energy future

11 OCTOBER 2022/ARCHIVE - HINKLEY, UK — STORY: HZ UK Nuclear Power - Hopes and costs high for UK's nuclear energy future. 1. Wide of construction of main reactor building at Hinkley Point C. 2. Close zoom of construction. 3. Mid of reactor building interior. 4. Close of man...
Horizons Video Outlook

14 NOVEMBER 2022 - — STORY: APTN Horizons COP 27 Outlook - Horizons Video Outlook. Egypt is hosting the U.N.’s global climate summit COP27 this month. Horizons is featuring the following stories. Please watch for updates and new content. October 30. HZ World Climate - Reflecting on a...
